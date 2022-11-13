The Best New Books You Need to Read This November

If you are someone who set a reading goal as a New Year’s resolution, we’re here to remind you: there are only two months left to hit your reading goal. If you find yourself a little behind, no worries; we got you!

There are loads of new books across all genres this November. From a new rock memoir to manga, exciting thrillers to steamy romance, there is something on this reading list for everyone to cozy up with this month.

Legends & Lattes by Travis Baldree

The subtitle of Legends & Lattes is “A Novel of High Fantasy and Low Stakes,” which is just about everything you need to know about this cozy caper. For fans of anything that makes you feel good, this delightful debut novel is about an orc who retires from the warrior life and opens the fantasy city’s first coffee shop. Originally self-published, this charming book went viral on TikTok and sold over 40,000 copies in two months. It was swiftly acquired by a prominent New York publisher and is now getting the wide release it deserves and includes a never-before-seen bonus story, ‘Pages to Fill.’

White Horse by Erika T. Wurth

A dark, gritty horror novel starring a metalhead protagonist who doesn’t take shit from anyone? Sign me up! This voice-driven debut novel is about an Indigenous woman—Kari, a hard-drinking, Stephen King-mainlining, fuck-around-and-find-out kind of woman—who is gifted a family heirloom. Cool right? I love a good free piece of antique jewelry. The only problem is this bracelet comes with strings. . . or rather, ghosts. When all sorts of ghosts from Kari’s past and present start showing up, including her mother’s spirit, she sets on a journey to figure out what’s going on and hopefully uncover the truth about her missing mother. White Horse brings all the twists and turns of a thriller with just enough horror to keep your nerves on edge until the very last page.

Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story by Bono

There are dozens, maybe hundreds of books about U2’s Bono, but not one of those biographies was written by Bono himself until now. In the vein of Patti Smith’s Just Kids or Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run, Bono shares the story of his life in his own way. The book contains forty chapters, all titled after different U2 songs, and each chapter also features a hand-drawn illustration from Bono himself. This candid and intimate memoir journeys from his childhood in 1970s Ireland, to the unlikely rise of U2, to his call to activism and the fight against AIDS and poverty. As far as rock memoirs go, this may be one of the best written and the kind of book you buy two copies of, one to keep for yourself and one to gift to a friend.

Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade

If you are already a fan of Olivia Dade thanks to her massively popular books, Spoiler Alert and All the Feels, then please proceed to the next book on this list; I know you’re already ship shape and ready to board this love boat. For everyone else who is new, hello and welcome to the Olivia Dade universe, a delightful world where the romances are steamy, and the heroines are always fat and sexy as hell. In Ship Wrecked, two co-stars who once had an incredible one-night stand—and after years of filming on the same remote island, are finally ready to yield to temptation again… This is a perfect, breezy little read that’s got it all: a one-night stand, lovers who discover they’re coworkers, forced proximity, lovers who become friends who become lovers again, and co-stars falling in love.

The Husky and His White Cat Shizun Vol. 1 by Rou Bao Bu Chi Ro

Also known as 2ha, the wildly popular danmei/Boys’ Love novel series from China, The Husky and His White Cat Shizun is a historical fantasy epic about a tyrant’s second chance at life and the powerful cultivation teacher he can’t get out of his mind. Publishing for the first time in English, this translated edition is uncensored(!) and will feature all the romance and sex scenes other editions excluded. This deluxe edition will include exclusive, all-new covers and several interior illustrations from artist St with a translation by Rynn & Jun.

The Ruin of All Witches: Life and Death in the New World by Malcolm Gaskill

Did you know that in 1651, half a century before the infamous Salem witch trials, there was another town in Massachusetts with a witch trial? Extensively researched and written in a captivating way, The Ruin of All Witches explores the little-known story of Mary and Hugh Parsons, a young couple newly arrived in Springfield who didn’t quite fit in with their Puritan community and were thus accused of witchcraft after a series of odd and random events occurred in the colonial town. When you combine fear, envy, and religious fervor, you get a potent brew bound to bubble over.

The Cloisters by Katy Hays

If you love thrillers that combine danger, intrigue, and a race to uncover a historical mystery (think The Lost Apothecary or The Maidens), then The Cloisters by Katy Hays is right up your alley. When Ann gets a museum job at The Cloisters, a gothic museum tucked away in the northern tip of Manhattan; she begins researching the history of fortune telling but becomes obsessed when she stumbles across a secret deck of tarot cards from the 15th century that might hold the key to predicting the future. This gripping page-turner is a story of magic and the relentless, destructive pursuit of power.

Shuna’s Journey by Hayao Miyazaki

Decades ago, Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki graced Japan with one of the most beautiful and sublime manga classics of all time. It has finally been published in English. Originally published in 1983, as Entertainment Weekly noticed, Shuna’s Journey “. . . carried the seeds of stories, ideas, and designs that would later flourish fully in his acclaimed movies like Princess Mononoke and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.” Inspired by the Tibetan folktale, ‘The Prince who became a Dog,’ Shuna’s Journey is a gorgeously illustrated story that follows the journey of a prince on a quest for a golden grain that would save his land.

$19.59 $27.99 30% off

Trespasses by Louise Kennedy

Set in Northern Ireland in 1975 during the Troubles, Trespasses follows the story of a Catholic school teacher who has a torrid affair with a married Protestant barrister for the IRA. Set during a period of severe unrest in Belfast, Louise Kennedy writes with authority as the author’s family pub was bombed twice in Northern Ireland at the same time the novel takes place. As tender as it is unflinching, Trespasses is a heart-pounding, heart-rending drama of thwarted love and irreconcilable loyalties in a place what you come from seems to count more than what you do or whom you cherish.

The Girls in Navy Blue by Alix Rickloff

Calling all World War I history buffs! A dual timeline novel set during WWI and 1968, The Girls in Navy Blue is about three women who joined the Navy during the first world war to become yeomanettes and their choices’ impact on one of their descendants in the 1960s. A perfect read for fans of Jennifer Robson’s Somewhere in France, Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb’s Last Christmas in Paris, and Lauren Willig’s Band of Sisters, The Girls in Navy Blue is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a new book to read with your book club.

The World Keeps Ending, and The World Goes On by Franny Choi

The World Keeps Ending and the World Goes On manages to explain that unexplainable feeling of what it’s like to be alive during ‘unprecedented times,’ when every day you wake up and bear witness to a new historical event that can’t help but give you a sense that everything around you is swiftly coming to an end. Named a Most Anticipated Book by Time Magazine, Franny Choi’s third book of poetry features poems about historical and impending apocalypses, alongside musings on our responsibilities to each other and visions for our collective survival.