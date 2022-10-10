55 of The Best Halloween Movies to Watch This Halloween

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Halloween isn’t just about the elaborate costumes and delicious treats. It’s also about getting into the haunting spirit and invoking your inner ghoul. And what better way to do that than with a classic Halloween movie night? There are tons of classic movies out there to enjoy, and the best Halloween movies run the gamut from candy-filled family favorites to bloody horror flicks that will probably keep you up at night.

Whether you’re hosting a shindig, looking for something to screen in between trick-or-treaters, or in search of some movies to get you in the mood leading up to the big night, there are dozens of options. Here, we’ve curated some of our favorite movies to watch on Halloween, keeping in mind that there are plenty of different tastes out there. We’re confident our list of the best Halloween movies includes something for everyone, from movies set around Old Hallow’s Eve to horror flicks that are more fun to watch come October 31.

Have we missed one you think deserves to be included? Drop us a line in the comments below. In the meantime, here are some of the best Halloween movies to watch this season, plus where you can stream or rent them.

Family-Friendly Halloween Movies

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Are you looking for the best family-friendly movies to watch on Halloween? In this campy classic, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star as the Sanderson sisters, the trio of child-hunting witches. The flick has grown so much in popularity over the years that a sequel is finally on the way. Why not give it a re-watch now before that happens? This is an endlessly rewatchable movie, but it has a special place in the heart of 90s kids and millennials.

Once you’re done, don’t forget to check out the recently released sequel, which is also now streaming on Disney Plus.

2. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)

Is it really Halloween if you don’t partake in viewing this classic animated film starring the Peanuts gang? Of course not. So settle in and watch again as Linus waits for the Great Pumpkin to emerge.

3. Labyrinth (1986)

This Jim Henson-directed movie had all kinds of magic: David Bowie as the Goblin King, Jennifer Connelly in her first major role, and an array of goblins and other creatures created by the Muppet mastermind himself.

4. The Witches (1990)

Now that you can no longer catch the updated Anne Hathaway version on HBO Max, fill your hearts with the Anjelica Huston-fronted version of Roald Dahl’s story, in which a boy tries to stop a convention of witches despite being turned into a mouse.

5. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

It’s all about the family in this Eddie Murphy star vehicle, in which his character moves his family to a mansion that they soon discover is, of course, haunted.

6. Casper (1995)

Christina Ricci is all grown up now, but she was a total child star in this big-screen tale of the friendly little ghost back in the day. And Bill Pullman is equally watchable as her goofy, ghost-psychiatrist pops.

7. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Tim Burton melded Christmas and Halloween into cult-classic status in this stop-motion animation film, which includes operatic numbers and the voice talents of everyone from Catherine O’Hara to Paul Reubens.

8. Goosebumps (2015)

R.L. Stine’s classic kids’ books come to life in a big way in this offering starring Jack Black. When a young kid has to move from a big city to a small town, he discovers his pretty neighbor’s dad happens to be the notorious author. Before long, monsters escape from the attic and all of the usual Halloween antics ensue. It’s spooky with just the right amount of silly, which is exactly what a parent wants from a movie that introduces little ones to the joys of being (kind of) scared come Hallows Eve.

Best Halloween Comedies

9. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

It doesn’t matter how many times you do the Time Warp; Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick are never not entertaining in this flick. So grab your best fishnets and leather strap and settle in for another watch already.

10. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Simon Pegg co-wrote this zombie comedy flick with director Edgar Wright, crafting the story of a man whose uneventful life is completely upended by the zombie apocalypse… not that he seems to really notice.

11. Ghostbusters (1984)

Odds are, in October, you probably have this movie’s theme song stuck in your head anyhow, so why not take another turn with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson as they originate the blockbuster, ghost-slaying quartet? With a new sequel set to come out in 2021, this classic comedy is one of the best movies to watch on Halloween this year.

12. Beetlejuice (1988)

Michael Keaton was unrecognizably delightful in his role of Betelgeuse, the spirit who “helped” a deceased couple scare an awful new family out of their house. That’s probably why this film won an Oscar for best makeup. Still, with solid performances from Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder, this one is always worth a Halloween re-watch.

13. What We Do In the Shadows (2014)

Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi teamed for this brilliant New Zealand mockumentary, in which several vampires live together in a flat. As the crew adjusts to a complex and modern way of living, they also take it upon themselves to show a newly turned hipster all of the joys of being undead. This film was so well received when it bowed that it spawned an entire franchise of vampire antics, including the current TV series on FX.

Franchise Starters

14. Saw (2004)

Sure this franchise has evolved into a gory mess over the past 17 years, but it started as a psychological thriller worth talking about. Go back to the Jigsaw origins with this franchise starter, which starred Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Ken Leung and Michael Emerson.

15. Scream (1996)

What’s your favorite scary movie to watch on Halloween? Ours is this 90s classic. Remember tuning into this flick, believing that Drew Barrymore was going to be the star? Oh, how things have changed. Revisit the original film and refresh yourself on Ghostface’s rules before an all-night marathon.

16. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Revisit all your worst nightmares with a trip to this Freddy Krueger origins story, in which the famed spirit haunts teenagers in their sleep, delivering murderous dreams and revenge on the parents who lynched him. Part of the fun in going back is looking for familiar faces among the cast, which in this case includes a very young Johnny Depp.

17. Friday the 13th (1980)

The film that had us all rethinking summer camp is always worth a Halloween re-watch, especially since the name Jason Voorhees has pretty much become synonymous with the holiday. Plus, you’ll get to see a super young Kevin Bacon do his thing as the counselors at Camp Crystal Lake fight to stay alive.

18. Halloween (1978)

If you ever needed to remind yourself that Jamie Lee Curtis is still the original Scream Queen, this movie is your chance. The John Carpenter-directed offering first introduced us to the damaged killer known as Michael Myers, and horror lovers have been talking about him ever since.

19. Alien (1979)

Ridley Scott’s space romp was a terrifying exercise in the science of how no one can hear you scream in space. When the film debuted, it didn’t just put Sigourney Weaver on the map thanks to her spot-on portrayal of Ripley: it also spawned more than half a dozen subsequent films that have kept people terrified of being face-hugged by aliens ever since.

20. Final Destination (2000)

Was this film the best-received horror movie of all time? Of course not. In fact, the movie was panned by critics, who only gave it a 35% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the concept, in which a group of people cheats death only to have it turn around and hunt them down one by one, wound up being so popular at the box office that four more installments followed. Each one was better received than the original, but if you truly want to get a sense of how it all started, then here’s your chance.

21. Child’s Play (1988)

If you ever sensed that a doll was looking at you with a murderous gleam in those glass eyes, then this franchise is definitely in your wheelhouse. This 80s movie scared the heck out of plenty of kids when it premiered, introducing generations of viewers to Chucky: the doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer.

22. The Purge (2013)

The idea of everyone being pardoned for any and all crimes for one night of the year was so tantalizing that The Purge has since welcomed several other big-screen follow-ups as well as a TV show. This film is where it all started, though, with Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey in surprising but captivating turns as the head of a family being held hostage during the annual killing spree.

Zombies, Vampires & Monster Movies

23. Bram Stocker’s Dracula (1992)

The eerie story of Count Dracula comes to life in this Francis Ford Coppola-directed take, which attracted star power like Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins and Keanu Reeves. Based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 tome, this is easily a classic horror story that still holds up years later.

24. The Fly (1986)

Many still consider this Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis starring flick to be director David Cronenberg’s crowning achievement. One part sci-fi, one-part body horror and filled with analogies about disease, it’s right up there with other classic horror canons.

25. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

George A. Romero’s story about a group of people who barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to remain safe from a group of zombies is classic horror at its finest. Since it debuted, many other filmmakers have turned to this movie for inspiration and influence, and that alone makes it worth another viewing this Halloween.

26. The Evil Dead (1981)

Sam Raimi was equally revered when he unleashed this tale on audiences, in which a group of five friends travel to a cabin in the woods and unknowingly release flesh-eating zombies out into the world. More importantly, it gave us Bruce Campbell in the memorable role of Ash, who, as you can probably surmise from subsequent franchise titles, is still alive and kicking.

27. 28 Days Later (2003)

Director Danny Boyle reinvigorated the zombie genre with this early aughts’ offering. Cillian Murphy starred as a man who wakes up four weeks after a mysterious and incurable virus has spread across the U.K. It was shot almost entirely in sequence, which is impressive, but the eerie shots of abandoned London landmarks also pack a pretty big punch.

28. Cloverfield (2008)

Perception can be one of the scariest devices in horror films, and director Matt Reeves proved that he understood the assignment with this monstrous take. Back when this tale of a group of friends evading a monster attack in New York debuted, the director chose to tell the story mainly from the characters’ perspectives. That chilling take may be more common now with the advent of so many streaming services and edgier fare, but back then, it was a downright chilling choice that confused (and terrified) many viewers.

29. An American Werewolf in London (1981)

While director John Landis’ classic monster movie could also be considered a dark comedy, we figure that the gory (and often unexpected) dream sequences featured throughout should place this in the werewolf-monsters category. Either way, the visionary film is a must-watch canon for any horror fan, if only for the memorable transitioning scene, which has forever changed the way we hear Sam Cooke’s “Blue Moon.”

Contemporary Hits

30. Get Out (2017)

This movie not only put Daniel Kaluuya on the map as a bona fide star, but the film launched the second career of director and writer Jordan Peele, who was previously better known as one half of the comedy duo Key and Peele. Get Out landed Peele an Oscar for best screenplay. The movie also received rare horror nominations for best picture of the year, best performance (for Kaluuya), and best achievement in directing at that year’s show.

31. The Invisible Man (2020)

Elisabeth Moss is used to dominating TV screens thanks to notable gigs on shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and Mad Men. But in this psychological horror, the actor proves why she’s in such hot demand, with a memorable turn that reinvigorated the entire Universal Monsters franchise.

32. Us (2019)

Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out was just as buzzed-about when it hit theatres, unraveling the story of a family whose serene beach vacation turns to horror when their creepy doppelgangers pop up to terrorize them. The movie attracted Lupita Nyong’o in a leading role, and it earned buzz at plenty of critical awards shows that year.

33. A Quiet Place (2018)

Who knew the guy from The Office who was constantly panning for the camera was actually learning a thing or two about how to work it? John Krasinski directed, co-wrote and starred in this eerily silent flick, which also stars his real-life wife, Emily Blunt. The movie was so well received it spawned a sequel, making this gem another notable watch.

34. It (2017)

Nothing against Tim Curry and the original 1990 movie based on Stephen King’s tome, but this updated take with Bill Skarsgärd playing Pennywise has way more scares. Of course, having Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard at the center of the action didn’t hurt, and the whole thing was so successful that no one was surprised when a sequel hit theatres two years later.

35. Don’t Breathe (2016)

Director Fede Alvarez shows off some impressive camerawork in this original horror twist, in which a trio of thieves attempts to rob a blind man… well, blind. Unfortunately for them, the man in question (played by a creepy Stephen Lang) isn’t as helpless as he seems, and before long, he becomes the one hunting the robbers in a house of downright horrors. This sleeper hit was so popular that it spawned a sequel in 2021.

36. Gerald’s Game (2017)

If you appreciate the fine acting skills of Carla Gugino, then you need to check out this Mike Flanagan-directed take on Stephen King’s novel. The actor plays a wife who escapes with her husband (Bruce Greenwood) to a remote lake house to spice up their marriage, but things take a dark turn when he dies of a heart attack while she’s still handcuffed to the bed.

Modern Classics

37. Candyman (1992)

Nope, we’re not talking about the more recent sequel of the same name. People were terrified of bees back in the early 1990s after this tale of a one-handed soul gripped viewers. When Candyman, the murderer in question, is accidentally summoned to reality by a grad student, things turn all kinds of bloody. Needless to say, audiences were hooked.

38. The Craft (1996)

When this Andrew Fleming flick dropped, it became a sleepover movie staple that invoked a major interest in witchcraft. How could it not, with its hot young cast and themes of outcasts fighting back? Although some of the effects don’t exactly hold up, as a whole, the movie has definitely become a contemporary Halloween classic.

39. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Was this the scariest movie to hit theatres during its time? Not by a long shot. However, the marketing strategy surrounding the film’s release, which had many people believing it was a documentary instead of a work of fiction, makes it one of the most memorable horror films of recent times.

40. The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

This romp from director Drew Goddard could have been a downright mess, yet a star-studded cast (Chris Hemsworth, Jesse Williams, Bradley Whitford), along with the way the film fully embraced classic horror tropes, made it work. While the movie itself isn’t retro, it’s a brilliant satire that calls to mind some of the best Halloween movies of all time, including Evil Dead and Friday the 13th.

41. The Conjuring (2013)

Most horror fans are quite aware of The Warrens and the real-life paranormal investigators’ contributions to the horror scene. That’s in large part thanks to this James Wan-directed film, in which Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga first fictionalized them as they investigated a farmhouse with a dark force within.

42. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

A year after Scream reignited many people’s love of horror, director Jim Gillespie contrived this hot take on the slasher genre. The all-star cast (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe) was a hit with younger moviegoers. At the same time, the story of four friends bound together by a hook-wielding murderer also spawned two sequels — not to mention a TV series.

43. Paranormal Activity (2007)

It was all about the camera work with this Oren Peli-offering, which used low-budget effects and took a page from The Blair Witch Project by offering up a mockumentary style to viewers. The result was a critical- and audience-approved film that went on to spawn several not-as-great sequels.

Can’t-Miss Classic Halloween Movies

44. The Omen (1976)

Director Richard Donner’s tale of a child with devious tendencies was less about gore and all about suspense. Add a strong performance by Gregory Peck and the movie catapulted to the top of genre lovers lists back in the 1970s. You can’t even call yourself a horror fan these days if you haven’t added it to your watchlist, so now is as good a time as any to take a watch.

45. The Shining (1980)

The Shining isn’t just one of the all-time best movies to watch on Halloween; it’s one of the best movies ever. Stanley Kubrick’s take on this Stephen King novel has been quoted and referenced more times in pop culture history than we can even count. And of course, it also put Jack Nicholson on the map as a star to watch, not to mention giving us eerie, everlasting images of Red Rum and twins on tricycles. *Shudder.*

46. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

No list of the best Halloween movies would be complete without this classic thriller. Mia Farrow generated headlines as the title mother in this Roman Polanski-directed film. A young couple trying to have a baby moves into a fancy but strange new apartment with creepy neighbors. It was nominated for two Oscars, with Ruth Gordon nabbing the trophy for best supporting actress.

47. Carrie (1976)

Proms would never be the same again after this eerie take on Stephen King’s novel with the shocking final scene (that’s right, another movie based on a King horror novel). The Brian De Palma film revolves around a friendless teen (Sissy Spacek) who finally snaps after taking enough abuse from her religious mother and her classmates. It all culminates in a bloody prom… with even bloodier results.

48. The Exorcist (1973)

Kids getting possessed by evil spirits is always creepy as heck, but in this film, it was positively frightening. Director William Friedkin went for the head-spinning scares here, to the point where the makeup and some of the more jarring scenes have been recreated and parodied in pop culture ever since. Sure, some physical effects may seem a little cheesy and dated by modern standards, but we don’t care. This is still one of the best Halloween movies ever.

49. Psycho (1960)

You can’t talk about classic Halloween flicks without covering one of the most genre-bending takes around. This Alfred Hitchcock movie starring Janet Leigh and Anthony Perkins rewrote the script by killing the protagonist halfway through the film, reinventing everything horror could be. Also, showers haven’t been the same ever since.

50. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Many have tried to update this Tobe Hooper-directed tale, but to this day, we feel nothing quite holds up to the original Leatherface. When five friends discover a deserted house in rural Texas, a chainsaw-wielding maniac slices out a whole new place for himself in the slasher film genre.

New For 2022

51. Halloween Ends (2022)

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) reportedly ends in this final franchise installment, and that alone makes it worth a watch. This is the third installment in Director David Gordon Green’s modern trilogy, which also reunites Curtis with Kyle Richards and Nick Castle.

52. X (2022)

Writer and director Ti West’s latest horror offering follows a group of young horror filmmakers as they travel to rural Texas for their newest project. However, when they’re caught trespassing they find themselves in a fight for their lives. Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow and Kid Cudi star.

53. Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

If black comedic horror is more your thing, director Halina Reijn has you covered on this adaptation of Kristen Roupenian’s short story of the same name. The slasher takes place at a remote mansion where rich twentysomethings plan a hurricane party. Only as you can imagine, this party goes very, very wrong. Amanda Stenberg, Myha’la Herrold, Pete Davidson and Maria Bakalova star.

54. Nope (2022)

Actor-turned-writer and director Jordan Peele heads to California for his latest horror offering, where aliens take center stage. Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as horse-wrangling siblings trying to discover evidence of such extraterrestrial activities, but with all of the trope-turning that we’ve come to expect from a Peele production.

55. You Won’t Be Alone (2022)

Goran Stolevski writes and directs this dramatic horror set in the 19th-century mountains of Macedonia. There, a young girl is kidnapped and transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit, then spends her time murderously wondering what it’s like to be human. Alice Englert and Noomi Rapace star.

The Best Haunted House Movies To Watch