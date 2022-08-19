Celebrate the King of Monsters With the Best Godzilla Toys and Merch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you didn’t grow up with Godzilla, we pity you. In terms of iconic fictional characters, Godzilla is hard to beat. But don’t worry, being late to the game is better than never arriving. And whether you’re a newcomer or a longtime superfan, there’s a near-endless wealth of Godzilla movies, comics, cartoons and games to enjoy and work your way through. To help grow your love for the king of monsters, we’ve assembled a selection of the best Godzilla toys available online.

Since its first appearance in 1954 in the original film, Godzilla, this towering lizard-like creature has been a regular on the big screen, starring in more than 30 movies, including the 2021 hit Godzilla vs. Kong. Plus, there’s more on the way. With this high level of popularity, it’s little surprise that there is some kind of Godzilla toy for every fan, whether young or old. As with our collection of the best Spider-Man toys, action figures feature high on the list. But there’s also plenty more for fans of the franchise to get their teeth into.

To ensure a Godzilla toy for everyone, we’ve rounded up a wide selection of the best options. You’ll find at least one of the above kinds of merch and even more options you might not have considered. So we’ve got you covered whether you’re looking to build your own collection or inspire interest in a younger, new-to-the-franchise generation.

1. TwCare Godzilla Toy Action Figure

BEST OVERALL

Though it’s practically impossible to choose one best Godzilla toy or piece of merch, we love this TwCare Godzilla Toy Action Figure. This Godzilla is inspired by the look from the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and it has a stupid amount of detail for being so budget-friendly. Whether you intend to display or play with it, it’ll be a fun addition to any collection.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Tamashii Nations Godzilla Toy

PREMIUM PICK

Premium action figures and toys are a legit market nowadays, and this premium Tamashii Nations Godzilla toy is worth every penny. Inspired by the look from the Japanese 2001 film Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, this action figure has an impressive level of detail and eye-catching colors, which are sure to stand out on any Godzilla-themed shelf.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Banpresto King Ghidorah Toy

KING OF THE MONSTERS KING GHIDORAH

Not all Godzilla toys need to be centered around Godzilla himself. This Banpresto King Ghidorah toy is just as awesome and a great rendering of one of Godzilla’s most formidable archnemeses. Inspired by the 2019 film’s Ghidorah design, it’s on the pricier side of toys, but the colors and details make it worth the investment.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Funko Pop! Movies: Godzilla and Kong Toys

BEST FUNKO POPS

There’s a Funko Pop! figure for everything these days, and Godzilla is no different. These two Godzilla and King Kong toys are adorable and make a fun addition to a case or as gifts for younger kids or adults who love the Godzilla vs. Kong movie. Choose from a fire-shooting Godzilla figure and an angry, ready-to-battle Kong.

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

5. MonsterVerse “Godzilla vs. Kong” Godzilla and Kong Toys

BEST GODZILLA VS. KONG

If you love Godzilla vs. Kong, check out these action figures inspired by the characters’ looks in the movie. Both figures are almost a foot tall, and either will reign as king over your case. Don’t leave Kong and Godzilla alone to fight it out when you’re gone, Toy Story-style!

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Bandai Mechagodzilla Toy

BEST THROWBACK

We highly recommend picking up this Bandai Mechagodzilla Toy for those longtime fans. Mechagodzilla is one of the classic Godzilla’s greatest foes, making its first appearance in the 1974 Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. It’s a robotic twin of Godzilla, one of the cooler villains Godzilla faced, most recently appearing in the 2003 film Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (excluding an appearance in a 2017 anime film).

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Gojira (1954) Movie Poster

ORIGINAL MOVIE POSTER

Nothing says “I’m a fan,” like having the poster for the original movie splayed on your wall. Gojira, or as westerners know it, Godzilla, made a huge splash in Japan upon its 1954 release and that wave carried Godzilla to the U.S. in 1956, kickstarting the franchise that’s released 36 films and counting.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Godzilla “Starry Night” Poster

BEST CROSSOVER POSTER

We don’t know about you, but we love merch that mixes classic culture and pop culture. Nothing encapsulates that better than a poster that combines Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” with the monster we know and love, complete with Godzilla’s signature atomic breath.

Courtesy of Etsy

9. Godzilla “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” Print

BEST CROSSOVER PRINT

In keeping with Godzilla’s Japanese origins, this cool print combines Godzilla with the waves from the classic Japanese woodblock print “The Great Wave off Kanagawa.” It’s an unbeatable and stylish double dose of Japanese flair that enthusiasts will recognize and love (and be envious of).

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Generic Godzilla vs. Kong Fight Smartphone Case

BEST PHONE CASE

There’s no more low-key way to show your love for King of Monsters than with a case for your smartphone. This stylized Generic Godzilla vs. Kong Fight Smartphone Case features Godzilla and King Kong battling it out under the ocean. This shock-absorbent, transparent case is also available for a range of smartphone models and sizes, including the latest iPhone and Samsung devices.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Godzilla Pins

BEST PINS

Pins are all the rage these days, so it’s only natural Godzilla gets the pin treatment. We love the range of available pins on Etsy: one five-inch Godzilla pin made to resemble the classic 1954 monster and a bunch of chibi pins you can buy individually or as a set with five. Available monsters include Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah and Rodan.

Courtesy of Etsy

Courtesy of Etsy

12. Godzilla Plush Toys

BEST GODZILLA PLUSH TOYS

Is there anybody on earth who can’t appreciate a good plush toy – even if it is shaped like Godzilla? No matter their shape, they remain soft and adorable, making a great gift idea for kids and adults. Plus, there’s no shame in wanting something cute and soft for yourself because, again, who doesn’t appreciate a good plush toy?

We love the enormous, 12-inch WHL Godzilla Plush Soft Toy, which is official, and we also like the unofficial SFUN Monster Dinosaur Plush. It’s not quite Godzilla, but it’s close enough without being officially designed after the character.

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Yaskitao Godzilla Halloween Scary Monster Mask

BEST ADULT HALLOWEEN MASK

Whether for a Comic Con, movie premiere or Halloween, a good Godzilla mask could be a fun way to tell people you like Godzilla. The Yaskitao Godzilla Halloween Scary Monster Mask resembles the movie monster in all his scaly, spiky, toothy glory. Sweat and some discomfort may be included — par for the course for vinyl masks — but atomic breath will not.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Lazy One Animal Paw Slippers

BEST SLIPPERS

It’s hard to say the difference between giant lizard-foot slippers and Godzilla slippers, but who cares? These giant Lazy One Animal Paw Slippers will keep your feet warm and cozy and allow you to reign terror all over your living room and backyard. Watch out, LEGO structures!

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Godzilla Backpacks

BEST BACKPACKS

It’s pretty rare when hitting the streets with purpose that you can carry everything you need in your pockets. That’s where a decent backpack can help, and a decent backpack is also a great canvas for Godzilla’s awesomeness. Go for either of these backpacks, one inspired by the 2019 film or the other based on the original Godzilla film.

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

16. LumEngrave Godzilla Engraved Pint Glass

BEST GLASS

What better way to watch Godzilla movies at home than with a Godzilla-etched glass? Pick up this pint glass with a Godzilla laser-etched into the side to watch Godzilla movies the right way.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Surreal Entertainment Godzilla Movie Poster Throw Blanket

BEST BLANKET

While sipping from your Godzilla pint glass, you better be covered by a Godzilla-themed blanket. This 75.6 by 54-inch blanket showcases a range of movie posters from Japanese Godzilla movies. The blanket is made from 100% polyester, which is soft-to-touch and ideal for staying comfortable on movie nights. Furthermore, this versatile addition can be used for camping, road trips, concerts, sporting events and other outdoor activities.

Courtesy of Target

18. Godzilla 1985 T-Shirt

BEST CLASSIC T-SHIRT

This Godzilla T-shirt takes inspiration from Godzilla 1985 and features a mean-mugging Godzilla. Your foes will cower with Godzilla-like levels of terror when they see this (or high-five you for an awesome T-shirt, we couldn’t say for sure).

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Team Godzilla and Team Kong T-Shirts

BEST GODZILLA VS. KONG T-SHIRTS

It’s Team Jacob vs. Team Edward all over again, only this time it isn’t Twilight, and it’s more remarkable because we’ve got official Godzilla vs. Kong Team Godzilla and Team Kong T-Shirts. Show your support with one of the T-shirts inspired by the Godzilla vs. Kong film.

Courtesy of Amazon

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Hannal Godzilla Stickers

BEST DECORATION

Whether a laptop or your school books, these Hannal Godzilla Stickers give you an easy way to adorn your belongings with eye-catching, Godzilla-inspired decals. The 50-piece set includes all kinds of designs, such as fun, cartoony Godzillas and more life-like imaginings. These high-quality stickers are impressively durable and protect against water and the sun, helping prevent fading, peeling and accidental scratching. Furthermore, the stickers are incredibly versatile, great for bumpers, bikes, bedroom walls, travel cases, motorcycles and other flat surfaces.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Godzilla vs. Kong: Sometimes Friends Fight Playpop Board Book

BEST BOOK FOR KIDS

While age limits may prevent some children from watching several Godzilla movies, there’s no such restriction when it comes to this Godzilla vs. Kong Playpop Board Book. And not only do kids get to learn about the King of Monsters, but they also learn some important life lessons at the same time. The book delves into the topic of being a good friend and the reality that it isn’t always easy. Luckily, the book, like life itself, shows that it’s always possible to work out our differences and makeup. If you’re looking to start a child’s love for everything Godzilla early on, this is the way to go.

Courtesy of Target

22. Godzilla Minifigures and Sets

BEST MINIFIGURES AND SETS

Getting your hands on Godzilla minifigures and playing out your very own comic or movie-inspired scenes adds a whole new level of fun to this fandom. While primarily aimed at kids for imagination play, these high-quality minifigure sets are still a great gift idea for adults who love Godzilla-themed decor around the home. Each popular set is well reviewed by fans and includes multiple, high-quality figures with impressive detail.

Courtesy of Target

Courtesy of Amazon

23. SHINECLOUD Godzilla Night Light Lamp

MOST FUNCTIONAL

The SHINECLOUD Godzilla Night Light Lamp is a great way to show Godzilla fandom in functional home decor. The piece features a carved pattern on an acrylic plate to provide a 3D-like effect when lit up. The picture, inspired by the Godzilla vs. King Kong movie, can be illuminated in 16 colors using four lighting modes. This eye-catching decor piece is a great addition to any movie room, man cave, or gift for a Godzilla-loving friend.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. Bioworld Godzilla The Lizard King Monster Hat

BEST HAT

If you’re looking for a way to show how much you like Godzilla but want to look stylish while you do it, you need this Bioworld Godzilla The Lizard King Monster Hat. While it may look like your average snap-closure hat, closer inspection will reveal bright, bold and detailed embroidered artwork on the front. This is made up of the Godzilla name in English and Japanese, a colorful graphic under the bill and a scale-like covering over the front. Additionally, it’s officially licensed and has five-star ratings from over 85% of Amazon users.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. Alien Tech Godzilla Monster Piggy Bank

BEST GIFT IDEA

If you’re stuck for a gift idea for a Godzilla-loving friend, we suggest you check out this Alien Tech Godzilla Monster Piggy Bank. Not only is it a fun and Godzilla-themed gift, but it’s also functional. Place your change on the designated spot in the ocean and watch as Godzilla rises from the depths to grab coins and drag them into his hiding place. Even better, Godzilla’s infamous roar accompanies each coin grab. It has also received over 1,000 five-star ratings, so you can be confident you or your friends will love it.

Courtesy of Amazon

26. Funko Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game

BEST BOARD GAME

There are few better ways to enjoy the mutual love of the King of Monsters than with a board game. In this Funko Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game, between two and four players make their way around a 1960s Tokyo landscape and battle for dominance over this instantly recognizable background. Players can choose from multiple characters, including Godzilla, Mothra and Megalon. The game is great for adults and kids over the age of 10 and comes with a modular game board, game cards and miniature city pieces. Plus, it’s backed by more than 1,500 five-star ratings.

Courtesy of Amazon

