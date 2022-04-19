Celebrate the Start of Pool Party Season With the Ultimate Summer-Ready Collab Between FUNBOY & Cult Gaia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Get your swim trunks on — it’s officially pool party season.

As the weather begins to warm up, folks across the country are thawing out in anticipation of summer fun. Sun-filled days are just around the corner and whether you consider yourself the ocean type or a pool guy, we can see a big body of water in your near future. And, what better way to chill on the water than with a collaboration two years in the making from summer staple FUNBOY and iconic fashion brand Cult Gaia?

Courtesy of FUNBOY x Cult Gaia

Yeah, you’re reading that right — the best pool float brand in the world and a leading name in fashion have teamed up to release two limited-edition poolside must-haves today, April 19, just in time for summer 2022. This is part of a new limited-edition luxury capsule collection created to celebrate the new season.

Taking inspo from Cult Gaia’s “Objets d’Art'” philosophy joined by FUNBOY’s effortlessly carefree summer aesthetic, the two have launched a striking Luxury Pool Lounge alongside a matching Luxury Fringe Beach Towel to bring extra positive vibes all summer long.

This new drop provides a visually artistic approach through design and pattern. As the highlight of the entire collab, the Luxury Pool Lounge sits as a sculptural pool centerpiece that allows one person to lounge on either side of the float. It’s covered in a funky 70s-esque pattern that feels exceptionally summer through the lens of Cult Gaia. It’s 11-feet long in total and sits as the ultimate backyard statement in any body of water.

Courtesy of FUNBOY x Cult Gaia

In addition to the float, the Luxury Fringe Beach Towel is the most fashionable way to dry off or lounge out on the sand this summer. Visually speaking, the towel features a matching pattern to the pool float with a fringe edge popularized by Turkish towels. It’s lightweight and eclectic in its nature, which will help you look like a total standout amongst a sea of beach sunbathers.

All in all, these are absolute pool party pick-ups you’re going to need to celebrate summer the right way this year.

You can pick up both the Luxury Pool Lounge and the Luxury Fringe Beach Towel directly at FUNBOY right now. It’s time to boast some serious summer realness aside your go-to body of water this season.