The Best Games to Make You Feel Like a Wizard

A major appeal of playing many video games is a chance to walk in the shoes of someone else. Perhaps as a mighty warrior, a tiny little frog, or even a wizard. Ah, yes, a wizard. A bunch of us grew up hoping to one day receive that letter accepting us into the magical, educational institution of Hogwarts. Learn to make potions or lift things in the air with spells—this wizarding world is the ultimate childhood fantasy. Why’d it have to happen to Harry Potter and now you or me?

Well, there are plenty of games out that can make our dream come true and make us feel like we ourselves are wizards. We’ve compiled some of the best games out there where you can become the spellcasting hero you’ve always wanted to be.

$44.95 $59.95 25% off This massive RPG from FromSoftware lets you approach combat in a myriad of ways. That includes going with a complete magic focus. The game has oodles of incantations and sorceries for you to learn by investing your skill points in Faith and Intelligence, respectively. surround yourself with magic blades, throw massive fireballs, and rain down a storm of meteors onto your enemies. Not even a defense against the dark arts professor would teach you that one.

$20 This physics-driven combat game is one of the best VR experiences you’ll have with your Meta Quest 2. This lethal sandbox lets you wield a sword or cast deadly spells to take down swarms of enemies that react to the laws of physics when struck.

$39.99 If you consider yourself an RPG fan but haven’t picked up Divinity Original Sin 2, I’m here to tell you that you really should. With its emphasis on environmental interactions during its turn-based combat, it’s just about as close as we could get to Dungeons & Dragons in a video game. And it wouldn’t be D&D without letting you play as a wizard. You can spec your party with all sorts of spells and summons that help with combat, traversal, and social encounters.