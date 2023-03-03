How to Watch UFC 285 — Jones vs. Gane

UFC feels so right when it’s in Las Vegas. On March 4 at 10 p.m. EST, UFC 285 will take place, and this co-main event is electrifying.

Jon Jones is back, and now he’s a heavyweight. When SZA sang about big boys, she meant these guys. If there is one thing we love about UFC, it is a big boy fight, and this should be a good one. Jones hasn’t fought in almost three years, but don’t count him out by any means.

While Jones has had a long departure from the octagon and moved up in weight class, this will be interesting, to say the least. If we were betting people, there is a definite path to victory for him. Gane is not much of a grappler, and if Jones can get him there, it’s lights out. That is a big IF; Gane is a top-ranked fighter, after all.

Gane is taller, but Jones has the reach. Gane has mobility, but Jones has innovation. If Jones maintains his speed and stamina after increasing his weight, this could be an easy decision. Either way, it will be exciting.

This is a stacked card beyond this fight.

Valentina Shevchenko will also defend her Flyweight title against Alexa Grasso as the other headliner. This whole division has been a second-place battle, with Shevchenko dominating for ages. Grasso will make it challenging, and she is a worthy opponent. Shevchenko’s discipline is not to be undermined. Grasso is good, but so is the champ.

In the welterweight class, Geoff Neal faces Shavkat Rakmonov, a fight rebooked from the first Fight Night of the year. Rakmonov is currently undefeated but has never met anyone as versatile as Neal on his feet. This will undoubtedly be a fun one to keep an eye on.

Mateusz Gamrot is set to fight Jalin Turner in the Lightweight class. Gamrot replaced Dan Hooker with two and a half weeks to prep. Turner is a strong contender, but pure determination might just be the decider on this one. There’s an argument to be made for both emerging winners.

Bo Nickal will be facing Jamie Pickett in his true UFC debut. Nickal is a favorite as one of the most decorated college wrestlers ever. Both are Contender Series alums, but this Middleweight fight could have us seeing the rise of Nickal as the next UFC star. Our money is on Nickal, sorry Jamie.

Grab your gang, place your bets, and get ready for the action early. The UFC Fight Pass will get you access to the Early Prelims kicking off at 5:30 PM EST. Head over to ESPN to catch the Preliminary Card at 8 PM EST.

You’ll then jump to ESPN+ and order the Main Card at 10 PM EST.