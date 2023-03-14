How to Watch Every March Madness Game, Starting Tonight

Three things are certain in March: daylight savings time, the start of spring, and a riveting end to another NCAA basketball season. March Madness brings the diehard college fan and casual viewer together to fill out brackets of 64 teams with wild optimism.

Today and tomorrow, the excitement begins with the “First Four,” a batch of four games that serve as a primer for the “madness.” They also seed the last four spots. These four games will be on truTV at 6:40 p.m. EDT, with SE Missouri State facing Texas A&M-CC. This will be followed by Pitt playing Mississippi State at 9:10 p.m. EDT.

Tomorrow night the Knights of FDU hit the court against the Tigers of Texas Southern at 6:40 p.m. EDT, with Nevada’s Wolfpack challenging Arizona State’s Sun Devils at 9:10 p.m. EDT. Again, these games will be on truTV.

Thursday, March 16, the tournaments kick into high gear with 16 games across CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Get ready for all the hoop action to start with the first game at 12:15 p.m. EDT. The day begins with fan favorites, West Virginia and Maryland. The last game will start at 10:05 p.m. EDT.

The same times will apply for Friday. Once winners start to emerge, the rest begins to shake out. The second round will be on March 18 and 19, then the Sweet 16 on March 23 and 24, followed by the Elite 8 on March 25 and 26. The Final Four head off against each other on April 1, with the Championship decider on April 3.

Now, let us help you fill out that bracket. In the East, Duke and Kentucky are in a good position to make it to the Final Four. Duke is playing insanely well and has one of the best freshman players.

In the Midwest, Kent State will be an exciting team to watch, and they’ve got a bit of underdog charm. If there is an upset this year, we feel good about this team with its incredible turnover margin and great defense. If you’re going to put your money on anyone, Texas is a safe bet after beating an excellent Kansas team by 20 points.

For the West, VCU is a beautifully competitive team in the tournament every year; they’re definitely a second-round team. Iona could very well be a sleeper in 2023. The takeaway is to avoid any Big 10 school — they just aren’t it when performing under pressure.

And finally, in the South, Arizona is the team. They could pull away with the whole kit and caboodle. Alabama should leave this group easily too, with no real challenges, but you never know. That’s why we watch after all; you never know.

Here are a few options so you won’t miss a single game.

Watch the best month of college basketball for as little as $20 for the first month of SlingTV. This is one of the most affordable packages for both men’s and women’s games on TruTV, TBS, and TNT.

All the channels you need starting at $64.99 for Satellite or $74.99 for DirectTV stream. You will have access to local CBS networks and their affiliates, where most games will be televised.