Oh, Heck Yes: Tons of Awesome Glow Sticks Are on Sale Ahead of Halloween

We’ve reviewed some pretty cool stuff here at SPY — smart 4K laser projectors, high-tech electric composters, solar-powered generators, folding kayaks, etc. We could go on and on (and we do). But we also appreciate life’s simple pleasures, like glow sticks, for example.

That might seem like a random example, but with Halloween right around the corner and millions of kids about to go trick-or-treating, this is actually the perfect time to stock up on glow sticks. And for exactly that reason, Amazon is hosting a huge sale on glow sticks of all shapes, sizes and configurations. Right now, you can buy party packs of up to 200 glow sticks for as much as 50% off.

Whether you’re buying them for your kids or have an upcoming rave to attend with other childless adults, we’re confident a bulk order of glow sticks will make your Halloween even more fun.

And we consider it our job to help you have the best Halloween ever. While you’re stocking up on bulk glow sticks, you can also check out SPY’s guides to the best Halloween candy, the top costumes of the year, and check out this year’s top viral Halloween displays from around the country.

PartySticks Glow Sticks

This 100-pack of bulk glow sticks is one of the most highly reviewed options available via Amazon Prime, with more than 24,000 customer ratings. If you want to stand out this Halloween, add these glow sticks to your shopping cart and enjoy 50% off the usual price.

Glow Mind Bracelets and Necklaces

These Glow Mind party packs contain everything you need to create necklaces and bracelets that light up the night. These bulk glow sticks are available in packs of 100-500, and as of this writing, they’re up to 60% off.

Glow Mind 30 Ultra Bright Glow Sticks

These bulk glow sticks are also from the Glow Mind brand, and they come in a neon rainbow of color. Fun for adults and kids alike, they’re currently 47% off ahead of Halloween.

Glow Mind Ultra-Bright Glow Sticks

These glow sticks were designed for emergency situations and hiking, which means you know they’re going to be bright enough. For safety during trick-or-treating or more grown-up fun after dark, these glow sticks are 47% off.