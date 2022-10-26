Funko Invites You To Celebrate The New ‘Black Panther’ Movie With Their Latest Collection Of Funko Pop Toys & Merchandise

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

As the highly anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever draws near, Funko has announced plans to celebrate in a big way with a brand new line of Funko Pop! toys dedicated to the beloved franchise. The collection features some of the franchise’s most popular characters, including Shuri, Nakia, Okoye, M’baku, and Queen Ramonda, as well as the film’s titular star, Black Panther, and more. These collectibles are a great way to commemorate the super-popular movie as it heads into theaters on November 11.

With the untimely passing of the film’s lead star Chadwick Boseman, it was initially unclear how they would move forward with the film. Many had wondered in the role would be recast or if they would somehow change the storyline to not include Boseman. However, the recent release of the film’s trailer release made it evident that the franchise’s storyline will pick up after the death of King T’Challa, which makes these souvenir-like pieces that much more near and dear to the heart. Wakanda Forever!

Funko also plans to pay homage to the film by inviting fans to explore the Kingdom of Wakanda at its Funko Hollywood storefront from November 16 through November 28. The in-person showcase will feature Instagram-worthy installations, decor, costumes straight from the film’s set, and fans will also be able to purchase Funko and Loungefly Black Panther-inspired merchandise on-site.

While there, admirers will have the opportunity to take photos inside a large Black Panther: Wakanda Forever-themed Pop! box while shopping Funko collectibles and other accessories such as bags, wallets, and backpacks from Loungefly.

Not able to visit Wakanda? You can still shop merch from Funko and Longefly on their respective websites.

Check out some of our favorites from the Funko and Loungefly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collections below. Be sure to act soon as these items are selling out rather quickly.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Courtesy of Funko

SHURI IN SUNBIRD – BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Courtesy of Funko

M’BAKU – BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

Courtesy of Funko

Black Panther Okoye Cosplay Mini Backpack

Courtesy of Loungefly

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Figural Mini Backpack

Courtesy of Loungefly

The Best Lego Sets for Adults, Because Grown-Ups Need Toys, Too