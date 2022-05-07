A Weighted Stuffed Animal May Curb Stress and Anxiety — These Are the Best To Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Much like weighted blankets and weighted eye masks, weighted stuffed animals are designed to soothe and comfort people who suffer from anxiety and stress, possibly helping them rest and relax more soundly.

Weighted blankets and weighted stuffed animals are believed to calm the nervous system through their grounding pressure. And while the term “stuffed animal” may make them sound like they’re strictly for children, weighted stuffed animals can be just as beneficial to adults. (In fact, stuffed animals for adults are an emerging product trend in 2022.) Whether you’re cuddling up with a blanket or stuffed bear, these self-soothing items can provide calm and peace at the end of a difficult day.

What To Consider When Buying a Weighted Stuffed Animal

The best weighted stuffed animals are soft, plush and easy to cuddle up to. They should obviously feel comforting to the touch and be easy to hold. That said, the three most important things to consider when buying your first weighted stuffed animal are its size, weight and material.

All three aspects are really a matter of preference. However, it should be noted that someone who really loves to snuggle may enjoy having something on the larger side while another person may enjoy something a bit more discrete.

The average weighted stuffed animal weighs somewhere between two to five pounds. This is something that you should closely consider when buying, especially if you’re buying for a child. You’ll definitely want something effective that won’t be too heavy for a little one at the same time.

The last, and maybe most obvious specification, is having something that’s soft against the skin, and ideally, machine washable or designed with a removable cover that can be washed for cleanliness.

If you’re looking for the best weighted stuffed animals, we’ve created a list of a few of our favorites below. They’re all soft, soothing and ready to cuddle.

1. Huggaroo Weighted Lap Pad Lamb

Weighing in at 3.6 pounds, this weighted stuffed animal offers a cozy pal that may help reduce anxiety. It’s made with a removable plush cover that can be machine washed and comes filled with non-toxic, odorless, food-grade, plastic pellets. Reviewed by IBCCES, the organization that sets the standards for autism certification, this pillow could be of great support in calming someone with autism, helping them sleep and handle stressful situations better.

2. Hugo Warmkins Weighted Sensory Plush Monkey

Adults and children alike will fall in love with this comforting plush monkey. It offers calming therapeutic benefits and features an insert that can be heated or cooled as desired. Weighing three pounds, the 18-inch plush also comes with detachable straps that allow you to carry it as a backpack.

3. Pillowfort Character Weighted Plush Throw Pillow

Weighted plush animals have the same soothing effect as our favorite weighted blankets, but they’re extra cuddly. Place this soft cheetah throw pillow on your child’s bed and watch them fall in love with its comforting and cute design. It weighs 2.85 pounds in total and stretches 20 x 12 inches, providing an option that’s not too big or small for nighttime rest. Purchase this cheetah or choose from one of the other cute characters offered, including a unicorn and dinosaur.

4. IKASA Giant Teddy Bear

The IKASA Giant Teddy Bear is the viral toy that’s a popular gift around Valentine’s Day (fair warning: this bear has famously long legs), and it’s the most popular giant teddy bear on Amazon. This bear isn’t built specifically to be a weighted stuffed animal, but due to its sheer size, it can have the same soothing effect. This product weighs 18.7 pounds, about the same as a typical weighted blanket.

5. Barnfabrics Weighted Stuffed Sloth for Stress

Barnfabrics is a popular Etsy storefront that sells weighted plush animals. According to the seller, these weighted stuffed animals for ADHD, anxiety and general stress can be a great way for people of all ages to unwind. We’re big fans of this 16-inch stuffed sloth, but there are plenty more animal friends available.

6. SENSORY4U Weighted Lap Blanket Pad

This weighted stuffed animal is designed in the likeness of a panda and features a 4-pound removable glass bead insert that can be microwaved for additional soothing. It provides comfort and can also be used on aching muscles and cramps. Thanks to its 17 x 22-inch size, this can be stretched across the lap or placed close to the body as you rest.

7. FRIENDLY CUDDLE Weighted Lap Pad

Perfect for kids and adults, this 5-pound weighted stuffed animal spreads weight into 12 sections for even distribution and comfort. Made of high-quality materials, it is not only soft but also lead-free, phthalate-free and nonflammable. This design comes with two travel bags and is machine washable for your convenience.

