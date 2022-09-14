How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 — Chargers vs. Chiefs, Saints vs. Cardinals and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, which means it’s time to start figuring out where and how to watch your favorite team(s) play, including how to watch the Chargers and the Chiefs for free during the second week of the season.

While it’s well known that Sunday Night Football lives on NBC and Monday Night Football airs on ESPN, figuring out how to watch Thursday Night Football can often be a bit more difficult since it’s moved around quite a bit in recent years.

After years of airing on different networks, Thursday Night Football has finally found a permanent home at Amazon’s Prime Video, which recently scored an exclusive broadcasting deal with the NFL.

There will be a total of 15 Thursday night football games at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video throughout the season. The only exceptions to this are the Week 1 kickoff game on NBC and Week 12’s three Thanksgiving day games, which will air on CBS, Fo, and NBC this year.

If you’re wondering who plays Thursday night football games, where to watch Thursday Night Football, or questioning what channel Thursday Night Football is on, we’ve got all the details for you below.

All Thursday night football games will air at 8:15 p.m. EST on Amazon's Prime Video during the 2022 season — with the exception of Week 1 and Week 12.

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you already have access to all of Prime Video’s offerings. If not, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to get access to Thursday night football games this season.

Right now, Amazon Prime Video is offering a trial that gives users 30 days for free. Signing up means you could potentially see four Thursday night football games totally free of charge. However, the price will return to the regular Prime Video membership cost of $8.99 per month unless you cancel before that period ends.

How to Watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs Game for Free

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2. Amazon Prime members will be able to view this game for free with their subscription. Non-subscribers will have to sign up for a Prime Membership or Amazon Prime Video to watch Thursday Night Football in 2022. Right now, Amazon is offering a free 30 trial that will allow you to watch the Chargers and Chiefs game for free.

As previously mentioned, all regular season Thursday night football games (with the exception of Week 1 and Thanksgiving) will air at 8:15 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime in 2022.

Week 2, September 15: Chargers at Chiefs

Week 3, September 22: Steelers at Browns

Week 4, September 29: Dolphins at Bengals

Week 5, October 6: Colts at Broncos

Week 6, October 13: Commanders at Bears

Week 7, October 20: Saints at Cardinals

Week 8, October 27: Ravens at Buccaneers

Week 9, November 3: Eagles at Texans

Week 10, November 10: Falcons at Panthers

Week 11, November 17: Titans at Packers

Week 13, December 1: Bills at Patriots

Week 14, December 8: Raiders at Rams

Week 15, December 15: 49ers at Seahawks

Week 16, December 22: Jaguars at Jets

Week 17, December 29: Cowboys at Titans

How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games

The NFL will host three Thursday night Thanksgiving games this year, each at a different time and on a different network. Check out the full NFL Thanksgiving game schedule below:

Bills at Lions – 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS

Giants at Cowboys – 4:30 p.m. EST on Fox

Patriots at Vikings – 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC

How to Watch All the NFL Games for Free

With the debut of NFL+, fans are now able to stream all NFL games, including the Super Bowl, from their mobile devices. There are also other cable-replacement services like YouTubeTV, Sling and Hulu+ Live TV that will allow you to watch regular season NFL games online in 2022.

In addition, you can watch some games on the following streaming apps:

Peacock Premium: Watch NBC Sunday Night Football games

Watch NBC Sunday Night Football games Paramount+: Watch CBS Sunday Night Football games

Watch CBS Sunday Night Football games Prime Video: Watch Thursday Night Football games

Watch Thursday Night Football games NFL+: Watch all games live on mobile devices; watch the Super Bowl live

Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games

Live events via Amazon Prime Video are supported on web browsers and other devices via the Prime Video app. This includes smartphones running on iOS and Android, smart TVs, tablets, Blu-ray players and media players such as Google Chromecast, Roku and Apple TV as well as Amazon devices like Fire TV and Fire Tablet. Prime Video can also be accessed via game consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.

Amazon Prime Video

Everything You Need to Know About Prime Video Channels