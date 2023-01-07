Attention, Patriots! The First John Fetterman Bobblehead Is Available For Preorder

John Fetterman, everyone’s favorite Carhartt-loving, newly-elected Pennsylvania Senator has now rounded the final stretch of universal fandom and passed the notoriety milestone every professional athlete, TV character and public persona aspires to: being personified as a bobblehead.

That’s right, you can now preorder an official John Fetterman bobblehead from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an institution I recently learned exists.

Courtesy of National Bobblehead hall of fame ships may 2023 $30.00 The bobblehead will feature stars and stripes at the base, a large-headed Fetterman and his name in clear white lettering.

The announcement comes just in time for Fetterman’s official swearing into Congress earlier this week as well as National Bobblehead Day on Saturday, January 7th.

Prior to his uniquely successful run for U.S. Senate in 2022 Fetterman served as Pennsylvania’s 34th lieutenant governor since 2019. The limited-edition bobblehead features him in his classic Carhartt sweatshirt and jeans and is expected to ship in May of 2023.