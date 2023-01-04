Our Favorite Everyday Men’s Shoes From Madewell Are 40% Off Right Now

After spending 12 hours in a jagged pair of cheap Cole Haan dress shoes this New Year’s Eve, I finally realized that maybe the cheaper, the better doesn’t apply to shoes. Particularly when they’re made out of leather. If I had only had a pair of casual dress shoes like these Madewell Kickoff Trainer Sneakers, I might not have suffered so badly that I had to kick mine off on the NJ Transit the following morning.
But fortunately for you and me, these incredible sneakers from Madewell are a whopping 40% off right now on their website, which brings the price of these bad boys to DSW levels at $56.
Our Reviews Editor at SPY spent a lengthy amount of time with these kicks and declared them to be “one of the greatest sneakers I’ve found [in 2022.]” But don’t just take our word for it. As of press time, 241 people had added these trendy sneakers to their cart on Madewell.com.
Madewell Kickoff Trainers
We don’t slap our Editor’s Choice badge on any old product here at SPY, so you can rest assured knowing that these kicks from Madewell are the real deal. Not only are they comfortable, stylish, and a seamless fit into your wardrobe, but they’re also sustainable. The canvas and rubber outsole are made from recycled material, and the suede was sustainably sourced. Plus, these come with Madewell’s patented MWL Cloudlift insoles that are, “like perfect little pillows for your feet.” These trainers are the perfect shoe for a day in the office, a trip to the store, or even a night out. The style pairings with these are seemingly endless, but this deal won’t be, so make sure you snag your pair why they’re still available!