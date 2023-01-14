Put Your Fortnite Skills To The Test With The Campbell’s Chunky FuelUp Tournament

Are you pumped for the NFL playoffs? We know that we are! It’s a great way to spend time with friends and loved ones and a solid cure for the post-holiday blues. Aside from the big games, multiple companies are doing some fantastic promotions leading up to the Super Bowl on February 12th, and they look pretty exciting!

Fortnite, one of our favorite games, has partnered up with Campbells to bring us the “Chunky FuelUp Tournament,” an in-game series of challenges. There’s a wide variety of incredible prizes that you can compete for, so any interested Fortnite players should jump on the opportunity while they still can.

If you’re interested in participating in the Chunky FuelUp Tournament or just want to see what all the fuss is about, SPY’s got you covered with the details.

Courtesy of Campbell’s Chunky

Why We’re Excited About The Chunky FuelUp Tournament

We at SPY love video games, and Fortnite is one of our favorites. Anytime you can potentially get paid or win a prize for doing something as fun as playing Fortnite, it’s safe to say that it’s time well spent.

The tournament features three in-game challenges: the Protein Power Course, the Spicy Soup Sprint, and the Hearty Hail Mary; at the end of the challenge, top scorers will be invited to participate in a final competition hosted by Twitch streamer Nickmercs.

Courtesy of Campbell’s Chunky

The Chunky FuelUp Challenge has several prizes that will make any football fan happy, including NFL merchandise, tickets for 2023 NFL games, a shoutout from Nickmercs, and the pride of being named the Chunky MVP! Even if you don’t win any prizes, you still get to play Fortnite; that makes participating in the Chunky FuelUp Tournament a win in our book.

Dates and Eligibility

The Chunky FuelUp Tournament begins now and ends on February 3 at 11:59 PM EST. All legal residents of the United States ages 18 & up are eligible, and no purchase is necessary to participate!

To launch the Chunky FuelUp Tournament, participants simply need to enter this code: 4261-7980-7840 into Fortnite Creative, and they’ll be ready to compete for all the fabulous prizes!