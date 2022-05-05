How To Watch UFC 274: Stream Oliveira vs. Gaethje, Namajunas vs. Esparza

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

UFC 274 is finally here and on May 7, fans will be able to tune in to watch current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and former interim champion Justin Gaethje battle it out in the octagon.

The match, which will take place at Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, will also feature the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship co-headlining rematch between current two-time champion Rose Namajunas and former champion Carla Esparza.

Looking for information on UFC 274, including ways to watch, the full fight card and who’s favored to win? We’ve got all of the information you need right here.

Keep scrolling to get all the details on how to watch UFC 274 online and more. Not interested in purchasing PPV? You can check for live results and highlights on the official UFC website.

You can also check out our full How to Watch UFC fights to make sure you’re ready for all of the upcoming fights.

How To Watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje

The latest UFC event, UFC 274, featuring Oliveira and Gaethje, can be streamed with an ESPN+ subscription and pay-per-view purchase, which will cost $99.98 if you opt for the ESPN+ and UFC PPV Bundle.

There are also a few other options for watching the fight online:

Sign up for a 1-month ESPN+ membership for $6.99 + the UFC 274 PPV for $74.99

Existing ESPN+ customers can order UFC 274 PPV via the UFC hub on ESPN+ for $74.99

Order the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ Bundle for $19.99 + the UFC 274 PPV for $74.99

Can You Watch UFC 274 for Free?

There’s currently no option for watching the UFC 274: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje match for free. ESPN+ currently doesn’t have a free trial available, and since the main card matches of UFC 274 are only available via PPV, there aren’t any options for watching the bouts for free.

Can You Watch the Oliveira vs. Gaethje Fight on TV?

As we explained above, you’ll have to pay for both an ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 274 PPV to watch online. This gives you the option to stream the fight on a smart TV or via a streaming device like Roku or the Fire TV Stick.

What’s Included in UFC 274 PPV: The Full Fight Card

Slated to take place at Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7, 2022, at 7:00 PM PT, Oliveira vs. Gaethje can be streamed with an ESPN+ subscription and pay-per-view purchase.

The main card of this match includes:

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

The rematch bout between current two-time champion Rose Namajunas and former champion Carla Esparza will co-headline the event.

Who Is Favored To Win UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje?

The headlining Oliveira vs. Gaethje fight will see current champion Charles Oliveira face off against former interim champion Justin Gaethje, with Oliveira favored to win, according to the odds listed on the UFC website.

Online sports betting apps and the UFC currently have Oliveira at -165 and Gaethje at +145 as the underdog.

A Guide to ESPN+ Membership Plans

As mentioned above, UFC 274 is only available with an ESPN+ plan along with the purchase of PPV. If you’re only looking to view this specific event, we recommend signing up for the 1-month ESPN+ membership for $6.99 and canceling after. You can also sign up for an annual membership for $69.99.

The Disney+ Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ starts at just $13.99/month (for ad-supported Hulu) or$19.99/month (ad-free Hulu). That said, the UFC Livestream will still run you $74.99, making the total price $88.98 or $94.98 respectively. A full-year subscription to the Disney bundle is the cheapest option overall at $79.99/year.

