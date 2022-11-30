The Best Tabletop Christmas Trees for Bringing Holiday Cheer To Small Spaces

It’s that time of year again. Christmas is right around the corner, so you know what that means. It’s officially okay to erect one of the best fake Christmas trees, cover your home in the best Christmas decorations, spread Christmas cheer and cover every available shelf, desk or countertop with some kind of small Christmas tree.

And even if Christmas isn’t here quite yet, there’s no bad time for planning your decorations for the year. Comprehensive Christmas decorating includes everything from deciding on a pre-lit Christmas tree to finding the best outdoor Christmas decorations. In terms of around-the-house decor, Christmas tree skirts, Christmas tree toppers and an accompanying cast of mini Christmas trees can really create a more immersive Christmas experience for you and guests in your home. What’s more, getting into that Christmas cheer earlier may actually make you happier than those grinches who refuse to get on board until the last possible moment.

How to Choose the Best Tabletop Christmas Tree

When picking out the best Christmas tree, for many, the aim is to make the tree the biggest, most decorated and most impressive thing in the house (and possibly the street). But not everyone has excess space to fill. If you live in a small apartment or want to decorate an office where bigger isn’t necessarily better, you may be better off turning to one of the best tabletop Christmas trees instead of a behemoth.

While traditional-style trees definitely have a seat at the table, what’s great about mini Christmas trees is that they provide an opportunity for you to venture out into different Christmas tree styles or fashions to see how you feel about them. Some Christmas tree styles worth considering include:

Black/White

Colorful

Animated

Flocked

Ornament-Filled

Minimalist

Glass

Ceramic

But fear not; if a miniature version of a traditional tree is all you’re after, plenty of beautiful Christmas tree choices can still be found. Whether you’re short on space or fancy adding a little extra Christmas cheer to any (WFH) office, dorm room or non-main-Christmas-tree room this festive season, a small Christmas tree may be just what you need.

Below, you’ll find SPY’s range of small Christmas trees available online. There’s truly something for everyone, as we’ve included traditional options, lit trees, tinsel trees and one which illustrates the whole Nativity. Check them out and find the right one for your space. After all, where else are you going to keep the best Christmas gifts?

$26.94 $39.99 If all you are looking for is a pleasant tree to bring Christmas cheer to your office, classroom, or small home, the National Tree Company Pre-lit Mini Christmas Tree is the choice for you. This 24-inch tall tree comes inside a red cloth bag, finished with a golden tie for an extra touch of class. The tree itself is decorated with 35 warm white LED lights to add to the Christmas atmosphere when the lights are low.

$39.98 With its budget-friendly price tag, stable pulp base and frosted appearance, this Costway Snowy Tabletop Christmas Tree from The Home Depot ticks all the right boxes. For under $40, you’ll get this 18.5-inch frosted tree with 170 PE branch tips which are both odor-free and durable, and six pomegranate clusters to help maximize your home’s Christmas experience. Who said you need a white Christmas outside when you can have one indoors instead?

Best Flocked $22.99 The Joiedomi Snow Flocked Tabletop Christmas Tree proves that flocked Christmas trees look a little bit more “Christmassy” than their un-flocked counterparts. The 20-inch tall tree’s flocked branches combine with the white lights, red holly berries, tiny pinecones, and a burlap-sack base to give you a ready-to-go tree on arrival. Pop the required batteries into the control box, and you’re ready. In addition, you can choose between eight different lighting modes once your tree has been assembled.

MOST HUMOROUS $21.93 $34.99 Everyone knows this tree. Made famous by “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” this Product Works Charlie Brown Musical Christmas Tree is a replica of the tree Charlie picked out (and a good one at that). It includes the red bulb ornament and Linus’s blue blanket. At 24 inches tall, it’s ideal for display on desks, shelves and other table-like surfaces. In addition, the tree plays the classic Peanuts theme tune for a complete Charlie Brown Christmas experience.

Best ornament Tree $15.88 Buying extra ornaments for your tabletop Christmas tree can become a bit pricy. But thankfully, this Bobora Pre-Lit Tabletop Mini Artificial Christmas Tree is here to end unnecessary additional spending. Each tree has a selection of matte, glittery and shiny ornaments, including stars, presents, pine cones and ribbons. The 15.7-inch tree also comes in three different colors, is supplied with battery-powered lights for greater pizzazz and can also be hung if you want to save desk or shelf space.

Busiest $26.99 If you like a lot going on in your Christmas tree, this Prelit Tabletop Christmas Tree from Joiedomi could be the right choice. You’ll find lights, red berries, miniature pinecones, jewel-toned ball decorations, and a treetop star to ensure almost every inch of your tree is covered in Christmas cheer. Measuring just shy of two feet and taking only a few minutes to set up, this Christmas tree uses batteries to power the lights, offering more freedom when choosing a place to display it. Furthermore, you’ll be able to decide between eight light functions once the tree is displayed, including white and multicolored options.

best black $22.99 This all-black tabletop Christmas tree from XmasExp is beginning to look a lot like Gothmas. Because we know some of you love the darker things in life. And even if you don’t love everything in black, adding colorful ornaments to a pure black background can create an eye-catching decor piece. So if you’re into ditching the classic green for a color as dark as your soul, this is the tree to snag this season. Plus, it will be great to have it next year during Halloween. Did someone say multi-seasonal?

best glass $26.99 With its silver color, Christmassy vibe and non-traditional embossed texture, the Diamond Star Mercury Glass Christmas Tree will grab people’s attention. It’s ideal for desks or countertops in offices or at home. The tree is made from 100% hand-blown, high-end glass and comes in gold. Additionally, you can choose from several sizes, ranging from 8.5 to 21.5 inches tall, allowing you to choose the tree size best suited to your available space.

best Nativity Tree $38.98 This musical Nativity tree figurine is a great option if you want a tabletop tree that taps into the story of Christmas. It features a Nativity scene with Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus surrounded by the Three Wise Men, the Angel Gabriel, and a shepherd. The star atop the tree illuminates and plays “Silent Night” to lull the whole family into the holiday spirit.

best multicolor $39.99 It’s genuinely hard not to feel the Christmas spirit when the GEX Christmas Tree has its 60 lights on. And while the tree may appear a little cramped thanks to its prolific branches and star topper, this attribute is handy for displaying the tree in highly trafficked areas of an office or home. The decorations ensure every passerby soaks in the Christmas cheer. The tree comes seated in a base, so you may need a small piece of fabric to cover the bottom.

best stoneware $25.99 $37.99 If one tabletop Christmas tree isn’t enough for you, look no further than The Holiday Aisle Stoneware Trees Set. The six small white trees included in this set can easily mingle with other Christmas figurines (think Rudolph, snowmen, Santa and the usual suspects). Their stoneware construction makes them both trendy and durable, meaning they’ll likely be a Christmas classic decoration around your home every December for years to come.

tropical pick $33.99 $39.99 15% off In warmer climates, the tradition of decorating palm trees is every bit as important as decorating a pine tree. Therefore, we had to include the Milltown Merchants Christmas Palm Tree on our list. Whether your holiday season is tropical or you want it to be a little warmer, this ceramic tree, which includes multi-colored lightbulbs as decorations on the leaves, will remind you of sandy beaches and ocean breezes.

best for small homes $39.99 $49.99 20% off With over 300 five-star reviews, the Best Choice Products Hand-Painted Tabletop Christmas Tree is a popular option with Amazon customers. It stands 15 inches tall and comes in both white and green. The hand-painted ceramic tree is adorned with 64 festive lights and includes a seven-point star as a tree topper for added glow. In addition, the five-foot power cord ensures plenty of extra length for placing this tree on tabletops and desks without worry

best colors $30.34 $44.99 33% off If you love shiny things and Christmas trees, this bold National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree was made for you. It’s four feet tall and comes in blue, pink, champagne, or other eye-catching colors. The durable, three-legged stand matches the color of the tree, while the 70 white UL lights further add to the tree’s festive feel. Furthermore, the numerous branch tips mean there’s plenty of space to hang ornaments, while the 6,500+ five-star ratings ensure you can have confidence in any purchase.

best real feel $42.57 $59.99 29% off This National Tree Company ‘Feel Real’ Mini Christmas Tree is an attractive and sophisticated option if you’re in the market for a classy tabletop tree. It comes in either two or three-foot tall models and features a burlap base to give it more of that rustic holiday charm. Each crush-resistant, molded branch delivers a lifelike feel to the small Christmas tree. Furthermore, the tree comes pre-dressed with high-quality lights to make setting it up faster.

Best White $39.99 $66.96 White and black Christmas trees are all the rage this year. If you aren’t interested in trying one out as your main Christmas tree, why not give Etta Avenue Sparkle White Spruce White Christmas Tree a try on your desktop or shelf space? The 2.5-foot, snow-white tree includes a matching white stand and 50 clear dura-lit lights to arrange as you desire. The tree’s comparatively compact size also makes finding a place to display it a lot easier and easier to store.

best winter wonderland $50.00 Create your very own winter wonderland with this forest of mini multicolor pines. You can choose a color scheme that fits in with the rest of your decor but still brings the Christmas spirit. They’re minimalist and chic but still manage to make a statement and come with a complete set of six

best ceramic $42.00 $59.99 The RJ Legend Christmas Mini Ceramic Tree is another ceramic option to accompany any desk or tabletop needing a little cheer. It sports a striking design in traditional green, champagne and silver and boasts 50 multi-colored bulbs and a seven-point star on top. Furthermore, all this 15-inch tree needs to light up is a standard outlet, making it a great addition without taking up too much room.

best minimalist $78.00 This tiny, minimalist tabletop Christmas tree is perfect for keeping in the office. It’s artificial, so it doesn’t require regular maintenance, and it’s slim so as not to take up too much space on a desk. The subtle white lights with six twinkle functions add a classy touch, and the transparent cord won’t take any attention away from the decor.

best modern $74.99 The pieces in this Kelly Clarkson Home 3-Piece LED Tree Set may not look like your typical Christmas trees, but their cone shape and distressed, light gold finish are still more capable of creating that desirable festive vibe. Each tree also comes with inner LED lights to produce a warming glow, whether as part of a centerpiece display or strategically placed in your living room. The trees range from 6.5 to 9.5 inches tall and make an ideal alternative option if you don’t like your decorations too on the nose.

most stylish $74.99 $119.00 37% off From the first time you see The Holiday Aisle Green Pine Artificial Christmas Tree, it’s instantly apparent this tree is classier than the average tree. While that elevated sophistication does come with a heftier price tag, this three-foot tree does pay back your investment. It’s constructed from a high-quality, flame-retardant PVC for peace of mind. It also comes with an array of eye-catching ornaments, including pine cones, ribbons and balls, and a string of 50 warm white lights to illuminate the tree and surroundings. Lastly, the tree is mounted in a decorated cup, ensuring the tree oozes style from top to bottom.

best snow globe $72.99 $160.00 54% off The Christmas Tree Musical Snow Globe isn’t just a display piece. It’s an interactive toy, too. Tip it upside down and watch your globe turn into a snowy scene. This globe is a fabulous tabletop Christmas tree for children and anyone who sometimes needs a distraction on their desk. This snow globe can also play “Deck the Halls” if you wind the switch on the base.

best splurge $104.33 $179.99 The National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree is a splurge-worthy and colorful answer to decking out your desk or tabletop. The 4-foot-tall tree is decorated with tiny balls and dozens of multicolor lights for a rainbow-like visual display you’ll love to see day after day. On arrival, fold the branches into a natural tree shape and pop the two pieces together for a complete tree. Remember that this tree is slightly larger than most tabletop Christmas trees, but it is still suitable for offices, classrooms, and smaller spaces that need a little Christmas cheer.

best plug in $19.99 In terms of installation, few trees can compete with the ease of this Milltown Merchants Ceramic Christmas Tree Night Light. Simply plug it into any wall socket and bask in the illumination produced by the piece’s colored Christmas lights. Even when not on, the tree sports an attractive ceramic finish to add to the Christmas feel of any room. Plus, if you want to go all out, try fitting more than one into a room or hallway to really bring home the festive feel.

best for hanging ornaments $59.99 If you’re looking to cut back on the amount of greenery and would prefer to maximize the number of ornaments on your “tree,” this Best Choice Products Ornament Display Christmas Tree may be better suited to your desires. It’s three feet tall and made from durable wrought iron, giving you a functional and long-lasting display piece. Each arm on the tree, available in either gold or black, has multiple hooks for displaying more than one ornament. The 3-tier tree is also supplied with a star topper and four-pronged stand to ensure it remains securely in place over the festive period.

skinny pick $76.66 If you have plenty of space upwards but not so much to give floor-wise, you may want to turn to this National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree. The ultra-realistic and lifelike tree is skinnier than your average tree, making it ideal for compact yet tall spaces, such as offices or smaller homes. It comes in a five- or six-foot-tall model and provides plenty of individually crafted, fire-resistant, and non-allergenic branch tips from which to hang your favorite ornaments.

best animated $159.99 For a truly eye-catching small Christmas tree, this The Bradford Exchange Thomas Kinkade Animated Tabletop Christmas Tree sits top of the pile. While it may be smaller than most options on our list, it more than makes up for it by featuring a range of animated elements, including Santa and his reindeer circling the treetop and several trains making their way around various tracks. The tree also has 12 illuminated buildings and several handcrafted figures. It can be powered using an AC adapter or AAA batteries. Furthermore, it can charm onlookers with a medley of eight beloved Christmas carols to complete its hard-to-beat festive feel.

