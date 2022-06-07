Traveling With Children? These Kids’ KN95 Masks Are in Stock and Just $0.33 Each

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Is school out for summer in your neck of the woods? Are you waiting to get your kids boosted? Or perhaps you’re planning a family summer vacation, and you want to make sure your kids are masked up on the plane? No matter the reason, it’s really easy to find high-quality KN95 masks for kids for sale online.

In fact, one of our favorite face mask brands is now selling kids’ KN95 masks for just $0.33/each.

Do you remember back in January when kids’ KN95 masks were virtually impossible to find online? We do, because we had to update this very shopping guide on a weekly — sometimes daily — basis just to keep up. That’s because of the horribly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, which swept through many parts of the country like a, well, plague. Fortunately, the spike in cases we’ve seen so far in May and June is much milder in comparison:

Courtesy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of June 7, at least 7.5% of U.S. counties have a “high COVID-19 Community Level”, and 23% have a “medium COVID-19 Community Level”.

We also want to remind parents that, per the CDC, kids ages 5-11 are now eligible for another COVID-19 booster shot.

If you’re interested in buying face masks for kids before the summer travel season arrives, then keep scrolling to find the best options in stock as of June 2022.

What To Know Before Buying KN95 Masks for Kids

When the extremely contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading all over the countryside, many of our favorite mask retailers and PPE companies sold out of kids’ masks. Fortunately, now that the mask mandate has been officially lifted (private businesses can still require face masks be worn in their establishment), face masks have become much easier to find. And that continues to be true even in the midst of another surge.

Where should you buy KN95 masks for kids? First, remember that the NIOSH does not approve N95 face masks for children, so if you find a retailer claiming to sell these masks, they are likely not a trustworthy source of PPE. In general, we recommend buying face masks through a trusted PPE brand such as Blue Bear Protection. You can buy high-quality face masks on Amazon, but as we’ve reported previously, counterfeit face masks are a growing concern, and you want to make sure that you’re not buying cheap, low-quality products that won’t offer genuine protection.

What are KN95 masks? In the United States, face respirators are listed as N95 masks if they are NIOSH approved to filter 95% of particulates 0.3 microns in size from the air. KN95 refers to the standard used in Asia, and because the NIOSH doesn’t approve masks for kids, KN95 masks for kids are the only legitimate option. We have carefully researched all of the brands featured below, and you can purchase these masks with a high level of confidence.

Should I still ask my kids to wear face masks? That’s entirely up to you based on your own risk tolerance, vaccine status, and contact with immunocompromised individuals.

At the time the mask mandate was lifted, we spoke with Shahzil Amin, founder and owner of Wellbefore, an online PPE provider, who shared some interesting insight.

“We’ve built a strong following for all our medical products and our brand so the customers buying from us today don’t really care if the CDC or government lifts the mask mandate,” Amin told SPY in an email. “They rather think for themselves and come to their own conclusions. Our KN95, kids’ KN95 and N95 masks are the strongest sellers when it comes to the masks categories but overall we sell a healthy amount of other medical supplies as well.”

HUHETA Kids’ KN95 Face Masks (30-Pack)

VALUE PICK

Did you know that Amazon has its own brand of face masks? For Prime Members who want to take advantage of Amazon’s fast, free shipping, we recommend ordering kids’ KN95 masks from the e-commerce platform’s house brands, which include HUHETA. This box of HUHETA KN95 face masks for kids is currently on sale for 43% off the usual price, bringing the price down to $1.15/mask. We do expect these face masks to sell out, so we recommend ordering them before they do.

Courtesy of Amazon

Wellbefore Kids’ KN95 Masks

ALMOST SOLD OUT!

Wellbefore has become one of our go-to providers of quality PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic. We trust them to provide reliable protective equipment including N95 and KN95 masks, and we recently spoke with the founder of Wellbefore in our guide to spotting counterfeit masks. Wellbefore has a line of individually wrapped KN95 masks for kids and people with petite faces, and they’ve recently come back in stock. These affordable kids’ face masks are available in multiple sizes for children ages 2-12.

Courtesy of Wellbefore

Kids’ KN95 Masks by Blue Bear Protection

In early January, when we saw a major coronavirus surge in many parts of the country, these popular kids’ KN95 masks were often out of stock. Fortunately, during this milder spike of cases, there are still plenty of kids’ face masks for sale and in stock online. These multi-layer masks are made for kids ages three and up.

Courtesy of Blue Bear Protection

Shop Vida KN95 Face Masks for Kids

MADE IN AMERICA

There’s a lot to love about Vida KN95 face masks for kids and adults. These protective face masks come in a variety of fun colors and have soft elastic ear bands and a nose-piece to ensure a secure fit. In addition, Vida provides a prepaid label so that you can return used masks for recycling. Finally, these kids’ face masks are made in America in an FDA-registered facility.

If you want to make a one-and-done purchase, you can order anywhere from 10-1,000 face masks at a time. (We certainly hope you won’t need 1,000 face masks.) These face masks are more expensive than the Amazon-brand face masks featured below, but they’re made in the USA and come in more color options.

Courtesy of Shop Vida

