How To Celebrate Friends Fan Week — Friends Experience Locations, Exclusive Merch & More

Fans of the TV show Friends have a big reason to celebrate this month. Friends Fan Week 2022 is now officially underway with social media contests, trivia battles, Friends Experience locations in New York, Denver, and Toronto, and Friends-inspired merchandise to commemorate the series that first aired and stole the hearts of America nearly three decades ago.

The week-long celebration of friendship, which kicked off on Monday, July 25, leads up to International Friendship Day on July 30 and will include daily contests and product giveaways from both the Friends (@Friends) and Warner Bros. (@WBStyle) social media handles.

Check out some of the many ways to celebrate:

Fans can post a Friends- inspired video for a chance to be featured on the official Friends (@Friends ) social media channels using the hashtag # Friends FanWeek

) Throughout the week, fans can collect fun and interactive digital assets such as Friends -inspired Instagram and TikTok filters, Giphy stickers, and other social media tidbits to celebrate the occasion.

Friends aficionados in the New York, Denver, or Toronto areas can take a trip down memory lane by visiting the Friends Experience locations. There you’ll be able to experience nostalgic recreations of sets such as Monica’s kitchen, the iconic fountain from the show’s opening credits, and other memorable tidbits. Interested fans can visit www.friendstheexperience.com for more information.

Not in the area, but still looking for ways to celebrate the legendary sitcom? Be sure to check out the Friends: The Reunion special and binge all 236 episodes of the series on HBO Max.

TBS will also air back-to-back episodes all week, beginning at 11 am Monday, July 25 through International Friendship Day on Saturday, July 30.

Nick @ Nite watchers can participate in trivia from July 25-31 while watching the show by answering on-screen questions and also enter for a chance to win passes for The Friends Experience in New York.

The Top Friends Fan Week Deals: Blu-Ray Bundles, Merch & More

Looking for cool merch to commemorate the moment? check out the WB’s Friends merchandise site for exclusive T-shirts, mugs and more. Amazon’s also got you covered thanks to an entire page dedicated to Friends Fan Week Amazon page where fans can pick up officially licensed merchandise and have it shipped to their door.Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite items from the official Friends Fan Week Amazon store below.

Friends: The Complete Series

Own all 236 episodes of the beloved Friends series with this boxed Blu-Ray or DVD set. This collector set features over 110 hours of content within 21 discs and comes with a 32-page episode guide from the Warner Bros. archives. For Friends Fan Week, this bundle is discounted by 44% for a limited time.

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit: Friends The TV Series Edition

Figure out just how much you know about the Friends series and its cast while playing this epic game of Trivial Pursuit: Friends The TV Series Edition. It features 600 questions based on the show’s most memorable moments and includes everything you need to get started.

Friends: The Official Cookbook

Enjoy more than 100 recipes inspired by the show with this officially licnesed cookbook. Cook up appetizers, main courses, drinks and desserts, such as Monica’s Friendsgiving Feast, Rachel’s Trifle, Just for Joey Fries, Chandler’s “Milk You Can Chew,” Phoebe’s Grandmother’s Cookies, and The Moist Maker.

MONOPOLY: Friends The TV Series Edition Board Game

This game of Monopoly merges the best of both worlds, giving fans one of their favorite board games themed with their favorite show. Chock full of nostalgic locations and tokens, players take turns buying, selling, and trading in a chance to win it all.

Friends TV Show Plush Dog Toy

You can now celebrate Friends fan week with your pet thanks to this plush dog toy. This dancing turkey dog toy is soft and cuddly with a squeaker inside to give your pup hours of playtime and fun.

LEGO Friends Central Perk Building Kit

