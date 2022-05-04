How To Watch UFC Fights in 2022: Stream Online or on Your Smart TV and Never Miss a Fight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Wondering how to watch UFC? Well, you’re in the right place because we’ve got all the details for you right here. Matchups like Oliveira vs. Gaethje, Holm vs. Vieira, and so many more are slated to take off in the spring and summer of 2022, and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the excitement.

Thanks to the rising popularity of UFC and MMA, and the advancements in streaming technology, it’s now easier than ever to live stream these highly anticipated UFC fights from your computer, smartphone, smart TV, gaming console or through smart devices like Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV. However, you must know what platforms are offering the sport in the first place.

UFC fans are currently waiting in anticipation for the upcoming UFC 275 battle where light heavyweights Teixeira vs. Procházka are slated to face off as the headliners of the evening. This highly anticipated fight is set to take place on June 11, 2022, at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

But first, fans will watch Charles Oliveira step into the octagon to battle it out with Justin Gaethje on May 7, 2022, for UFC 274.

If you’re looking for ways to watch this and other upcoming UFC matches in 2022, we’ve got all the details for you below.

Right now, there’s only one way to watch UFC fights in 2022 — a subscription to ESPN+. However, a subscription alone isn’t enough, so you have to be careful to ensure you have full access to UFC pay-per-view events. Keep reading to learn where and when to watch all of UFC’s major events in 2022, including the upcoming Fight Night featuring Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland.

How To Watch UFC in 2022

ESPN+ is the only outlet where you can live stream UFC pay-per-view events. All UFC Fight Night matches can be watched on ESPN+ with a subscription for $6.99 per month, or an ESPN+ Annual Plan for $69.99 per year.



ESPN+ UFC PPV events will cost $74.99 per match while an ESPN+ PPV Package (which includes one PPV event and an annual subscription) will run you $99.98.

Current subscribers can purchase pay-per-view matches at any time by clicking this link and selecting “Get Now.”

Courtesy of ESPN

How To Watch UFC for Free in 2022

There are, unfortunately, no streaming services offering UFC pay-per-view fights for free. However, some of UFC’s Fight Night, as well as many other events, may be watched on ESPN for free through your television provider. But if you’re really itching to watch some good fights, we suggest you pony up for the subscription.

That said, if you aren’t willing to drop $100 on yet another streaming service, there is a way to watch UFC streams without paying for them. No, we’re not talking about some sketchy livestream you found on Reddit. The UFC has an online search tool that lets you search for local bars and restaurants that will be broadcasting UFC fights. You can simply find a location near you and enjoy all the action for the price of a pitcher of beer and some chicken wings, which is the cheapest option you’ll find.

To find a bar near you broadcasting an upcoming UFC PPV fight, head to the UFC’s website and search for a bar.

Courtesy of UFC

Can You Watch UFC If You Don’t Have ESPN+?

Unfortunately, you can’t watch UFC fights without first signing up for a subscription. If you want to watch UFC and don’t yet have ESPN+, you can purchase the ESPN+ and UFC PPV bundle for $99.98. This will give you an annual ESPN+ subscription and access to one PPV event. Standalone PPV matches will run you $74.99 per match thereafter.

How To Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje

Slated to take place at Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7, 2022, at 7:00 PM PT, Oliveira vs. Gaethje can be streamed with an ESPN+ subscription and pay-per-view purchase.

The main card of this match includes:

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic

The Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic face-off, which goes down at 7:00 PM PT at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 14, 2022, will be available with an ESPN+ subscription.

The main card event includes:

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira

Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira will battle it out at 4:00 PM PT on May 21, 2022, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. This fight will be available for viewing with an ESPN+ subscription.

The main card event includes:

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira

Eryk Anders vs. Park Jun-yong

How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

Volkov vs. Rozenstruik will take place at the UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV on June 4, 2022, at 4:00 PM PT. It can be viewed with an ESPN+ subscription.

How To Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Procházka

Tune in to ESPN to watch Glover Teixeira and Jiri Procházka face off on June 11, 2022, at 7:00 PM PT at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. This fight can be viewed with an ESPN+ subscription and pay-per-view purchase.

This major PPV match also includes:

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Seung Woo Cho vs. Joshua Culibao

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett

Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar will headline UFC Fight Night at Moody Center, Austin Texas on June 18, 2022, at 4 PM PT and can be viewed on ESPN and ESPN+.

This fight will include:

Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Kyle Daukaus vs. Roman Dolidze

Gloria de Paula vs. Maria Oliveira

How To Watch UFC 276

UFC 276 will take place on July 2, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV at 6:15 PM PT and can be viewed with a pay-per-view purchase. More details to come.

How To Watch UFC Fight Night 7/9: Petrosyan and Borralho

UFC Fight Night will see Armen Petrosyan and Caio Borralho hit the ring on July 9, 2022. More details to come.

How To Watch UFC Fight Night 7/23

UFC Fight Night 7/23 will take place on July 23, 2022, at London O2 Arena, London, England. More details to come.

