How to Watch Formula 1’s Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 is back, baby!

Round one of the 2023 Formula One Season takes place on March 5 at 10 AM EST with 57 laps around the Bahrain International Circuit. For Americans, the lap distance is approximately 3.36 miles. This course has 15 corners, ten right-handers, five left-handers, and three DRS zones.

What’s a DRS zone, you ask? This is a designated spot where a driver can increase their speed to help them overtake for position. It stands for ‘Drag Reduction System.’

There is even a turn named after seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher. His son Mick looks to spend this season as a reserve driver for Mercedes after a disappointing 2022 season.

This race was first run in 2004 and has been a night race for the last nine years. And we can all agree night races are just sexier.

Ferrari is leading the pack as overall Bahrain winners as a team with seven podiums, and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) has won the most as an individual driver with five.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) won last year, leaving many to wonder if the Round One curse is still alive and well. Those who have won the season’s first race don’t usually end it well. But if anyone can break that curse and be assured, it’s the previous season’s Champion, Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Bahrain is interesting as teams can’t have any alcohol logos displayed, but the sale of booze is not banned within the grounds. However, if your driver makes the podium, they will be sprayed with a refreshing rosewater concoction.

Three rookies will start with this race, Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri), Oscar Piastri(McLaren), and Logan Sargeant(Williams). Sargeant is the lone Yank in the class. He’s also the first American to start a Formula One race in 16 years.

And watch out for turn ten, one of the most challenging on the F1 calendar.

Bahrain is eight hours ahead of the US, so look for practice days to start at 6:30 and 10 AM EST. Qualifying will take place on March 4 at 10 AM EST.

Here are your best options for watching the entire Formula One season.

Catch every race on F1 TV via their website or app. With a Pro package, you’ll get access to every race, testing days, qualifying, and all the action is on demand. With the less expensive TV Access option, you’ll miss out on live streams for F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup. Each has a monthly option of $9.99 and $2.99, respectively. $F1 TV Pro Yearly $79.99 99% off $F1 TV Access Yearly $26.99 96% off

You can easily add Formula 1 Racing to any DIRECTV package you currently have, with the option to watch online or on the TV. Satellite starts at $69.99, and Streaming is as low as $74.99 monthly. $69.99 – $74.99 Monthly