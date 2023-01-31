I’m a College Kid: Here Are 21 Funny Tapestries I Wish I Had in My Freshman Dorm

As a college senior stumbling through his third lease, I can vouch for every kid on campus when saying that decorating the inside of our short-lived humble abodes provides the utmost satisfaction. Sure, college apartments and dormitories are never the most glamorous interiors. And that planner you bought during a back-to-school deal? Well, it probably gets way too crammed to spend all of your time making your space HGTV-ready. This is where I present a freshman’s ultimate design solution: the wall-hanging tapestry. Coming in an astonishingly wide variety, from quilted tapestries to funny tapestries, this tried-and-true design solution often covers the entire prison-like wall you’re likely trying to hide with style and flair.

In order for one to truly understand this rise in tapestry popularity among dorm-residing college kids, you would have to examine what’s trending among Gen Zers like myself. Being that most of our influence comes from social outlets such as TikTok and Instagram, we’re overfed small glimpses into all sorts of people’s worlds at an alarmingly high rate — and this doesn’t stop with interior design.

A funny tapestry can really depict anything: the title sequence from “Rick and Morty,” Kim Kardashian’s living room, your favorite vinyl ordered from a Gen Z gift guide, you name it. If a meme is currently knocking my socks off, odds are I could find it printed on multiple funny tapestries in at least four different sizes and three different saturations. It’s true, the tapestry industry knows what we want.

On behalf of fellow college kids and tapestry users, I’ve managed to round up a few of the best of these funny tapestries that are guaranteed to strike up conversation at your next pregame or RA check. You and your roommate can thank me later.

Courtesy of Redbubble $62.49 Starting us off in comical but no less culturally-significant fashion is the cast of Jersey Shore’s depiction of the Last Supper. Now, If there’s one thing I firmly believe in as a Gen Zer, it’s the clutch that those obnoxiously tan and adorable New Jersey residents have on each and every person in my generation. You can’t deny it, I can’t deny it and this tapestry reflects it.

Courtesy of Etsy $13.88 Kanye West proved himself to be quite the polarizing character over the course of 2022. From his exclusive ‘Donda Academy’ opened for gifted children to the rapper’s not-so-private feud with comedian Pete Davidson and ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ye relentlessly proves his ability to stir up a media frenzy that college kids like myself just can’t get enough of. What better way to depict this frenzy than by displaying a direct tweet from the notorious celebrity himself?

Courtesy of Redbubble $49.37 When it comes to children’s TV of the early 2000s, I’m sure most college kids would agree when I say iCarly was top-tier entertainment. The hilarious relationship between Carly and her brother? Spaghetti tacos? Sam Puckett’s butter sock? As far as funny tapestries go, this sitcom has an abundance of material to choose from. In this instance, beloved character Gibby is quoted with what I’m sure will resonate with college kids.

Courtesy of Amazon $14.99 Continuing this trend of beloved iCarly stars is no other than the protagonist herself, Miranda Cosgrove. Now, I can’t exactly pinpoint why, but Cosgrove’s gained quite the meme-worthy reputation among the internet-fueled individuals of my generation. This gets severely reflected here- from Cosgrove’s rock-n-roll-friendly gesture to her mild expression being reflected in the sunshine above, this funny tapestry is nowhere rid of comedic relief.

Courtesy of Teepublic $30.00 If you don’t have an HBO Max subscription by now, I can firmly say that you’re falling behind the times. Forget ‘Game of Thrones’, forget ‘Euphoria’, we’re on to Jennifer Coolidge’s most popular work among college kids yet: ‘The White Lotus’. Presenting the sort of cinematic mystery that my generation just eats alive, The White Lotus is chock-full of quotes and moments that are guaranteed to strike your funny bone. This one here is my personal favorite, not only as a gay man but also as a Jennifer Coolidge stan.

Courtesy of Etsy $18.50 Now, if there’s one fictional character who’s truly stood the test of time within my generation, it’s Shrek. Seriously, whether you’re using your Target student and teacher discount or browsing the best places to buy college apparel, you’re bound to stumble across at least a few things related to that precious little ogre. Here he is reciting his most iconic quote in a style that can only be described as utterly Gen Z.

Courtesy of Redbubble $56.24 So when you first opened this article, I know what you were probably expecting: a monstrous flag brilliantly displaying “Saturdays Are For the Boys!” in vibrant shades of red, white and blue, yes? Well, I speak on behalf of all college kids when I say most funny tapestries have kicked this design classic out the door. Gone are the days of exclaiming what Saturdays are for in patriotic fashion and in are the days of exclaiming what they’re for in hilarious fashion, such as proudly from between the buttcheeks of Patrick Star.

Courtesy of Society6 $31.50 $45.00 30% off If you’re a college kid with a phone like me, odds are you know and love Smudge the cat. If you’re a college kid with a relentless hankering for Chinese food like me, odds are you also know and love the women displayed in this funny tapestry.

Courtesy of Etsy $18.90 Looking back on my freshman year of college, I remember basically combusting with joy at the thought of finally being on my own. My pesky little brother can no longer invade my space, Dad can no longer take away my car keys, Mom can no longer stop me from eating peanut butter straight out of the jar, you get the gist. What better way to depict this relentless urge for personal freedom than to display one of SpongeBob SquarePants’ iconic countdown quotes?

Courtesy of Redbubble $49.99 Similarly to Kanye West, Trisha Paytas had quite the publicity in 2022, though not for any sour reason. Having welcomed daughter Malibu Barbie in September, the arguable Queen of Gen Z has clearly shifted her influential focus as she adjusts to motherhood. While Paytas fans such as myself love and support this “newly refined” Trish, we’d be lying if we said her dramatic and often alarming YouTube breakdowns weren’t going to be missed.

Courtesy of Teepublic $30.00 In terms of meme relevancy, “This is Fine” really nails the bullseye among all age groups. Whether we’d like to admit it or not, this funny tapestry’s depiction of an unbothered pup sitting amidst a mess of flames likely reflects the sheer messiness we feel in our own lives. This rings especially true for us college kids.

Courtesy of Etsy $23.50 Following that first taste of freedom your freshman year of college will often be a sense of power — a “God complex,” if you will. Not only has that 10 PM curfew been kicked right out the door, but now you can drop any dollar amount on that treat yourself fun item for college students. What better way to depict this glorious feeling than the cast of Cars on a trek to fuck it and ball? If you ask me, this funny tapestry vaguely resembles a Saturday night out with the boys.

Courtesy of Etsy $16.81 Ah, yes. The most iconic moment in pop culture not only of 2022 but possibly of the entire last decade? The question remains up for debate. When we sat back with some popcorn to enjoy last year’s Academy Awards, I think a hefty punch to Chris Rock’s jaw was the last event we saw coming. It was comedic, it was thrilling and you and your roommate would appreciate it displayed on your wall.

Courtesy of Teepublic $30.00 As a Bee-Movie-enthusiast, I’ve been nothing short of elated at the recent influx of ‘Bee Movie’ memes. As a writer, I’ve been particularly elated at this choice of meme often being the entire ‘Bee Movie’ script. Seriously, scroll through TikTok for long enough and you’re bound to stumble upon the entire childhood comedy’s script being goofily recited somewhere in 3x speed. Plus, if there were to be a movie’s whole script printed on some funny tapestries, what better choice than ‘Bee Movie’?

Courtesy of Redbubble $49.99 Any college kid remembers the glory days of Disney Channel, particularly with the Mary-Poppins-like sitcom Jessie. Protagonist Debbie Ryan’s meme-worthy qualities aside, the comedy held a variety of noteworthy moments, especially family butler Bertram’s participation in family tea parties. As you can tell by this funny tapestry, tea is no longer Bertram’s drink of choice. And odds are, neither is yours.

Courtesy of Society6 $33.60 $48.00 30% off As we all know by now, college is essentially the act of being drop-kicked into a wind tunnel of change. As a freshman dorm-dweller, odds are the speeds of those winds feel 120 mph. You’re busy, you’re sleepy, you’re focused on yourself- you don’t want to go fetch that ball. That’s why this rebellious little canine is here to remind you what you’re really here to fetch.

Courtesy of Redbubble $53.32 On the contrary to that striking sense of power one receives as a college freshman is the occasional nag of homesickness. We’ve all been there. Your roommate snores in their sleep, your bedroom’s hot enough to blaze down Ibiza and the dining hall pizza sucks. It’s true, mamas know best when they say we’ll miss them. I’m glad we have Patrick Star here to voice what we’re all proud to say in our heads but too frightened to say aloud.

Courtesy of Amazon $18.99 $19.99 5% off If there’s one animal that’s maneuvered its way into the core of Gen Z meme culture, it’s certainly the duck. I don’t know what it is about ducks that makes them so comical, but I’ve found that ducks have this impeccable ability to capture a giggle or two from college kids like myself. Maybe it’s their quack, maybe it’s their waddle, maybe it’s their relentless hankering for bread, I’m not sure. Whatever it may be, this funny tapestry depicting one of Gen Z’s most recognizable duck memes is guaranteed to liven up your dorm in a hilarious fashion.

Courtesy of Etsy $17.42 $21.78 20% off Hey, you’re in college now. It’s time to be a girl’s girl. If there’s ever a time to be on your own path, that time is now. Whether you’re at your sorority mixer, taking part in a game of Post Malone beer pong or contemplating hitting ‘send’ on that risky Snap to your ex, this funny tapestry’s motto serves as a much-needed reminder for us college kids amidst the treacherous navigation of social life.

Courtesy of Redbubble $54.16 It takes no Gen Z brain to know the Kardashians are not only America’s hottest family at the moment but possibly the whole planet’s. Millionaire mogul Kris Jenner did no hasty job of providing us glimpses into her family’s glamorous lifestyle from the very beginning, allowing us college kids to gradually fall in love with each member of the K-named squad. In one of her more iconic quotes, here’s Kourtney reminding us what her vibe is, which I believe we Gen Zers could always appreciate and utilize in our own vibe checks.