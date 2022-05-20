The 35 Best Adult Games for Your Next Game Night

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In an age where most of us are glued to our phones and much of our socializing is done virtually (especially in the colder months), it can be a relief to turn away from screens and have a face-to-face laugh with friends. Having coffee or enjoying a boozy house party might fall into that category, but more and more adults are turning to the best adult games to help them disconnect, and, well, connect.

In fact, the adult games industry is booming, driving a 40% jump in sales since 2012. This is thanks to the invention of now-classic games like Cards Against Humanity and the more strategic Exploding Kittens. Plus, new games and adult versions of games you know and love are released all the time, which will inevitably contribute to the predicted 4.8% annual growth of the games industry.

If you’re looking for party game ideas for adults or the best adult party games online, we’ve got you covered. Below, we’ve rounded up the best adult games available for online ordering right now. But first, let’s take a look at the different types of adult party games you can choose from. And, if you’re looking for boozier options, check out our favorite drinking games, too.

Image courtesy of Amazon

Types of Adult Games

The best adult games can be split into a few different categories, namely board games, card games and drinking games. That said, you can pretty much turn any card or board game into a drinking game if the mood strikes.

Trying to figure out which type is the best for you and your friend group? Read on to find out.

Board Games

Ah, board games. These timeless games are played with the aid of a game board around which players direct game pieces or other objects. You are probably familiar with classic board games, like Monopoly, Clue or Scrabble, but adult board games tend to either be more complicated or more explicit. We should also note that most NSFW adult games are card games rather than board games.

Pros: Board games generally require strategy and concentration, keeping everyone at the table involved in play.

Cons: Most board games only allow a limited number of people to play, so these adult games are not appropriate for large groups. Lose game pieces at your peril.

Image courtesy of Amazon

Adult Card Games

Most of the top adult games are card games. You’ve likely played card games before, as most Americans are acquainted with Solitaire or Uno. The adult card games are usually played using words or phrases written on a deck of cards. The most famous card game for adults is Cards Against Humanity, and most of the other card games in the adult category tend to take on a very similar format.

Pros: Card games are highly portable, allowing you to carry them to and from parties or game nights, and they often allow for an unlimited number of players.

Cons: This type of game can easily become repetitive, and some don’t even award a winner at the end of gameplay. If you have a competitive streak, board games might be better for you.

Adult Drinking Games

If you plan to have a more spirited game night, then drinking games are going to be at the top of your list. As previously mentioned, all games can be turned into drinking games with just a few tweaks to the rules. However, there are actually games that are designed with drinking in mind, such as Buzzed and Truth or Drink. Have friends that don’t drink? Drinking games can also be played with mocktails or other non-alcoholic beverages if desired.

Pros: Drinking games can serve as a great ice breaker, allowing people to relax and get more comfortable in a social setting.

Cons: It may not be appropriate for all groups as all people don’t drink.

1. Cards Against Humanity

BEST OVERALL

Cards Against Humanity wasn’t the invention that started the adult games category, but it certainly feels that way. This is one of the top adult games that has taken get-togethers by storm. The game is simple, which works to its advantage. One player lays down a card that contains a sentence with a blank space. All the other players must fill in that blank using one of the cards in their hands. The results are hilarious, leading to hours of entertainment and adult bonding.

While this is one of the greatest card games of all time, its NSFW nature isn’t ideal for all settings. As anyone who has ever awkwardly struggled through a Cards Against Humanity session with mom and dad will tell you, this is one game that’s probably better for game night with friends.

Amazon

2. Exploding Kittens Card Game

CONTENDER

The Exploding Kittens Card Game is one of the top adult games on the market currently, but it’s also a perfect game for quarantine. The goal of this super easy game is to keep drawing cards from the deck without finding an exploding kitten card. It’s like Russian roulette, but nobody dies. If you do find that unsightly exploding kitten, you’re out of the game. Meanwhile, you can hinder your opponents with a number of specialty cards, like forcing the next player to take two turns by deploying “thousand-year back hair” or skipping your turn with a “portable cheetah butt.”

The best things about this card game are that it can be played with up to 10 people, it’s highly portable and anyone over the age of seven will enjoy it. Of course, if you want to make things a little more adult-oriented, Exploding Kittens is also available in an NSFW version.

Image courtesy of Amazon

3. What Do You Meme? Party Game

MOST TOPICAL

If you’re meme savvy, What Do You Meme? is likely the best adult game for you and your friends. By taking the Cards Against Humanity format in a different direction, players must assign captions to the given meme. This is a particularly interesting way to mix visual play with wordplay. And although some of the cards can be pretty R-rated, this is one of the best adult family games, so it wouldn’t be a bad pick if you have a mix of family (like parents or siblings) and friends playing together. You know what tops it all off? What Do You Meme? recently released a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed expansion pack that brings the memery to a whole other level. Yeah. You’re welcome.

Image courtesy of Amazon

4. Do or Drink

BEST GAMBLE

While there isn’t necessarily any money gambling involved, there is a bit of drunkenness gambling within a game of Do or Drink. How does it work? Play with a group of people and take turns picking a card up from the deck. Simply do as the prompt tells you or take a sip of your drink. Prompts range from lower-key must-dos like “attempt to do the worm or drink twice” and naughtier cards like “spin the bottle and make out with the person it points to, if you don’t, take two shots.” Are you willing to let the cards choose how your night goes?

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Settlers of Catan

BEST FOR FANS OF CONES OF DUNSHIRE

Settlers of Catan is a tabletop strategy game that’s quickly become one of the most popular games of all time. Together, you and your friends will build neighboring civilizations as you collect resources, trade and build roads. It’s more fun than it sounds, we promise. This game can be played with three to four players, and an expansion pack lets you bring more friends into the fun. This is the rare strategy game that’s become a mainstream hit. If you have a few hours to kill and good friends to play with, this game is sure to bring out your competitive side. And if you’re playing with more than four players, be sure to also buy the Settlers of Catan expansion pack so everyone can play.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Telestrations After Dark Adult Party Game

MOST CREATIVE GAME

If the telephone game made a baby with Cards Against Humanity, the result would be Telestrations After Dark. The game starts with a word and then progresses with the next person in line drawing that word. After that, the next person guesses what the last person drew and so on and so forth. The result is a hilarious timeline of words and drawings. There aren’t really any winners or losers, just a whole lot of laughs. Should you want a more family-friendly game, the original Telestrations can be played by children and adults alike at your next game night.

Image courtesy of Amazon

7. That’s What She Said Twisted Party Game

BEST PARTY GAME

Looking for fun game night ideas? That’s What She Said Twisted Party Game is another fun twist on Cards Against Humanity. The game for adults hinges around the jokes of the same name. The dealer lays down a red card outlining a conversation. These cards might say things like, “things you should never say to your mother” or “on our wedding night, my wife said to me.” Players then complete the prompt using one of the white cards in their hands. These might include phrases such as, “I love trying new things!” or “I’ve room for one more.” While this is a great game for any get-together, it’s particularly appropriate for bachelor and bachelorette parties, making it one of the best party games for adults.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Buzzed: Hydration Edition Card Game

BEST DRINKING GAME

One of our favorite drinking games of all time, Buzzed is a card game made for those 21+ that will get you tipsier than you might actually want to. Each player takes turns drawing a card, reading the prompt aloud and then drinking accordingly, depending on how much or little the card tells them to. Keep going until the first person collapses. Well, not really. We recommend you play responsibly!

Courtesy of Amazon

9. We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game

BEST FOR TWO PEOPLE

Just the two of you? No matter who it is, We’re Not Really Strangers is an excellent card game for just about any duo. The game comes in three levels, which are perceptions, connection and reflection. Each round is meant to be played by picking up a card back and forth and asking the other person the question on the card. It’s definitely a more serious game because there aren’t many funny cards here, but it will absolutely help you get to know the person you’re playing with a whole lot better — even if you think you already know them. This is especially a great game for strangers looking to get to know each other.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

10. Truth or Drink: The Game

BEST FROM YOUTUBE

Cut is a YouTube channel that specializes in content for everyone. Most of their content tackles uncomfortable, unique and even funny human interactions through games, tasks and conversation. If you’ve never watched anything from the channel, you better get on it, it’s super interesting. With that said, Truth or Drink is a game Cut created for their YouTube channel that eventually, they started selling online. The game is easy: two (or more) people answer questions and if they are too embarrassed to answer, they have to drink. It’s easily one of the best adult games for getting to know your pals and liquoring up at the same time.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. PlayMonster The Game of Nasty Things

BEST VALUE

Built around a similar premise to Cards Against Humanity, PlayMonster The Game of Nasty Things asks players to submit cards to fit into certain categories of things. These categories might include “things you shouldn’t lick” or “things the First Lady won’t let the President do.” The player whose turn it is then has to guess who said which thing. There are multiple versions of The Game of Things, but the Nasty edition is probably one of the best party games for adults.

Image courtesy of Amazon

12. TeeTurtle Unstable Unicorns NSFW Card Game

FOR FANS OF CARDS AGAINSt HUMANITY

The original Unstable Unicorns Card Game was one of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns of all time. In addition, the party game won the People’s Choice Award for Toy of the Year in 2019. Now, the same card game is available in a new, NSFW edition. To win this version, you’ll still need to strategize to get all seven unicorns into your stable, and you’ll still be able to use Magic, Instant, Upgrade and Downgrade cards to thwart your opponents. But, you’ll just have to do it in dirtier, more horrific ways.

Image courtesy of Amazon

13. Joking Hazard

QUALITY PICK

Joking Hazard is a game designed to make everyone laugh. It’s one of the best card games for adults because the premise is simple, a large group can play it and it forces people to get creative. To play, one person draws a card, then sets down a card next to it from their hand. The rest of the players have to complete the story told by the first two cards using one of the cards in their hand. The dealer then decides which story is funniest and whoever played that card wins the round. The deck comes with 360 cards and includes comics about “friendship, violence, sex and everything in between.”

Image courtesy of Amazon

14. Throw Throw Burrito

MOST ACTIVE

From the creators of Exploding Kittens comes Throw Throw Burrito, a party game that’s half card game for adults and half dodgeball. Essentially, the object of the game is to get three of a kind using the included cards. In the meantime, you’ll need to distract your friends or win points through burrito duels and attacks using the included foam burritos. Two to six players can be involved in a single game, and because this isn’t a particularly raunchy game, it’s also one of the best adult family games.

Image courtesy of Amazon

15. Days of Wonder Ticket To Ride

BEST ADULT FAMILY GAME

Days of Wonder Ticket To Ride is somewhat akin to the American version of Settlers of Catan. The object of the game is to build railway lines from one destination to another across the United States. Players use cards drawn from a communal deck to build the lines and thwart their opponents’ attempts. This game requires a fair bit of strategy, so it’s one of the best party games for adults. However, it can be enjoyed by a group of adults or a family with kids eight years and older, making it ideal for game night.

Image courtesy of Walmart

16. USAOPOLY Risk Game of Thrones Strategy Board Game

BEST FOR GAME OF THRONES FANS

You may have grown up playing the classic version of Risk, which is one of the best board games of all time, but fans of Game of Thrones will want to get their hands on this upgraded version. This two to seven-player game comes with two game boards so you can direct the seven armies across the lands of Westeros. There are also seven exclusive player boards for the commanders as well as 28 specialty character cards giving players extraordinary abilities. Furthermore, all of the 650 pieces are of exceptional quality, and the game even comes with storage containers for all the small bits. Altogether, this is one of the best adult family games to play with your loved ones.

Image courtesy of Amazon

17. One Gotta Go

BEST FOR ARGUING

One’s gotta go — but which? This argumentative new adult card game is great for those who love a little debate. Each card lists four different things and the group will have to decide which they would collectively go without. For example, one card pairs together your phone, streaming platforms, the internet and hot showers. Which would you choose to rid of?

Courtesy of One Gotta Go

18. Game of Phones

BEST FOR THE TECH-SAVVY PLAYER

Like WHAT DO YOU MEME?, Game of Phones doesn’t want you to put down your phone. We’ve written about Game of Phones before, the party game that requires players to use their smartphone. A prompt card might ask you to find an embarrassing selfie or find a funny picture online. Like Cards Against Humanity, players take turns competing and judging, which makes this a fun and fast-paced game.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

19. Dungeons and Dragons

BEST FOR NERDS AT HEART

Once upon a time, long before nerd culture went mainstream, Dungeons and Dragons was seen as the sole province of hardcore nerds and male virgins. But thanks to its appearance in shows like Stranger Things and Community, this classic tabletop role-playing game has made a major comeback. While it’s still a decidedly nerdy game, Dungeons and Dragons has become a popular option on game night. Today, there are even Dungeons and Dragons podcasts. This imaginative RPG provides hours of fun. Beginners can read the rules online and pick up a starter kit, which has everything you need (besides friends to play with).

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Among Us

BEST KID TURNED ADULT GAME

You haven’t heard of Among Us yet? Where do you live? Jupiter? Among Us has been wildly popular in the past months because of its super fun, addictive qualities. Here’s how it works: you join an online group or play a private game with friends. Each person must complete a number of tasks given to you on your screen and you win. The only catch? One person is an imposter, and their job is to kill everybody playing. Whenever one finds a dead body, you chat amongst yourselves and vote who the imposter might be. Essentially, the whole goal is to either have each and every person complete their tasks and outlive the imposter’s wrath or catch and vote for the imposter to win. If the imposter ends up killing everybody in the end, they win. It sounds dumb, but we promise, it’s a grand ‘ole time.

Courtesy of Google Play

21. Pandemic Board Game

Too soon? The title of this Pandemic Board Game is all too real as players team up to beat the game and save the world instead of playing against one another. Sounds familiar, right? In this adult board game, members of the disease control work together to prevent deadly diseases from spreading and causing a pandemic. Players work together and to their strengths to win the game. This one definitely hits close to home in 2022.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Trivial Pursuit Game: Stuff You Should Know Edition

BEST TRIVIA PICK

Inspired by the podcast of the same name, this classic trivia game contains all kinds of exciting topics, from history and pop culture to myths and conspiracies. It’s ideal for 3-6 players, and anyone 16+ can play. For anyone bored with your classic trivia questions, this is a great way to mix things up while learning some new facts. One buyer says, “It’s different than a lot of trivia games because it gives you more detail about the answer than just the answer!“

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Drawing Without Dignity Adult Party Game

BEST DRAWING

If you prefer to communicate visually, this game lets you draw without having to use your words. Described as a hybrid of Pictionary and Cards Against Humanity that’s not for the faint of heart, this game offers 670 questionable things you’re meant to draw. If you easily blush, this may not be for you. For a kid-free game night that’s filled with laughs, consider this illustrative game which requires absolutely zero drawing skills.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. Millennials vs. Boomers

BEST FOR MULTIPLE GENERATIONS

It’s the parents versus the kids in this multi-generational trivia which will determine who knows each other better: the millennials or the boomers. One generation often complains about the other and there’s no shortage of memes online to prove that, but who truly knows the other better? Boomers answer things like contemporary pop culture phrases while millennials will be questioned about things from the 1960s to the 1980s. Best of all? There are no real rules!

Courtesy of The Imagineering Company

25. Mixtape Card Games

BEST FOR MUSIC LOVERS

Everyone knows that a soundtrack makes a movie truly unforgettable. The Mixtape Card Game tasks users with finding the ultimate song that goes with their past, present, and future moments. Users draw a scenario card such as their first kiss or a future mission from NASA, and then stream a song that they feel would go best with the scenario they’ve been presented with. A winner is voted after the other players take a vote. Instead of knowledge-based trivia games, this one involves evoking emotions and memories.

Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

26. Off Topic Adult Party Game

MOST HILARIOUS

Wake your brain up with the card game Off Topic, which will make you “laugh until you cry” according to one user. While this game is definitely not kid-friendly, this adult version of Scattergories uses a high-quality reusable whiteboard and dry-erase markers, so you can minimize waste when playing. An ideal and versatile game for parties, or smaller get-togethers with friends and family that can accommodate between 2-8 players.

Courtesy of Amazon

27. Buffalo Games Hella 90’s – Pop Culture Trivia Game

BEST 90S TRIVIA

No 2000s babies allowed here — this 90s pop culture trivia game from Buffalo Games contains 200 cards with over 400 questions and can be played by 3 or more players. Players will experience flashbacks to 90s fashion trends, movies, music, and more. This game also comes with a matching playlist on Spotify to listen to while you play. While it’s for adults, this nostalgic and fun game is appropriate enough to play around kids.

Courtesy of Amazon

28. Talking Point Couples Cards Game

BEST FOR COUPLES

Whether you’re having a date night with just bae or a group date with a bunch of other couples, the conversation-based card game Talking Point contains over 200 meaningful questions to discuss with your partner, helping you learn more about each other and bringing smiles and laughter. New and longtime couples alike will love this game, and many claim that it made them grow much closer, helping to deepen their bond even after many years.

Courtesy of Amazon

29. Hunt A Killer Death at the Dive Bar

BEST MURDER MYSTERY EXPERIENCE

For a more interactive game that keeps you moving, consider an immersive murder mystery like Death at the Dive Bar, which will turn you and your loved ones into amateur detectives with the perfect challenge to investigate. It takes about an hour to play, needs 1-5 players, and can be used on game night, date night, or pretty much any other occasion. Can you decode all the ciphers and unearth the evidence in this DIY escape room?

Courtesy of Amazon

30. Drink-A-Palooza Drinking Board Game

BEST DRINKING BOARD GAME

Love board games? Well, this one comes with a twist. The Drink-A-Palooza game basically combines other drinking games (including Beer Pong, King’s Cup, Flip Cup and more) into one game. Players take turns going around the board as they land on spaces that choose which game they’ll be playing. This one is great because it accommodated up to 12 players.

Courtesy of Amazon

31. MONOPOLY: Friends The TV Series Edition Board Game

BEST ’90S NOSTALGIA

Much like traditional Monopoly, this Amazon exclusive version allows players to buy, sell, trade and win it all with a twist that includes some of your favorite Friends television series moments. It uses iconic tokens from the series such as a sweater vest, a pizza, a chef’s hat and an acoustic guitar to move around the board. Spaces on the board also feature relevant scenes from some of the show’s most popular episodes.

Courtesy of Amazon

32. Hasbro Gaming Scrabble Game

BEST CLASSIC GAME

Who doesn’t love a good game of Scrabble? This traditional game is fun for people of all ages and you can even add a drinking element should you decide to spice things up. The game comes with a game board, 100 wooden letter tiles, four tile racks, one drawstring letter bag and game instructions.

Courtesy of Amazon

33. The Game of Life: Quarter Life Crisis

BEST FOR MILLENNIALS & GEN Z

Similar to the version we all played as children, this version of The Game of Life allows players to go around the board as they make their way through many of life’s changes and challenges. However, this version based on the Amazon original series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel sees players seek out fame and fortune in 1950s New York City. As players compete to find work and make it in the Big Apple, there are sure to be tons of laughs going around.

Courtesy of Amazon

34. Azul Board Game Board Games

FOR THE ARTISAN

Put your mosaic building skills to work as you compete against other players to decorate the king’s royal palace. With the Azul Board Game, you’ll create patterns and score points, according to the complexity and design of your creation. Made for ages eight and over, this adult board game can be played by two to four players

Image courtesy of Amazon

35. Scattergories

BEST FOR WORDSMITHS

Players will love this traditional party game. Scattergories is a fast-thinking game that allows competitors to score points for writing answers that other players don’t. Great for ages 12 and up, the game encludes more than 3,500 category combinations and can be enjoyed by two to six players at a time.

Courtesy of Amazon

Here Are the 10 Best Drinking Games to Play At Your Next Party