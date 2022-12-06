Disney+ Is About To Get More Expensive, Here’s How To Lock in $79.99/Year Before It’s Too Late

Beginning December 8th, Disney+ will be increasing subscriptions from $7.99 per month to $10.99 per month, or $110 per year if you commit to 12 months. However, there are still ways to save and lock in a lower price if you act fast. You can still buy an annual plan for just $79.99 until tomorrow, December 7th and save by subscribing to a bundle if you also watch Hulu and ESPN+.

Disney+ will now offer two tiers of subscriptions: a basic version costing $7.99 monthly with ads, or a premium version for $10.99 per month or $110 per year without ads. The basic version is only offered month-to-month without the option for a yearly bundle to save.

If you have been eyeing a monthly Disney+ subscription, now is the time to purchase. Streaming subscriptions make for the best Christmas gifts that keep on giving all year long, and there are always new streaming releases coming out on these platforms.

Cost Increases Coming For Disney+ Bundles

Plans for Hulu and ESPN+ also went up in price earlier this year and the prices of some bundles with Disney+ will be rising as well alongside the cost increase of an individual subscription.

For existing customers, Disney+ without ads and Hulu and ESPN+ with ads will increase $1 from $13.99 to $14.99. You can currently lock in the $13.99 rate on the Disney+ website, or via the link below.

The price of a bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, all with ads, will be $12.99. You’ll also be able to purchase Disney+ and Hulu with ads for $9.99, and ad-free Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will stay at $19.99 per month.

Disney+ features exclusive access to thousands of shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Highlights of their library include Andor, The Mandalorian, Loki and other more anticipated releases for 2023 from fan-favorite franchises.

These price increases mark Disney’s attempts to recoup some significant operational losses in their streaming sector, set to lose an estimated $1.1 billion in the fiscal third quarter. Disney’s CFO, Christine McCarthy, previously noted that Disney+ was not slated to be profitable until 2024, but this total is $300 million more than the average analyst estimate.

McCarthy also noted on a recent earnings call that financial losses from Disney+ are set to peak in fiscal 2022.