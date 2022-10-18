FUNBOY’s Inflatable Snow Sleds Will Have You Wishing For a Snow Day Every Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

FUNBOY is back at it. After launching the brand’s newest indoor inflatable Sleepover Bed Collection just last week, the once-upon-a-time summer-only pool floaty brand is dipping its toes into winter with a line of snow sleds and inflatable toboggans.

While this isn’t the first time FUNBOY has released some of the best snow sleds you can purchase, they just released a new Champagne and Retro Snowmobile Sled that’s blowing us out of the water. Or, we should probably say “snow.”

Courtesy of FUNBOY

Launching today, October 18, the Snowmobile Sled feels like it’s going to be the first of many funky, high-end sleds from FUNBOY this winter season. It’s got that classic FUNBOY look that’s as Instagrammable as it is rideable, featuring a metallic champagne-colored exterior or a retro-looking mobile, both with handles for cruisin’.

Each sled is totally inflatable the same way all of FUNBOY’s famous pool floats and inflatable pools are. In addition, these sleds are made to withstand temps that drop all the way down to -25 degrees with a thick rubber material to top it all off. On the bottom of each sled, expect grooved rubber bottom panels that allow the sled to zoom downhill seamlessly.

While these aren’t made for little kids, FUNBOY recommends that these are only used by folks 14 and up. So, yes, adults are more than welcome to get in on the sledding action this year. Talk about one of the best Christmas gifts of the holiday season!

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for teens or maybe even one for the kid at heart, you’ve found it. Stay tuned this year with FUNBOY this season for any upcoming drops they might have from now until Christmas.