Show Your Support for America’s New Favorite Team With the Best Buffalo Bills Merchandise

This is an embarrassing confession for someone who runs a men’s website, but I’m not a football fan. It’s not my fault — I’m a writer. However, my girlfriend loves football. Specifically, she loves the Buffalo Bills, and over the eight years we’ve been together, I’ve seen the Bills hurt her over and over and over. Like a lot of small-market teams, the Buffalo Bills have fiercely loyal yet long-suffering fans.

And then along came Josh Allen.

The Bills still haven’t been able to fight their way into the Super Bowl, but thanks to Allen, this could finally be their year. Not only are the Bills the Super Bowl favorites for the 2022-2023 NFL season, but they also easily defeated the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, in the season opener game.

However, Upstate New York residents aren’t the only ones obsessed with the Bills this year. In the Bills’ final game of the prior season, Allen faced off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in what has gone down in history as one of the greatest NFL games of all time. Since the team’s heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs, lots of new fans have started rooting for the Bills.

Speaking from the Bills bandwagon, I say, “Come on in! There’s plenty of room.” So if you want to show your love and support for America’s new favorite team, shop some of the Buffalo Bills merchandise and collectibles below. We’ve found the best Josh Allen jerseys, Buffalo Bills apparel and limited-edition memorabilia for Bills fans new and old.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Jersey

Are you falling in love with quarterback Josh Allen, his wispy mustache and his incredible rushing abilities? Get in the game mentally and fashionably with this officially licensed Josh Allen jersey. Brought to you by Nike, this football jersey is made of polyester tricot and features a screen printed front with team name and number. It comes with a loose fit and has mesh side panels and side splits for breathability and comfort.

GLD x NFL

You’ll look like a total baller rocking this NFL team pendant. This limited-edition GLD x NFL collaboration offers amazing bang for your buck, allowing you to sport an expensive-looking neckpiece without the hefty price tag. It’s made of 14K white gold plated and highlighted with high-quality CZ stones. The best part is that all of GLD’s products are backed by a lifetime guarantee, and the brand will repair any defects or breakage.

YouTheFan NFL Buffalo Bills Drink Coasters

Impress your guests with this set of Buffalo Bills coasters at your next gathering. Designed in a 4″ x 4″ size, these heavy-duty stainless steel coasters protect your furniture while making a subtle statement about your favorite team. Each features a unique laser-cut design with a cork back so it won’t slip, slide or scrape on your coffee table.

Vintage-Style Buffalo Bills Fan T-Shirt

This Made in the USA Buffalo Bills T-shirt has a vintage faded look, and it’s the perfect game-day tee. Currently, it’s the No. 1 best-selling T-shirt in its category on Amazon, and Prime members can score free shipping.

Buffalo Bills Hat

This Buffalo Bills hat is available on sale via Fanatics, which is one of our favorite places to buy NFL and college apparel. This game day hat is officially licensed Buffalo Bills merchandise and is available with free shipping.

Buffalo Bills T-Shirts

These Fanatics Buffalo Bills T-shirts are on sale in honor of the team’s season opener victory. For a limited time, you can order these shirts for just $20 each. The officially licensed tees come in all sizes and two colors. Fanatics has some of the best Buffalo Bills merchandise, and we recommend checking out their entire selection of merch if these aren’t your style.

Buffalo Bills Women’s Summertime Mini Print Bikini Bottom

For the diehard fans who really, really love Josh Allen, FOCO has Bills-themed panties. Yes, really. Made of polyester, these officially licensed undies feature an all-over repeat team logo so your top team is on display as you lounge around your home.

Buffalo Bills Mafia Sweatshirt

Are you part of the Bills Mafia? Then show your love with this men’s Buffalo Bills hoodie. We’ve also included a link to a crew-neck tie-dye Bills Mafia sweatshirt.

YouTheFan NFL Logo Series Buffalo Bills Deskpad

This Buffalo Bills desk pad fits under your mouse computer and keyboard to cushion your desktop and add comfort while representing your favorite sports team. It’s made of easy-to-clean fabric with non-slip backing and features the Bills’ official team logo.

MasterPieces NFL Buffalo Bills Playing Cards

This deck of officially licensed NFL playing cards is great for tailgating and other gatherings. Offered in a standard size, this deck includes 52 cards and two Jokers so you can play any card game you’d like while supporting your top team.