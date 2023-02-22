Catch Every Soccer Game in 2023 With Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass

In the words of Dani Rojas, “Football is life.” Of course, the Ted Lasso character refers to what we call soccer, but you get the gist. If you’ve caught up on everyone’s favorite mustache-sporting coach and need some real soccer in your life, Apple TV is here to provide you with all the dives, saves, and kicks you need.

When the 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) season kicks off on February 25, it also marks the beginning of the league’s 10-year streaming deal with Apple TV. For now, you can watch every game in all its glory, with a few extra perks for the diehard fans out there. Want more information? Keep reading!

Which MLS Games Will Be On Apple TV?

The short answer is all of them. There are no local blackouts or game restrictions, a historic first for a major professional sports league. Starting this month, you can watch all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches with a subscription to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Can I Watch MLS Season Pass on Apple TV For Free?

You can, during opening weekend. On February 25 and 26, all MLS games will stream for free on Apple TV, so you can get an idea of what you’re signing up for. Meanwhile, if you already subscribe to Apple TV+, you’ll get access to six MLS and Leagues Cup matches each week at no additional cost. Remember that you won’t have access to all games unless you subscribe to MLS Season Pass.

How Much is MLS Season Pass on Apple TV?

If you’re ready to pony up to watch some serious soccer games, there are two options: monthly and yearly. A monthly subscription costs $14.99; grab the complete season package at $99.00. However, if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, you get a discount: $12.99 monthly or $79.00 for the year. This will come in handy when the new season of Ted Lasso starts on March 15.

Through Apple’s Family Sharing, that subscription is good for up to six members with their Apple ID and password. Once subscribed, you can catch the action on tv.apple.com or the Apple TV app.

Can I Stream Games in 4K?

Unfortunately, no. All Apple games are broadcast in 1080p HD, with Dolby 5.1 sound.

Does MLS Season Pass Offer Bonus Content?

It sure does. First of all, all MLS and Leagues Cup matches include Spanish and English announcers. For matches involving Canadian teams, you can also watch in French.

If you’ve got a particular team you’re rooting for, you can follow them in the Apple News app and even catch highlights of any games you’ve missed. Meanwhile, Apple TV also allows you to learn more about each club and the team members with dedicated pages and profile videos.

There are additional highlight reels featuring key plays and memorable moments, a Legends and Legacies series that spotlights iconic players that built the league, and many other featured series that go beyond the pitch to check out.

When does the MLS Season Run?

For those wondering, a regular MLS season runs through mid-October, with each team playing 34 games — 17 at home and 17 away. Each club faces the teams in their conference twice, with an additional 10 games against teams from the other conference scattered throughout the season. At the end of regular play, the team with the best regular-season record across both conferences wins The Supporters’ Shield.

Once playoffs kick off in October, the top seven teams from each side square off in a knockout format. The MLS Cup final is always held in December.

When is Leagues Cup 2023?

MLS and Liga MX clubs come together from July 21 to August 19 for the annual, month-long tournament. There are four regions (East, West, South, and Central), each team participating in a group stage, followed by knockout rounds.

Altogether there are 77 games to look forward to, and yes — with a subscription to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, you get access to them all.