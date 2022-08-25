Obliterate Your Backyard Enemies With One of These Automatic Nerf Guns

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a seasoned pro in backyard and around-the-house battles using foam-ammo guns, you’ll already know how the weapon in your hands can be the difference between success and failure. Too slow to reload, and you may have already taken a foam dart to the chest; too inaccurate, and you may as well be shooting blind. If you’re looking for a tick in the W column, it’s worth ensuring you’re stepping onto the field armed with one of the best Nerf guns available.

For many, the best choice for the battlefield is an automatic weapon made by Nerf. Below we’ll look at some of the reasons behind this and the many aspects to consider when finding the best automatic nerf gun for you.

Nerf vs. The Competition

Ask anyone about recreation foam gun fighting, and the name Nerf will come up very quickly. Why? This company has been around for decades and consistently produces the best toy guns. The rugged build-quality and advanced design have kept Nerf top of the pile, and a search of their range of products will show impressive product reviews across the board. While their prices may be higher than off-brand options, with Nerf, you often pay for the quality you get.

Plus, whether you’re buying for kids or adults, it’s hard to look beyond one of the best automatic Nerf guns when it comes to great holiday gifts. No matter the recipient’s age, they are always well received. These popular toys can be counted on to bring the fun, which is why they regularly appear on top gift guides, including our Top 50 Toys of 2021 list.

Automatic Nerf Gun vs. Manual

The reasons it’s an advantage to have an automatic blaster in your hands over a manual option are pretty obvious. For starters, the best motorized Nerf guns require no pumping, cocking or manual function in the process of firing, which could save you those potentially crucial few battle-winning seconds when fighting against someone who’s working manually. Other general benefits include models that boast, on the whole, larger capacities, more rapid firing and more advanced designs. Many of these options would be technically considered semi-automatic — they fire a single bullet every time you pull the trigger, but you don’t have to pull back a pump action. This still gives you a crucial advantage over traditional Nerf guns. Some are motorized, while others use a spring-loaded system.

Traditional vs. Simple Packaging

Many toy companies, including Hasbro, which owns the Nerf brand, are moving towards more environmentally friendly packaging. This is especially relevant for online sales where you aren’t experiencing a shop-window effect and don’t need your eyes or kids to be drawn to the bright outer packaging to entice the sale. And while the package that arrives at your door may appear brown and boring, what’s inside is the same and much better for the environment.

Adults vs. Children

It’s important to note that Nerf guns all have accompanying age advisories. While these foam dart Nerf guns are great fun for adults, in the wrong hands, they could still cause potential damage if aimed in the wrong direction. Check the advisory age rating for the gun you intend to purchase.

The Best Accessories for Your Nerf Gun

Once fully immersed in the world of foam dart-based action, you’ll likely want to add to the fun and raise your game. Of course, the best automatic Nerf guns help with this goal, but there’s also a range of accessories that can help you improve your skills on and off the battlefield. Here is a selection of our favorite Nerf accessories:

Ready to find the best automatic Nerf gun for you? Check out the 25 below and enjoy some epic around-the-house or backyard action with your friends and family.

1. Nerf Hyper Mach-100 Fully Motorized Blaster

BEST OVERALL

Sitting top of the pile is the Nerf Hyper Mach-100 Fully Motorized Blaster. Part of Nerf’s recent Hyper range of devices, this advanced, fully motorized gun reacts at an amazingly rapid speed, firing rounds at a velocity of up to 110 feet per second. The blaster is supplied with 80 Nerf Hyper rounds and an easy-load hopper that can hold up to 100 rounds for unstoppable, long-lasting action. It’s also powered by six size D batteries (not included in the box) and comes with its own protective eyewear for added safety during engagements.

2. Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Blaster

RUNNER UP

Released in mid-2022, the Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Blaster is the latest automatic Nerf gun to hit the market. This advanced weaponry lets you choose from two blaster modes: a motorized firing mode and a pump-action option. The blaster also comes supplied with a 10-dart clip and 22 Nerf Elite darts. Furthermore, the design includes a built-in scope for greater precision and features an accelerator button to ensure you’re fully in control of the firing action.

3. Nerf Ultra Select Fully Motorized Blaster

BEST UPGRADE

If you already own one of the best Nerf guns and are considering upgrading to something a little more modern, we suggest checking out this Nerf Ultra Select Fully Motorized Blaster. Released in 2021, the blaster has been around long enough to establish a reputation as a well-rounded battlefield bruiser which delivers just the right balance of accuracy, firing distance and in-hand comfort. Users also love that it’s supplied with two 10-dart clips and 20 Nerf Ultra accuracy foam darts, ensuring you have everything you need when battling (except the six C batteries for powering the device).

4. Nerf Ultra Speed Fully Motorized Blaster

FASTEST FIRING

The Nerf Ultra Speed Fully Motorized Blaster is another brand new device for 2022. Its standout features include the ability to fire up to seven darts per second (the fastest rate of any Nerf device), the capacity to accommodate two 12-dart clips at one time for longer-lasting ammo and an integrated carry handle for unbeatable portability. Users hold down the accelerator button to fire the darts before pulling the trigger. It’s also an excellent option for indoor or outdoor use and has an age advisory of eight or over.

5. Ultra One Motorized Nerf Gun

BEST IN-GUN STORAGE

By offering an accurate, rapid and long-reaching shooting experience, there are few better Nerf options than the Nerf Ultra One Motorized Blaster. In addition to looking the part, this ergonomically designed gun will keep you comfortable during encounters. It comes with 25 ground-breaking Nerf Ultra darts, which use an innovative design for improved accuracy and distance, reaching up to 120 feet. You’ll also find in-gun storage for spare darts or used ones you pick up on the battlefield as you go.

6. Nerf Rival Motorized Blaster

BEST RECHARGEABLE

The Nerf Rival Motorized Blaster is a great option for the environmentally conscious. Instead of requiring disposable batteries, you’ll find an included rechargeable battery and charger to prevent the need to throw batteries away. The blaster sits comfortably in two hands and can fire up to eight rounds per second at a velocity of up to 100 feet per second. The gun’s fifty-round capacity ensures you get a good amount of ammo for any skirmish, while the trigger’s lock helps prevent accidental battlefield firing. This is one of the best automatic Nerf guns, full-stop, and it’s easy to hold and more compact than many other options on this list.

7. Dart Zone Super Commando Gatling Blaster

BEST OFF-BRAND

While Nerf does not technically make it, that doesn’t mean the Dart Zone Super Commando Gatling Blaster doesn’t deliver a Nerf-like blaster experience. It comes at a great price, too. This fully-automated Gatling gun uses six AA batteries (which aren’t included) to fire up to 18 darts in under 18 seconds. The gun comes with two 18-round ammo belts, three foam targets and 36 darts. This is an excellent option for kids over eight and adults, too.

8. Nerf Fortnite Compact SMG Motorized Blaster

MOST VIBRANT

If you prefer to stand out and aren’t concerned with staying hidden, you may want to consider this Nerf Fortnite Compact SMG Motorized Blaster. Like several other Nerf offerings included on this list, it’s inspired by a popular video game. In terms of functionality and firepower, holders can unleash up to eight darts in a row. The blaster runs on four AA batteries (not included in the pack) and comes with an eight-dart clip and eight Elite foam darts. The design also has an additional handle for comfortable two-hand holding. Plus, it’s supplied in a plain cardboard box for greater environmental responsibility.

9. Evader Modulus Nerf Motorized Light-Up Toy Blaster

BEST BUDGET

If you’re looking for a blaster sporting the Nerf logo at a budget-friendly price, the Evader Modulus Nerf Motorized Light-Up Toy Blaster could be the answer. It sports a stand-out design that lights up, making it an ideal answer to low-light environments. The blaster’s shell is made from clear plastic for a stealthier look. It’s supplied with 12 darts and includes a light-up barrel extension which gives you an amount of personal customization in your blaster.

10. Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy Motorized Blaster

BEST ON-THE-GO LOADING

If your battles are going to be long and arduous, it’s worth considering a blaster option that can be loaded on the go without difficulty. The Infinus Nerf N-Strike Elite Toy Motorized Blaster achieves this goal by including an automatic back-loading port. This double-handed blaster also comes with 30 darts and a drum which can be loaded pre-battle to ensure you’ve got plenty of available ammo. Then, when ammo is running low, it’s easy to pick up darts and load them through the backport to minimize susceptibility during reloading. This blaster runs on four D-type batteries.

11. N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster Automatic Nerf Gun

BEST CUSTOMIZABLE

The Nerf N-Strike Modulus ECS-10 Blaster is a good choice for fighters looking for a weapon they can customize to their needs. As the name Modulus suggests, this blaster features several modules that can be removed or added to create the blaster of your dreams. With over 30 possible combinations, you can truly achieve your own blaster style. Customizable elements include a targeting scope, a dual-rail barrel and a drop grip. The blaster is powered by four AA batteries and capable of reaching targets an impressive 90 feet away. Furthermore, this well-reviewed gun comes in simple brown packaging for a more environmentally conscious approach.

12. Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII

PRO PICK

If you’re serious about foam-based battling and want a weapon that has repeatedly proven its worth on the battlefield, choose the Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII. Available in red or blue, this motorized gun puts a tick in every box. It includes a hopper feed with a 100-round capacity, meaning less time lost reloading. And even when you have to reload, it’s super quick thanks to the quick-access, slide-open hatch. Due to this gun’s ability to fire rounds at a velocity of 100 feet per second, it’s better suited to adults and children above 14.

13. Nerf N-Strike Mega Mega Mastodon

BEST REVOLVER-STYLE

The Nerf N-Strike Mega Mega Mastodon is another intimidating blaster. Sporting a giant, 24-dart revolver and bright red design, you’ll be hard to miss when you step out with this gun. It’s supplied with 24 Mega Whistler darts, which can be loaded straight into the revolver as you go. It also comes with a drum cage, drum covers, a handle and an over-the-shoulder strap for easier carrying. The motor is powered by six D-type batteries, which are not included with the set.

14. Nerf N-Strike Elite Rhino-Fire Blaster

MOST INTIMIDATING

Any enemy walking onto the battlefield to see the Nerf N-Strike Elite Rhino-Fire Blaster will instantly wish they’d worn their brown pants. This motorized, rapid-fire weapon uses two alternating 25-dart barrels to deliver an onslaught. The blaster comes with 50 Elite Darts to ensure you’re at capacity when the fighting begins. Furthermore, you’ll find a removable tripod that attaches to the blaster to provide extra stability and accuracy during use or a handy alternative to carrying this sizable device around.

15. Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 Toy Blaster

COOLEST PICK

With a single, fully motorized, 50-dart drum, the Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 Toy Blaster has everything you need to deliver a foam dart beat down on your competitors. The blaster includes 50 darts and an over-the-shoulder strap for a more comfortable experience during use. Perhaps best, the design consists of a rotating barrel that looks like you just stepped out of a Terminator film and adds to your imposing backyard battlefield appearance. Additionally, the trigger is top-mounted alongside the handle for added convenience and easier aiming of your weapon.

16. Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K

BEST SPLURGE

The Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K is the mother of all automatic Nerf weapons. It’s needed to achieve some Rambo-style obliteration of your backyard enemies. This large weapon sports an advanced acceleration system that allows it to fire up to eight rounds per second, giving the opposition no time to think. Inside the blaster, a removable NiMH battery can be recharged using the included wall charger. Ammo-wise, this impressive beast sports a hopper with a 200 Nerf Rival round capacity and a top-opening which allows for in-battle reloading. Additionally, you’ll find an over-the-shoulder strap to take some of the weight and blue and red ribbons to indicate which side you’re on.

17. Nerf Modulus Regulator

BEST ADJUSTABLE

You never want to be the person in the middle of a shootout who has just run out of ammo. To ensure this doesn’t happen to you, the Nerf Modulus Regulator includes two clips, each of which holds 12 darts. One of the clips attaches to the back of the blaster so that when the first is spent, you can quickly swap it out for the other. This Nerf gun is a versatile option because it lets you switch between three firing modes: burst, single and automatic.

18. Nerf Ultra Two Motorized Blaster

BEST PISTOL

This Nerf Ultra Two Motorized Blaster has a semi-automatic design that offers an update to the classic handgun-style design. The battery-powered motor inside the gun allows you to quickly fire one bullet at a time without pulling a pump-action lever. The darts load from the back of the blaster for quicker reloading and more rapid unloading on the battlefield.

19. Nerf Modulus Demolisher 2-in-1 Motorized Blaster

BEST TWO-IN-ONE

No one wants to mess with the guy who has a Nerf Modulus Demolisher 2-in-1 Motorized Blaster in their hands. This multifunctional gun has a two-in-one design that features a pump-action rocket launcher and a semi-automatic dart barrel. The traditional barrel lets you fire off the 10 included darts easily and quickly after loading them into the blaster using the banana ammo clip. To fire the rockets, place them one at a time into the front-mounted, pump-action module.

20. Semour Automatic Toy Gun

BEST NERF COMPATIBLE

The Semour Automatic Toy Gun is a great option if you already own any Nerf guns, as it is compatible with any existing Nerf darts. In addition to the 100 supplied with the gun itself, this means you’ll have plenty of ammo to reload with during battles. The compact gun is just the right size for young children, features a realistic scope with an adjustable focal length and can fire darts between 35 and 50 feet. Plus, you’ll find an easy-access panel to allow for quick fixing if jams occur and also get to choose from three different firing modes.

21. Nerf Ultra Focus Motorized Blaster

LIGHTWEIGHT PICK

For what it delivers on the battlefield, the Nerf Ultra Focus Motorized Blaster is a surprisingly lightweight and compact kit. Add in its modular design, and it’s easy to see why Amazon users rate it so highly. When accuracy is critical, wielders can attach the removable stock to help steady your aim. When the action is fast, and speed and agility are paramount, the stock can be dropped to maximize quick movements and near-instant adjustments. Additionally, the blaster features a built-in sight and comes with a 10-dart clip and 10 Nerf Ultra Accustrike darts.

22. Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage Motorized Dart Blaster

BEST DINO-INSPIRED

What’s one easy way to make a Nerf gun even cooler? Add dinosaurs into the equation, of course! This eye-catching Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage Motorized Dart Blaster sports a dino-inspired design, making it the choice for any dino fans. The blaster comes with 20 Official Nerf Elite foam darts and a non-removable targeting scope for precision aiming. In addition, the smartly designed blaster has onboard space for the 10 spare darts, which aren’t housed inside the removable 10-dart clip.

23. Nerf Fortnite B-AR Motorized Dart Blaster

BEST BLASTER

With a design inspired by the weapons used in the video game Fortnite, gamers will love this Nerf Fortnite B-AR Motorized Dart Blaster. Not only does it look super cool, but it can also unload all 10 Official Nerf Elite foam darts in one continuous assault once loaded inside the 10-dart clip. The blaster’s mid-sized design makes it a solid option for children or adults. Plus, it comes in simple, recyclable packaging, which is both frustration-free and better for the environment.

24. X TOYZ Motorized Blaster Toy Gun

BEST MODULAR

If you like switching between multiple gun arrangements, this X TOYZ Motorized Blaster Toy Gun could be the right choice. This modular blaster lets you switch out various elements, such as a muffler, a sight and a buttstock, to choose one of five different possibilities. No matter your choice, you’ll still have electricity-driven darts at your fingertips. The gun is supplied with 30 own-brand darts but can also be used with certain official Nerf darts.

25. SnowCinda Automatic Toy Gun

BEST COLOR RANGE

These SnowCinda Automatic Toy Guns are ideal if you want to assign a color of weapon to different teams. You can choose from red, blue and turquoise blue. Each gun is supplied with 100 darts and lets you pick between three shooting modes: single, tri-burst and continuous. The gun also offers users an impressive amount of accuracy and shooting distance, with darts reaching 50 feet. Furthermore, the design includes a panel for accessing jams and comes with a rechargeable battery.

26. Dart Zone Enforcer Super Commando Toy

BEST MOTORIZED BELT

This Dart Zone Enforcer Super Commando Toy is another alternative to Nerf brand automatic guns, which is worth taking notice of because of its unique, 40-dart ammo belts. The heavy-duty gun is supplied with 80 waffle tip darts, giving you enough to fill both included ammo belts. The fully automatic gun can fire 40 darts in under 30 seconds up to 80 feet. It also comes with three foam targets for more convenient accuracy practice. In addition, for comfort and stabilization during use, the gun sports a top-mounted, power-grip handle.

27. Minfex Automatic Toy Gun Nerf Sniper Gun

BEST SNIPER

If you like staying out of the fray and picking people off from a distance, this Minfex Automatic Toy Gun Nerf Sniper Gun may be your chosen weapon. You’ll enjoy greater stability and accuracy by including elements like a bipod and an adjustable lens. The power-assisted firing can reach distances up to 50 feet. Thanks to its modular design, you can also choose between three shooting modes and arrange the gun in five different setups. In addition, the gun is supplied with a rechargeable battery, 100 soft darts and two magazine clips.

28. Nerf Overwatch Soldier: 76 Rival Blaster

BEST VIDEO GAME-INSPIRED

Given that the Nerf Overwatch Rival Blaster is based on the weapon used by Soldier: 76 in the video game Overwatch, it should come as little surprise this is one of the most intimidating-looking options on our list. Its imposingly large size will have opponents thinking twice before taking you on. It also means most wielders will need to handle it with two hands. Function-wise, the battery-powered device can fire the 30 high-impact Overwatch Nerf rival rounds at a velocity of 90 feet per second. In addition, this blaster lights up when the acceleration button is held down.

29. Nerf Minecraft Sabrewing Blaster

BEST ALTERNATIVE

If you like the idea of an automatic weapon but don’t fancy having a gun in your hands, give this Nerf Minecraft Sabrewing Blaster a try. Inspired by Minecraft, this colorful and rather blocky bow is more advanced than it appears. Users will gain access to the motorized firing action built inside the bow by pulling back on the string’s string. This allows you to fire the eight Elite Darts housed inside the clip in seconds. This is one of the newest Nerf products on the market and makes a great holiday gift idea for fans of the franchise.

30. Nerf Ultra Amp Motorized Blaster

BEST BLASTER

Thanks to its comparatively compact size, the Nerf Ultra Amp Motorized Blaster offers wielders greater freedom than many of the larger weapons on our list. Add in its lightweight, 2.3-pound design, and you’ll be ducking, dodging and firing back before your enemies know what’s hit them. The blaster comes with a six-dart clip and accompanying darts. In addition, the blaster features a built-in scope for greater accuracy and can fire darts up to 120 feet away.

