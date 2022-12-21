5 Festive Amazon Finds I’m Buying For My Chill New Year’s Eve at Home (and They’re on Sale!)

In my book, going out on New Year’s Eve is out. I’ve spent too many overpriced, underwhelming nights surrounded by strangers when all I really wanted to do was be at home welcoming in the new year with a champagne toast and friends.

A quieter, more intimate celebration doesn’t mean you have to go without the pomp, glitter and circumstance this holiday is made of. There are tons of great, affordable pieces of decor you can buy on Amazon that’ll get delivered in just a few days to spruce up your at-home gathering.

Here are five pieces of holiday gear I’m purchasing to make my New Year’s Eve at home festive at home on a budget.

Courtesy of Amazon $25.89 Each of these confetti cannons can shoot colorful biodegradable tissue paper up to 25 feet into the air. The pack comes with five so everyone gets one and they serve as a more environmentally-friendly alternative to glitter.

Courtesy of Amazon $49.99 $52.99 6% off Few things say “New Year’s” more than a disco ball helmet. This one comes with a retractable sun visor in case your party starts during the day and it has an internal pad you can remove and wash as needed.

Courtesy of Amazon $26.50 $34.99 24% off You could just drink champagne or you could shoot it out of a festive liquid gun into your mouth. This gun is built to spray any liquid with an adjustable caliber and comes with a directed sprayer nozzle for precision.

Courtesy of Amazon $16.99 $18.99 11% off A sparkly, gold-rimmed glass makes drinking champagne on a holiday that much more special, and this 24-pack is super affordable making it perfect for a last-minute gathering. You could drink out of regular cups, or you could get a little something special to mark the occasion. Each flute holds up to 4.5 ounces and they’re impact and crack-resistant.