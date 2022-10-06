The Best LEGO Sets for Adults, Because Grown-Ups Need Toys, Too

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter how old you think you are, there are some things in life you never grow out of. Perfect examples of this include eating ice cream at the beach, going to Disney World and building LEGO sets.

When it comes to the best LEGOs, there may be a general belief among adults that these intricate blocks are made for kids. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Not only is indulging in building the best adult LEGOs an ideal way to stimulate your brain and build inspiring models from the most creative parts of your mind, but it can actually be a great way to destress, too.

Granted, many adults only play with LEGOs in order to spend time with their kids and share the experience of building a LEGO masterpiece together. But it’s also important to remember that children are not required. (The instructions say “Ages 5 and up,” right?) Plus, if the LEGO Movie taught us anything, it’s that letting children loose on a LEGO city usually ends in destruction, as you can imagine every adult LEGO hobbyist already knows.

While we’re confident any of these adult LEGOs are sure to satisfy your creative side, we suggest asking yourself the following questions to ensure you get the best LEGO set for you.

How Many Pieces Are Too Many?

Not only will the number of pieces in the kit generally translate into the amount of time it will take to put it together, but it also gives a good indication of how difficult this LEGO set for adults will be, too. If this is your first time building, you may want to try a lower number to see if it’s something that appeals to you. Conversely, if this isn’t your first time with the colored bricks, we suggest heading to the end of the list for a challenge.

Who Is This LEGO Set For?

If the kit is a gift, it’s important to think about what the person you’re buying it for is into. The best LEGOs for adults come in all shapes and sizes, meaning that there’s likely a kit for almost any interest, no matter whether it’s an unhealthy obsession with Disney or a love of architecture.

Do You Want to Display Your LEGO Afterward?

If you’re a “make it and break it” kind of person, it doesn’t really matter whether your kit looks good when finished. However, if you’re after a kit worthy of displaying when it’s finished, there are definitely some kits better suited to this than others. For example, kits like the International Space Station and Harley-Davidson Fat Boy include stands for post-build display.

Below, we’ve put together a list of the 40 best LEGOs for adults (and older kids if you want to let them play, too). It includes something for everyone, with cityscapes and iconic buildings for the architecture lovers, spaceships and castles for the sci-fi fans, a roller coaster and a high-power supercar for everyone else.

Best Star Wars LEGO Sets

1. LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75192

If you’re a Star Wars fan and a LEGO fan, owning the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon Building Kit is pretty much the pinnacle of existence. Until recently, this was the biggest LEGO set ever made, and it’s still the second biggest LEGO set in history. It’s full of fun features like removable hull panels, a moving boarding ramp and a detachable roof on the cockpit. This extra-large model measures 8 inches high, 33 inches long and 22 inches wide. Inside, you’ll also find mini-figures in the kit including Chewee and Han as well as C-3PO and three figures from Episode VII. The Millennium Falcon LEGO kit has 7,541 pieces, ensuring you’ll get hours of fun from this impressively comprehensive building set.

Unfortunately, the 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon Kit is hard to find. This Star Wars LEGO set is sold out at the official LEGO store; however, you can find it for sale at Target and from third-party resellers on sites like Amazon.

Image courtesy of LEGO

2. LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet 75328 Building Kit The Mandolorian remains one of the most discussed Star Wars shows, so it’s no surprise LEGO continues to release sets inspired by the show. Take this helmet, which is based on the Mandalorian’s helmet (which is of course based on Boba Fett’s helmet). The set has 584 pieces. Courtesy of Target Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet $59.99 Buy Now

3. LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child His name may be Grogu, and he may be called The Child, but to most, he’s still called Baby Yoda. This in-depth kit includes 1,073 pieces and even won a Toy of the Year Award. What makes this one special is that after you build it, it has a moveable mouth, ears and head. He’s holding the silver ball that’s part of The Mandalorian’s ship, the one thing he loves more than bone broth. Courtesy of Target Star Wars The Child Lego Kit $79.99 Buy Now

4. Star Wars Star Destroyer LEGO Set for Adults

The Imperial Star Destroyer LEGO kit is new in 2020, and with 4,784 pieces, it’s a truly epic LEGO set. When fully assembled, it’s also huge. When placed on its display stand, this set measures over 17 inches high, 43 inches long and 26 inches wide. As a bonus for Star Wars superfans (and, let’s face it, if you’re buying this $700 LEGO set, then you’re a superfan), this kit also comes with a buildable scale model of the Tantive IV, the escape ship Princess Leia was on in the opening scenes of A New Hope.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon 75257

Looking for the best LEGO set for adult Star Wars fans that doesn’t cost as much as a new flat-screen TV? Then you’ll want to go with the slightly less intense version of the Millennium Falcon. Instead of 7,500 pieces, this building kit comes with a much more reasonable 1,300. However, it’s still plenty complex, and any fan will love putting this model together. Plus, it comes with a LEGO Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Building Kit

You’ve seen the show, you know the deal. You’ve got the whole cast of characters in this model as well as your very own baby Yoda, in adorable LEGO-figure form. In this 1,023-piece kit, you’ll find a detailed replica of the Mandalorian’s spaceship along with miniatures of your favorite characters from the first series, including the Mandalorian himself, Baby Yoda, Greef Karga and a scout trooper. This set is a must for Star Wars fans and a great gift idea for any kids (10 years and older) who love LEGO.

Image courtesy of Amazon

Best Seasonal LEGO

7. Mini Disney The Haunted Mansion

Spooky season is upon us, and LEGO has haunted houses that are both frightful and delightful. The Haunted Mansion is one of Disneyland’s most iconic rides, even if it’s not actually very scary. This 680 piece set comes with a butler figure and spooky interior rooms.

Courtesy of LEGO

8. Haunted House

LEGO has plenty of Halloween-themed collaborations, but this Haunted Houe is full of original characters and themes, including the Orb of OGEL (which is just LEGO backward). There are an impressive number of interactive rooms and elements, including an elevator and lights that can be controlled from your phone. With 3,231 pieces, this haunted house is a serious build.

Courtesy of LEGO

9. Christmas Tree

Allergic to pine? Get this Christmas tree instead. It consists of 784 pieces and and is a 2-in-1 build. That means you can either build one larger tree or two smaller trees. The tree is adorned with ornaments and candles. Exposed flame and a tree are generally a bad combination in real life, but fortunately, these are all plastic.

Courtesy of LEGO

10. Santa’s Visit

Excited for Christmas? Us, too. This scene features a house where Santa is visiting to drop off presents for the family. With 1,445 pieces, it’ll be an exciting present to open on Christmas Day for any LEGO enthusiasts.

Courtesy of LEGO

Best Comic Book LEGOs

11. The Batman Batmobile

You can debate who had the best car, but arguably, every Batman gets the Batmobile he deserves. Michael Keaton’s elongated car fit in with the hyper-stylized world of Tim Burton’s Gotham, while Christian Bale’s tumbler Batmobile worked in Nolan’s gritty, militaristic world. Likewise, Pattinson’s (or Battinson’s) makeshift sports car fits his Year One-inspired story. This LEGO set has 1,360 pieces and has features like steering, moving pistons, light-up bricks and a spinning flame.

Courtesy of Target

12. Infinity Gauntlet

The Infinity Gauntlet might be the most famous MacGuffin after the Maltese Falcon, but you don’t have to traverse the galaxy and all the known realms to get your hands on the Infinity Stones. It has a display stand, making it a great piece for a bookshelf. And most importantly, you can snap its fingers.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Batman Cowl

This cowl has 410 pieces, so it’ll be a more manageable build than some of the 1,000+ piece sets. It’s not as dynamic, but it’s a great display piece for any Batman collector. You may not be able to turn its head, but then again, neither could Michael Keaton.

Courtesy of Target

14. Spider-Man Daily Bugle

Between The Daily Bugle and The Daily Planet, there are a lot of superheroes who work in the media, and we’re all for it. As anyone who’s set foot in a newsroom can tell you, there’s always a lot happening, and the same goes for this LEGO Daily Bugle building. With 3772 pieces and multiple different action sets inside the different rooms, you and Spider-Man have your work cut out for you.

Courtesy of Target

15. LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Building Kit

With the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor in your home LEGO setup, you’ll be able to recreate any number of your favorite scenes from the Avengers and Iron Man movies. The set includes Iron Man’s famous rotating suit podium with robotic arms surrounded by a number of detachable modules that can be set up in arrangements of your choosing. The set also boasts a posable Igor suit along with two outriders, a Tony Stark face and four different Iron Man suits, namely Iron Man MK 1, Iron Man MK 5, Iron Man MK 41 and Iron Man MK 50. This is a retired product, but it’s still available on Amazon.

Image courtesy of Amazon

Best LEGOS for Architecture Nerds

16. LEGO Roman Colosseum

MASTER BUILDERS ONLY

Looking for a challenge? When it was released on November 27 for Black Friday 2020, the LEGO Roman Colisseum officially became the biggest LEGO set of all time. This massive model is built from 9,036 pieces and is a true work of art. It’s built for people 18+ for obvious reasons because you need to be absolutely focused in order to sit down and allow yourself to delve into this structure. This is a great set for anybody that geeks over Italian architecture or simply anybody looking for something to do during our next quarantine. As you might expect from a record-setting new LEGO set, it’s currently out of stock at the official LEGO store, but hopefully it will be restocked soon.

Lego

17. LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Building Kit

BEST TABLE PIECE

If you want a piece that is as much fun to build as it’s going to be to look at and display once complete, the LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Building Kit is for you. Whether it’s on your office desk or a shelf in your home, the statue’s 17-inch height and flat and shiny finish make this a set that travel, architecture, history and general LEGO enthusiasts are sure to enjoy. To add to the display-worthy feel of this “16 years and older” kit, you’ll find a stylish base with “Statue of Liberty” written on it.

Image courtesy of Amazon

18. LEGO White House Building Kit

MOST PATRIOTIC

If you want to build a piece of America’s history and have yet to walk through the Oval Office yourself, this LEGO set is for you. It’s an architectural model that captures the neoclassical design of this world-famous residence wherein one of the most powerful leaders of the free world sits. It has everything — the Executive Residence, East Wing, West Wing as well as the Rose Garden and Jacqueline Kennedy Garden as well. It also has a LEGO brick engraved with “The White House” in case any onlookers get confused when admiring your piece of work. Bring 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue close to home and experience it with your own two hands with this beautiful model.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. LEGO Creator Expert Old Trafford

FOR SOCCER FANS

If you agree that football is life, then your next LEGO splurge should be on the Expert Old Trafford stadium for Manchester United. The kit is a 1/600 replica of the famous stadium and gives football fans something to do on days when there’s no game. Or, something to do during a game if you’re too superstitious to watch. The set comes with 3,898 pieces, but you have to supply your own scarf and track pants.

Image courtesy of Amazon

20. LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal 21056

The Taj Mahal is one of the most impressive buildings in the world, and this set is one of the most impressive for architecture enthusiasts. With 2,022 pieces, it’s a great set for the patient builder. And if the outside isn’t impressive enough, this Taj Mahal lego set has interior components that you can look inside of by removing the dome. Detailed building instructions will help you conquer this challenging LEGO set.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. LEGO Architecture London Skyline Collection

While the 2,000+ piece LEGO builds are undoubtedly impressive, sometimes you want something more manageable. This Architecture set captures the London Skyline in 468 Pieces. That’s still quite a few pieces, of course, but it’ll be an easier build for beginner LEGO enthusiasts. It captures some of London’s most iconic landmarks like Tower Bridge, Big Ben and the London Eye.

Courtesy of Target

Best LEGO Cars

22. LEGO Creator Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Set

Whether you owned one or have always wanted to, this LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen T1 Camper Van Construction Set is akin to having your very own VW camper van. The set is based on the iconic 1962 model and features a number of authentic features. Look closely and you’ll spot the V-shaped color split, the “splittie” safari windshield and the pop-up roof. When complete, the van sits at over five inches high and 11 inches long and is made from 1,332 pieces.

Image courtesy of Amazon

23. LEGO Creator Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

The LEGO Creator Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is a pretty good backup option for those days when it’s not possible to get out on your own wild hog. This classy set is ideal for older teens and adults and measures seven inches high and 12 inches long, making it a great display piece after you’ve completed the build. The kit includes some of the original elements bike lovers want to see in a model, including the tear-drop fuel tanks, dual exhaust pipes and a built-in speedometer. Additional parts to grab your attention are moving pistons, real handlebar steering and a movable gear shift pedal.

Image courtesy of Amazon

24. LEGO Creator Expert Ford Mustang Building Kit

If you love motor vehicles and want a mental workout in your build, it’s worth checking out this LEGO Creator Expert Ford Mustang Building Kit. Not only is the 1,471-piece kit a test for even the most advanced builders, hence the 16 years+ rating, it’s also modeled on one of the most popular car models of all time. The car sports an attractive dark blue body along with white racing stripes and classy five-spoke rims for a piece worth displaying when you’re finished.

MORE: Best LEGO Car Sets for Adults & Kids Alike

Image courtesy of Amazon

25. LEGO Porsche 911

If you’ve always wanted to say you own a Porsche but your bank account says otherwise, get by with a little white lie thanks to your new LEGO set. Technically, you do now own a Porsche 911, or at least you will once you put the 1,458 pieces together. Builders can choose between the Targa and its removable roof or opt for the Turbo with the wide rear axle. Hey, you’re a Porsche owner now. Why not splurge on both?

Image courtesy of Amazon

Movie and TV Inspired LEGO

26. LEGO Ideas Central Perk Building Kit

If you aren’t one of the millions of Friends fans out there, it’s probably hard to imagine why this LEGO Ideas Central Perk Building Kit holds any interest at all. For everyone else, it’s hard to pass up the opportunity to have your very own version of the most famous sofa in the world. In addition to the complete Central Perk set, this 25th-anniversary set comes with the six main cast members in LEGO mini-figure form as well as everyone’s favorite coffee server, Gunther. Each mini-figure includes one additional prop. For example, Phoebe has her guitar, and Joey comes with a slice of pizza. For any Friends fan, this 1,070-piece kit will provide plenty of fun during the building process with much more to come when you start playing out all your favorite scenes.

Image courtesy of Amazon

27. LEGO Ideas Disney Steamboat Willie Building Kit

The LEGO Ideas Disney Steamboat Willie Building Kit lets you express your love for Disney and LEGO at the same time. As Mickey Mouse’s first official on-screen debut, the black-and-white cartoon called Steamboat Willie holds a special place in the heart of all Disney fans. Combine this with a beautiful 751-piece LEGO kit, and you’ve got hours of nostalgic fun to enjoy. The kit, which was created to celebrate Mickey’s 90th anniversary, includes a Steamboat Willie model sporting moving steam pipes, rotating paddle wheels and an adjustable crane. In addition, you’ll find both Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse mini-figures to create a set that makes a great display item or allows for fun play, too.

Image courtesy of Amazon

28. LEGO Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters

For a Disney fan who wants an adult LEGO set with some color, we like the Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters. Featuring a similar retro feel as the set above, the buildable characters come with fun accessories, including a camera, guitar and flowers. The famous mice each stand over 14” tall, creating figures that will bring a pop of color and some whimsy to any space. Oh boy! That was our Mickey Mouse impression.

Image courtesy of Amazon

29. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Building Kit

Good news! Your letter arrived, and now you can finally go to Hogwarts. This outstanding LEGO set for adults is a dream come true for fans of the Harry Potter series, and the set includes everything you could ask for, from the tower-clambering dragon to the tree-smashing weeping willow. You’ll also find a number of dementors flying around and everyone’s favorite giant spider, Aragog. There’s plenty of fun to be had with this kit after you’ve completed the build. This castle kit includes 6,020 pieces.

Image courtesy of Amazon

30. LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! Create your very own ECTO-1 and vac up some ghosts in the process. This set is inspired by the classic Cadillac from the movie and has a ton of cool original details like the Ghostbusters logo, gunner seat and even a proton pack. For any Ghostbusters fanatic, this is the perfect way to conquer your boredom instead of rewatching the original 500 more times until the next flick comes out.

Courtesy of LEGO

Best LEGO for Hard Thinkers

31. LEGO Ideas Treehouse Building Kit

If you’d rather be exploring outside, but can’t due to weather or other circumstances, this LEGO kit might be the next best thing. You can build your own treehouse with this highly-detailed kit that includes three cabins, a tree with interchangeable leaves for different seasons, a swing and a treasure chest. There’s a family of figurines to play with and a bird to add to the natural appeal. Whether you’re creating the treehouse you always wish you had or recreating a beloved childhood memory this LEGO set will satisfy any nature enthusiast.

Courtesy of Amazon

32. LEGO International Space Station Building Kit

The best way to celebrate America’s 2020 return to space is to enjoy a space station of your own back here on Earth. The LEGO Ideas International Space Station Building Kit includes a range of authentic ISS details, including eight adjustable solar panels, rotatable joints and a posable Canadarm2. For display purposes, the 864-piece kit also comes with a stand. Furthermore, the accompanying 148-page booklet gives you lots of information about the station, while the mini cargo spacecraft and pair of astronauts allow for plenty of imaginative play.

Image courtesy of Amazon

33. LEGO Technic Liebherr Excavator Building Kit

If difficulty is at the top of your wish list for your LEGO build, this LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator Building Kit fits the bill. The imposing machine is made up of 4,108 pieces and measures an impressive 15 inches high, 25 inches long and 10 inches across. You’ll find plenty of true-to-life details, including the authentic color scheme and on-excavator walkways. The kit is powered by two advanced Smart Hubs and seven motors which can be controlled using the LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app for a new level of creative play. Elements to control include the boom and bucket, the central articulation, sound effects and the tracks.

Image courtesy of Amazon

34. LEGO Lots of DOTS

LEGO DOTS are one of the newest creations from the company and though they are geared towards younger builders, they do offer a fun way for crafters to show off their creativity. A great set for using with kids or when you simply want to relax and show off your decorating skills, the Lots of DOTS comes with more than 1,000 colorful tiles that can turn into just about anything you can imagine.

Image courtesy of Amazon

35. LEGO Art World Map

If you’re up for a challenge, and we mean a really big challenge, then the LEGO Art World Map is a must-have LEGO set for adults. The new set comes with (drumroll please) 11,695 pieces! The set gives builders three options for directions or you can freeform it and get creative. Hey, it’s your world! The set also comes with a QR code that leads users to a soundtrack to set the mood for their build. Create a piece of art that comes with everything you need to hang and display your 41” by 25.5” world map.

Image courtesy of Amazon

36. LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn

Whether you’re a space fan or want a project the whole family can work on together, we like the NASA Apollo Saturn set. The rocket that first delivered humans to the moon can be replicated in your home using almost 2,000 LEGO pieces. This LEGO set for adults comes with three stands for displaying the finished rocket and three removable rocket stages, as well as a command and service module. That’s one small step for mankind, one giant step for LEGO lovers.

Image courtesy of Amazon

Best Botanical LEGO

37. LEGO Bird of Paradise

Anyone who lives in Southern California will immediately recognize the Bird of Paradise, which are ubiquitous on sidewalk planters and are the official flower of Los Angeles. This potted flower LEGO kit includes 1173 pieces and is an excellent likeness of this popular flower.

Courtesy of Target

38. LEGO Orchid

Orchids are unfairly maligned as hard plants to take care of, but are actually low maintenance as long as you water them sparingly but consistently and give them plenty of light. But if you’re not convinced, you won’t have to worry about this orchid, which will be much easier to take care of. This kit consists of 608 pieces.

Courtesy of LEGO

39. LEGO Flower Bouquet

Floral bouquets are beautiful, but they always wilt too quickly. This bouquet is a great gift for anyone with a knack for floral arranging because the flowers are separate from one another, allowing you to arrange them in the best way you see fit.

Courtesy of Amazon

40. LEGO Bonsai Tree

Tending to a bonsai tree is a meditative experience, and building LEGO can be, too, so a bonsai tree is a perfect thing to build out of LEGO. It consists of 878 pieces, and you can attach green leaves or pink flowers depending on the season, or your mood.

Courtesy of LEGO

