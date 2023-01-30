Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Just Announced ‘Air’ Drop Date. Read ‘Sole Influence’ First.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are no strangers to cinema, with a staggering array of films between them both in plenty of different roles too. Sure, many know them as actors, but they’re well-versed in nearly every aspect of the art form, and their next big project is a film called Air, which tells the tale of Sonny Vaccaro and some big history about sneakers and Michael Jordan.

Air is the first film from Affleck and Damon’s new company, Artists Equity, and also marks the first time that Affleck will be directing his friend Damon on the big screen. Apparently, the film’s going to be a biographical comedy-drama, and it’ll be released on April 5, 2023 in cinemas, but the tale it tells is absolutely fascinating, so we recommend reading up on it and grabbing Shoe Dog and Sole Influence.

The Story of Sneakers and Basketball History

While we appreciate that, at least on the face of things, a story about shoes and a sport might not be the most enticing thing, we’re going to go ahead and suggest you re-evaluate that, because this one is a doozy. We’re not going to spoil all of the nitty-gritty details, because that’s where the devil lives, and this particular devil is absolutely fascinating.

However, the film, and both Sole Influence and Shoe Dog, effectively tell the tale of someone called Sonny Vaccaro. John Paul Vincent “Sonny” Vaccaro is a former market executive, and he’s best known for a stint with Nike wherein he signed the one and only Michael Jordan for his first sneaker deal. At least, that’s what’s on the face of it, but there’s a surprising amount of controversy behind all of it, because not everyone agrees on what actually happened.

While we're expecting Air to go into all of this during its runtime, both Sole Confidence and Shoe Dog are intriguing books that'll likely have a little more detail. Plus, they've got different perspectives on the whole thing as well. Plus, in case you're more of a fan of listening to books rather than reading them, the Shoe Dog audiobook is genuinely one of the best audiobooks around, so give it a listen if you'd find it easier to fit into your life.