Stop Whatever You’re Doing: All Of Your Favorite Board Games Are On Sale For Prime Day

Today marks the very last day of Prime Day in 2022. Although Amazon was nice enough to give us a Prime Day part two this year under the name “Prime Early Access Sale”, we’re kissing the best Prime Day deals goodbye tonight until 2022.

So far, we’ve found a ton of Prime day deals on just about everything. OLED TVs, athleisure, kitchen appliances, even Macbook Airs. But, this morning, we stumbled upon a cluster of deals under a category we weren’t necessarily expecting: board games.

If you don’t love a classic board game, you’re probably not human. Just about all of us can think back in time to memories with friends and family laughing over a Monopoly board at least once. They bring a sense of group joy that’s hard to match with any video game or TV series. They’re communicative, screen-free and all-inclusive, which is genuinely something that’s hard to come by these days.

So, when we noticed that almost all of our favorite board games from our childhoods are on sale during Prime Day part two, we simply had to let our readers know. Whether you’re looking to bring a sense of nostalgia back to your next group hang or seeking out one of the best Christmas gifts of the year, check out all of the best board games you can catch on sale right now during the Prime Early Access Sale. Just don’t wait too long, you only have until the rest of the day to get in on these deals.

1. Retro Series Clue 1986 Edition Game

The old-school version of everyone’s go-to detective game is on sale for 41% off right now on Amazon. Ditch the TV for a night and spend screen-free time with Colonel Mustard, Miss Peacock and the rest of the gang.

2. Guess Who?

Guess Who? has gotten a bit of a revamp in recent years. How? Well, not only does it include people cards, but it also includes pet cards, making for an extra exciting game for guessing on guessing on guessing.

3. Candy Land

Candy Land is the sweetest game of them all. And, right now, it’s the cheapest. During Prime Day, you can get Candy Land for just $8 at 33% off.

4. Sorry!

Sorry! is the pettiest board game of them all, but boy, is it fun. If you have some beef you need to settle with somebody, challenge them to a game of Sorry! and squash it for just $13 at 44% off.

5. Twister

While it’s not necessary a board game, we’re counting it as one. This game of Twister is made bigger and better so full-sized adults can get themselves on the mat. There are more colored spots so you can spread out a bit more and last longer per round, too.

6. Trouble

Asking for trouble? Then it’s time for a round of Trouble. This board game is updated from the good old days with an extra die to spice your game up even further.

7. Connect 4

Like Twister, this technically isn’t a board game, but this time we mean it in a different regard. Connect 4 is an iconic, board-free game played by two players. The idea behind it? Well, you simply need to connect four. Snag it for yourself at 32% off right now.

8. Operation

Did anyone else get super freaked out by the buzzing and loud noises Operation threw at you as a kid? No? Just us? Well, it’s time we redeem ourselves, we guess.

9. Battleship

Last but not least, Battleship. You know Battleship, you love Battleship, you miss playing Battleship. Snag it now and get playing again for 32% off.