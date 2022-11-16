Prime Shoppers Can Get a Free Smart Plug & Echo Dot When They Buy a Christmas Tree

Whether you buy an artificial Christmas tree or opt to go natural, the first thing you should buy (after the decorations, of course) is a smart plug. A smart plug will make it easy to turn the lights on and off without having to crawl under the tree, and you can also set the lights to come on at certain times of day, such as in the evening after the sun goes down. The good news is that Amazon has already thought of that, and turned it into the perfect Christmas bundle.

Right now, if you buy a select National Tree Company artificial tree, you can get a free Amazon Smart Plug and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen). The Echo Dot lets you ask Alexa to turn the lights on your tree on and off thanks to the smart plug. Of course, you can also use the Echo Dot for all of the other useful things it does (like asking Alexa to play Mariah Carey, for example). And once the Christmas tree is put away, you can repurpose the Smart Plug for floor lamps, tower fans or coffee makers.

To take advantage of this deal, pick the tree you want, hover over the yellow Extra Savings icon, and hit add both to cart. Once you buy it, you’ll get the Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug for free. This offer expires at noon tomorrow (PT), so you’ll want to act fast.

As for the trees themselves, National Tree Company has an impressive selection, and they’re one of the best options for artificial Christmas trees. They’re pre-lit, so you don’t have to worry about not having enough lights, and National Tree Company makes versions of many different kinds of trees, like Douglas fir, Dunhill fir, and Nordic spruce. They also have a premium line of “Feel Real” trees, which are strikingly realistic versions of natural trees. Other picks include flocked trees for anyone who’s dreaming of a white Christmas.

This deal is only available until tomorrow at 9 EST/12 PT, and only applies to trees sold directly from Amazon. Best of all, some of these trees are already on sale, saving more scratch for Christmas presents. You can find all of the deals here, or check out our favorite trees below.

6.5 feet tall $294.99 $449.99 34% off This impressively realistic tree mimics a classic Douglas fir and comes pre-lit. Plus, it’s on sale for over $150 off.

7 feet tall $229.56 $319.99 28% off If realism isn’t a priority, a white tree can be a beautiful and sophisticated addition to your living room. Like the other picks, this one comes pre-lit. It’s also on sale.

7.5 feet $212.99 Black might seem like a stark choice, but it’s a surprisingly stylish pick for anyone with modern interiors. Or, if you like to go for a goth Christmas vibe, then this is the perfect tree to get.