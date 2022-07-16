Hasbro’s New “Selfie Series” Actually Lets You Turn Yourself Into an Action Figure

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Hasbro recently announced an all-new collaboration with leading 3D printing company Formlabs that’s essentially making dreams come true. That’s right, this fall, you’ll finally be able to order a fully customizable action figure with your face on it. Introducing: Hasbro Selfie Series.

In short, Selfie Series is the answer to collectors’ wildest fantasies. These allow fans to place themselves amongst their favorite figurines from iconic comics, movies and television series. This is quite literally something that has never been done before.

The figures will come in at six inches tall and provide an extremely unique collector’s item for Star Wars, Marvel, Ghostbusters, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers-loving nerds. These are the only options currently listed, but we’re sure that will grow shortly after the action figures are officially released.

All you have to do is download the Hasbro Pulse app to get started. Here, you will scan your face and choose your desired look, including your outfit, hairstyle and more. Action figures will then get sent to where you choose to deliver shortly after.

There’s one thing you might be thinking — customization is typically pricy, isn’t it? Well, yeah. Almost always. You pay extra or customization for the sheer fact you’re creating something totally one of a kind. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all with Selfie Series. These figurines will cost buyers just $60 in total. That’s it.

Us fanatics who desperately want our faces on action figured can probably all agree that we would pay way more than just $60, but we’re not asking any questions. We’ll take the $60 price point, Hasbro. Thanks for that.

You’re going to have to wait for the summer to end to get your hands on these action figures, though. The Selfies Series officially releases this fall, just in time for the holidays. That said, we’re certain this one is going to be one of the best Christmas gifts of the year. Like, who wouldn’t want this?

