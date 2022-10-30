The Best New Video Games Coming In November To Keep You Busy Until Christmas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Figuring out the best games releasing in November is tricky for one reason: November absolutely stacked with big games. The end of the year often brings the heat when it comes to gaming, but you’d struggle to find a more universally exciting month than this one for game releases. There’s one big game coming to nearly every platform, and with some of those being exclusives or entries in long-running series, everyone should be happy.

Even outside of the games we’ve included here you’ve got both Mario Party and Mario Party 2 making their way to Switch online to stand amongst the best retro games on the Nintendo Switch. Because ranking these games against each other would be impossible, the games are just in date order to keep things simple. If you happen to own every console, then we recommend budgeting ahead for this one.

Courtesy of Nintendo

The Best New Video Games Releasing In November 2022

1. Best Superhero Game: Marvel’s Iron Man VR – $39.99 from Meta

Best for Sega Fans: Sonic Frontiers – $59.99 from Amazon

Best For PlayStation Fans: God of War: Ragnarok – $69.99 from Amazon

Best VR Game: Among Us VR – $10 from Steam

Most Chaotic: Goat Simulator 3 – $29.99 from Amazon

Best for Nintendo Fans: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – $59.88 from Amazon

Best Indie Game: Evil West – $59.99 from Amazon

Best Co-op Game: Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – $39.99 from Steam

Marvel’s Iron Man VR – Meta Quest

NOVEMBER 3

We’re kicking things off with everyone’s favorite narcissist, Iron Man. Alright, maybe he’s not your favorite, but there’s no denying that flying around in an Iron Man suit would be fun, and it’s a pleasure that’s been confined to PSVR for far too long.

This VR aerial combat game is a blast to play, but the reason we’re really excited about it finally coming to Meta Quest headsets is that you’ll be able to play it untethered. The freedom offered by the Meta Quest is going to be a huge boon for this one, and we’re also excited to see what modders can do with this framework.

Sonic Frontiers – PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, PC

NOVEMBER 8

Sonic Frontiers is probably the most exciting Sonic game we’ve had since Sonic Mania, and that was five years ago. While the initial trailer was met with some trepidation, articles and previews since have us lacing up our running shoes for this one.

Frontiers puts the blue blur into an open-world setting with better graphics than we’ve had before, more abilities, and some truly titanic boss fights. It looks legitimately incredible and could be the first genuinely great new take on Sonic we’ve had in a long while.

God of War: Ragnarok – PlayStation

November 9

The reimagining of God of War came as a huge suprirse to some people. Given that the original games had a sex mini game at one point, to see Kratos putting on a beard (we’re pretty sure he grew it but you know what we mean), and then being part of an actual mature story was a shock.

Ragnarok follows on from the first game and will continue the story of the God of War himself and his son as they venture further into Norse mythology. Expect more violence, cooler abilities, and more cameos from this pantheon of myths.

Among Us VR – PC, Meta Quest

November 10

While not everyone is still playing it, there can be no doubts about the overwhelming popularity of Among Us in recent years. Everyone and their mom, dad, kids, cats, and even a few dogs where playing it, and the social deception game is a blast to play with groups of friends or family.

Well, Among Us VR simply brings that all into the eeriest of dimensions. You can expect the same easy-to-understand gameplay here, but with a first-person viewpoint, which could make getting murdered fairly horrific. Which is nice?

Goat Simulator 3 – PlayStation, Xbox, PC

November 17

The Goat Simulator games are kind of weird. Well, more than kind of weird, they’re almost the pinnacle of unusual gameplay, and it’s one of the few games you can ride around on a skateboard while playing as a goat with an impossibly long stick tongue.

Goat Simulator 3 is the sequel to Goat Simulator 1, and if that doesn’t set the tone here, then we’re not sure what will. You’ll be able to run around, headbutt things, triple jump, and find plenty of hidden secrets and challenges too. Just keep in mind that you’re here for an absurd time above all else.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – Switch

November 18

Pokemon is a titan of a series, but a lot of fans have become a little bummed out by some of the more recent releases. Earlier this year, as long ago as that feels, we got Pokemon Arceus, and it felt like a proper step towards more complex and interesting Pokemon games.

Well, while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been in development for far longer than just this year, it looks as though some of the new ideas are still there. That could mean that these are the most ambitious titles in the series yet, and also there’s a really cute ghost dog called Greavard who we can’t wait to meet.

Evil West – PlayStation, Xbox, PC

November 22

Evil West is kind of everything you could want for an action game. It’s got some weird ancient evil corrupting life in the wild west and turning them into monsters, there are cool skills and special abilities to learn, some very powerful-looking guns, and not a hint of caring about how silly it all is.

Better yet, you can actually enjoy this over-the-top action game with a friend in co-op. For us, co-op is a huge selling point, and if Evil West plays as good as it looks, then we’re all in for a treat.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – PC

November 30

Finally, we have Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. This co-op shooter will feel very familiar to those who’ve played the Vermintide games, but while those were focused on might and magic, these are all about space chaos and laserbeams.

You get to choose one of four classes and play through with up to three other players as you fight off wave after wave of monsters. It’s very much a brain-off kind of game, but if you need something to relax with at the end of the day, then Darktide is here for you.