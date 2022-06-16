In Need of a Last-minute Father’s Day Gift? Give Dad the Gift of Knowledge With 35% Off Masterclass

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, we’ve got the perfect solution. From today through Sunday, June 19th at 11:59 pm, subscribers can get up to 35% off an annual MasterClass membership. This reduction brings the price of a duo or family membership down to just $15 per month.

While this deal can be used on both the duo and family memberships, at this price, getting the family membership is definitely a no-brainer. With it, you’ll have access to classes across six devices, while the duo option only allows viewing on two devices for the same $15/per month price tag.

That said, this is certainly a great gift for any dad on Father’s Day — and the best part is that you won’t have to worry if it will arrive right on time since no shipping is required.

MasterClass Family Membership

What We Love About Masterclass

If you’re unfamiliar with MasterClass and all that it has to offer, it may be worth taking a look at our recent Masterclass review. SPY editors also listed it as one of the best gifts for dads in our 2022 Father’s Day roundup.

But to sum it up, MasterClass is an online platform offering digital courses taught by experts in various fields, from cooking, music production and basketball to entrepreneurship, fashion design, personal branding and beyond.

Any user of MasterClass is sure to recognize some of the many familiar names and faces associated with classes, such as Samuel L. Jackson, Kris Jenner, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Alicia Keys, Steve Martin and Gordon Ramsay, just to name a few. During the classes, each master gives insight into their craft while guiding learners through modules related to that topic.

There’s no doubt that dad will love getting a few cooking techniques from Gordan Ramsay or getting tips on how to brand a business from Kris Jenner. How about basketball lessons from Steph Curry, fashion design from Marc Jacobs or comedy writing from Steve Martin? Whatever your dad is into, MasterClass definitely has something he’ll enjoy, and at only $180 for an annual all-access family membership, this is definitely a bargain you won’t want to pass up.

Again, a family MasterClass subscription is only $15 per month. Be sure to act quickly because this deal is due to end on June 19.

