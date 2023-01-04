Our Favorite Everyday Men’s Shoes From Madewell Are 40% Off Right Now

After spending 12 hours in a jagged pair of cheap Cole Haan dress shoes this New Year’s Eve, I finally realized that maybe the cheaper, the better doesn’t apply to shoes. Particularly when they’re made out of leather. If I had only had a pair of casual dress shoes like these Madewell Kickoff Trainer Sneakers, I might not have suffered so badly that I had to kick mine off on the NJ Transit the following morning.

But fortunately for you and me, these incredible sneakers from Madewell are a whopping 40% off right now on their website, which brings the price of these bad boys to DSW levels at $56.

Our Reviews Editor at SPY spent a lengthy amount of time with these kicks and declared them to be “one of the greatest sneakers I’ve found [in 2022.]” But don’t just take our word for it. As of press time, 241 people had added these trendy sneakers to their cart on Madewell.com.