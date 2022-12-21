5 Festive Amazon Finds I’m Buying For My Chill New Year’s Eve at Home (and They’re on Sale!)

In my book, going out on New Year’s Eve is out. I’ve spent too many overpriced, underwhelming nights surrounded by strangers when all I really wanted to do was be at home welcoming in the new year with a champagne toast and friends.
A quieter, more intimate celebration doesn’t mean you have to go without the pomp, glitter and circumstance this holiday is made of. There are tons of great, affordable pieces of decor you can buy on Amazon that’ll get delivered in just a few days to spruce up your at-home gathering.
Here are five pieces of holiday gear I’m purchasing to make my New Year’s Eve at home festive at home on a budget.
CYYOLLPF Champagne Gun
You could just drink champagne or you could shoot it out of a festive liquid gun into your mouth. This gun is built to spray any liquid with an adjustable caliber and comes with a directed sprayer nozzle for precision.
Prestee Store Champagne Flute 24-Pack
A sparkly, gold-rimmed glass makes drinking champagne on a holiday that much more special, and this 24-pack is super affordable making it perfect for a last-minute gathering. You could drink out of regular cups, or you could get a little something special to mark the occasion. Each flute holds up to 4.5 ounces and they’re impact and crack-resistant.
Decor365 Store Hanging Gold Streamers
A single hanging streamer can add a ton in terms of ambiance and decoration, and this one comes with glittery circles and stars, perfect for welcoming your guests. It’s also not an overtly “New Year’s-y” decoration, so you can use it again for birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations.