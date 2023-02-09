Skip to main content
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Adds Game Boy Titles, a New Mario Kart Race Track, and More

Screenshot of Mario Kart: Super Circuit collaged alongside Birdo as she appears in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Joe Tilleli

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack just got more expansive.

For those out of the loop, Nintendo’s Online subscription service offers users a number of perks. In addition to online play for games like Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, subscribers gain access to a library of classic games from past generations from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo. Back in 2021, an additional tier in the service rubber was the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. This supplement to the normal service includes access to the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis libraries as well.

During a Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, Nintendo announced the classic games libraries part of the services are growing further. As of yesterday, subscribers now have access to a slew of fan-favorite titles from the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance. The standard Nintendo Online membership grants access to the Game boy Library with the Game Boy Advance library requiring the Expansion Pack.

Here is the full list of launch games:

Launch Lineup of Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online

  • Tetris
  • Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
  • Gargoyle‘s Quest
  • Game & Watch Gallery 3
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Metroid II – Return of Samus
  • Wario Land 3
  • Kirby’s Dream Land

Launch Lineup of Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online

  • Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
  • WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$
  • Kuru Kuru Kururin
  • Mario Kart: Super Circuit
  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

In addition to the new classic console libraries of games, the next batch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe‘s DLC was announced to include a new course based on the Super Nintendo title Yoshi’s Island and a new playable character in the form of Birdo. This is part of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. Birdo comes as a pleasant surprise as Nintendo has not previously announced the possibility of new characters in these waves of DLC for the racing game. The Booster Course Pass costs $25 but is included at no additional charge for subscribers of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Just Got Sweeter

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership – [Digital Code]

• Access a library of classic games on the Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and more
• All Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass content as released.

