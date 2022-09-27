Goal! How To Watch the World Cup in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Things are heating up in Qatar this winter, and we don’t just mean temperature-wise. That’s because the Middle Eastern country is also home to this year’s World Cup, a.k.a. that once-every-four-years tournament featuring the best soccer players footballers around.

If you’re planning on taking a few sick days to watch the matchups or are plotting your social calendars around the games, you aren’t alone. The World Cup is a hot ticket — roughly 3.57 billion people (half the global population aged four and over) caught the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Heading into Qatar, experts predict there could be up to five million people tuning into these games.

Not all viewers will be catching the matchups on cable, so you’re also not alone if you’re wondering how to watch the world cup online for free. While all English audio games will air on Fox or FS1 (and all the Spanish audio games are on Telemundo or Universo), some options are available to those without cable.

From streaming services to streaming services with free trials, read on to see how to watch the world cup online in 2022.

1. Hulu + Live TV

BEST OPTION

Access Fox and FS1 with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. We like that you can watch two screens simultaneously, so everyone can watch something they like even if you have non-soccer lovers in the house. Plus, there’s access to an unlimited cloud DVR, so if you need to work (or sleep) while an anticipated game takes place, at least you can record it and catch it later.

Courtesy of Hulu

What you get: Access to Fox and FS1

Access to Fox and FS1 Cost: $64.99 per month

2. YouTube TV

RUNNER-UP

This is another great option if you’re looking for the experience of cable without the actual cable. YouTube TV’s base plan includes Fox and FS1, so you’re covered with all the soccer you need. The service also features an unlimited could DVR, and you can watch it on up to three devices at a time. With this option, you can watch some of the World Cup online for free; new subscribers can take advantage of the 14-day free trial.

Courtesy of YouTube TV

What you get: Access to Fox and FS1

Access to Fox and FS1 Cost : $64.99 per month

: $64.99 per month Review: YouTube TV

3. Sling TV

INEXPENSIVE

Sling TV is another viable alternative if you’re wondering how to watch the world cup without cable. Fox and FS1 are both available under the Blue plan, which runs you about $35 a month. New subscribers can take advantage of the seven-day free trial, or you could upgrade your overall plan to Blue and Orange, which gives you even more channels for just $50 a month. With either package, you’ll get 50 hours of cloud DVR, and anything on Sling TV Blue is available to stream on up to three devices at once.

Courtesy of Sling

What you get: Access to Fox and FS1

Access to Fox and FS1 Cost: From $35 per month

4. Vidgo

RUNNER-UP

You can watch anything on Fox and FS1 with the Premium ($79.95 per month) and the Plus ($59.95 per month) packages on Vidgo, giving you access to all the World Cup coverage you need. Unfortunately, only 20 hours of Cloud DVR are included (and you can only use that DVR space for the first 90 days with the Plus package). The service allows you to use up to three devices at once, and new customers can check it all out for free with the seven-day free trial.

Courtesy of Vidgo

What you get: Access to Fox and FS1

Access to Fox and FS1 Cost: From $59.95 per month

5. DirecTV Stream

MOST STREAMS

If you’ve got DirecTV Stream or are considering signing up to watch the World Cup, you’ll be happy to know that all available plans include Fox and FS1. The great news is that DirecTV allows up to 20 compatible devices to be connected to your home network simultaneously, and three of those streams can be on the go. That means you can catch the World Cup even if you’re stuck at the office or with the in-laws. If you can’t find a quiet place to tune in, the service also comes with an unlimited cloud DVR, which new users can check out during the included five-day free trial.

Courtesy of DirecTV Stream

What you get: Access to Fox and FS1

Access to Fox and FS1 Cost: $69.99 per month

6. Peacock

SPANISH AUDIO

If you’re wondering how to watch the World Cup without cable or a pricy, cable-like service, Peacock may be a good alternative. If you don’t mind watching the matches in Spanish, that is. Those with a Peacock Premium subscription have access to Spanish broadcasts of all 64 World Cup 2022 games, plus on-demand broadcasts of previous games from the tournament. Customers can stream games on three devices simultaneously. However, no cloud DVR capabilities exist, so if you tune in mid-game, you can’t start at the beginning. There’s also no free trial, although the basic, ad-based service is free with a subscription.

Courtesy of Peacock

What you get: Access to Spanish-language broadcasts

Access to Spanish-language broadcasts Cost: $9.99 per month for Peacock Premium

7. fuboTV

EXTENDED EXPERIENCE

Fox and FS1 are both available to stream with a fuboTV plan, but diehard fans will enjoy that the streamer has also acquired live streaming rights for all World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Additionally, fuboTV has plans to produce accompanying original programming, including pre, half-time and post-match shows to air throughout the World Cup. You can watch it all from three devices simultaneously, the plans come with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, and you can check it all out for free during the five-day free trial.

Courtesy of FuboTV

What you get: Access to Fox and FS1

Access to Fox and FS1 Cost: $64.99 per month

8. Fox Sports App

FREE OPTION

Another way to watch the World Cup online this year is through the Fox Sports App. You will need to have a subscription to another service to access content, but if you have a friend or family member who is willing to share, it could be a free alternative. You can use the app with android devices, Apple TV and Fire TV, plus it provides extra content throughout the tournament. The only downside is you’ll still have to catch everything live.

Courtesy of Fox Sports

What you get: Access to Fox and FS1 games

Access to Fox and FS1 games Cost: Free to download

When is the World Cup 2022?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 kicks off on Sunday, November 20, and runs until Sunday, December 18. Notably, this is the first men’s World Cup to take place outside the sport’s traditional summer window. FIFA decided to move the tournament to avoid making its players participate during the country’s scorching summer months.

The players will compete across eight stadiums, each within an hour’s drive of one another. According to some, Qatar is believed to have spent more than $220 billion to host the event, which is expected to give the country a $20 billion economic boost.

Who is Competing in the World Cup 2022?

Eight groups are participating in this year’s World Cup. According to FIFA, the World Cup group phase draw took place in Doha, Qatar, on April 1, 2022. Then, the final three qualification places were filled in June. At that time, Wales, Australia and Costa Rica earned the final spots in the 32-team lineup.

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

IR Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic

How to Watch the World Cup Online for Free?

While there are no official venues to watch the World Cup for free, you could stack free trials from several providers above to access most of — if not all — the games.

