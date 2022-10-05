The Best Superhero Halloween Costumes for Adults, Because You’re Never Be Too Old to Be Batman

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been a pretty good year for superheroes on TV and the movies. There’s a ton of adult superhero costumes that are immediately recognizable. While Marvel characters outnumber DC this year, you can never go wrong with the classic Superman, Flash or Aquaman Halloween superhero costume. Not into either comic book universe, then look to Star Wars for inspiration. Their streaming shows have been keeping everyone on the edge of their seats all year.

If you’ve been on the fence about rocking a superhero or any type of Halloween costume, you’re never too old to have fun. Halloween was made for both kids and adults to enjoy. Just don’t hog all the candy.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the Halloween costume that’ll (tastefully) rock your Halloween event and your personality, we found some seriously good looking superhero costumes that can order online right now. Some of the costumes we found must be pre-ordered and will be sent to your home way before Halloween. Some superhero costumes for men are ready to ship to your house now. Whether you want to wait for the costume to show up now, or closer to Halloween is up to you. Word of warning: it’s a good idea to start shopping for them now. While we were researching what superhero costumes were available, we came across some that had already been sold out. Guess there are people who like to be prepared.

1. Obi-Wan Kenobi

The critically acclaimed Star Wars miniseries revived interest in one the most iconic figures in that world. Fresh from working in grimy conditions and ready for an intergalactic adventure, you’re dressed in a long hooded, cape, long sleeve top, belt and faux leather looking pants. Pick up a lightsaber to ward off any storm troopers or bad droids.

2. Moon Knight

From head-to-toe this “Fist of Khonshu” fights crime in this world and the next. Become the cloaked warrior by wearing this incredible looking costume that transform you into someone who walks by moonlight. It looks as if it came directly from the series costume closet.

3. Dr. Strange

You’re more than ready to take on the Sorcerer Supreme or parking issues with this cloaked Dr. Strange superhero costume. Complete with the Eye of Agamotto necklace and faux leather armbands, you can quickly travel through the multiverses or a few Halloween parties.

4. Loki

As God of Mischief and brother to Thor, Loki is known for being quite the savage within the Marvel universe. He’s got a desire for power and uses schemes to get what he wants. Kind of beastly, if we do say so. For this costume, there’s not much you have to do aside from throw on this costume to get the point across. Maybe a wig will suit you well, too.

5. Batman

Robert Pattinson’s Batman received praise from both high-and-lowbrow publications. Some critics claimed his revitalized the franchise. To some, RPatz’s broody and menacing Batman was more appealing on a variety of levels than Affleck’s world weary and (seemingly) bored Batman. This superhero costume is an officially licensed costume based on the latest movie. The costume includes mask, long sleeve top and detachable mask. All you need to add is black pants and sneakers. Best of all, you don’t need Bruce Wayne’s billions to pick up this costume.

6. Black Panther

Black Panther added some much-needed diversity to the superhero world and simultaneously crushed box-office expectations in 2018. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming out in Novemberm it’s still a highly relevant costume idea. We like this one because it comes with muscle padding in the jumpsuit (most of us don’t look like the late and great Chadwick Boseman, unfortunately), gloves and a mask for under $40.

7. The Mandalorian

How hot is this costume? According to the website, once you hit the buy it now button, you have exactly 10 minutes to complete the sale. Looks like everyone wants to be the renegade bounty hunting knight. The printed jumpsuit looks like you’re wearing a complete set of armor and has a cape attached to the shoulders. The matching helmet looks as shiny as Beskar steel.

8. Top Gun He may not have the typical powers of a superhero, but Maverick can make planes do the most amazing things. Whether or not they’re supposed to be doing that. At the end of the day, he kicks ass in the sky and on the ground. This is possibly the easiest costume to swagger in as it’s based on real flight suits. It zips up the front and comes with patches and tons of pockets. Courtesy of Hot Topic

9. Bobba Fett Talk about a character arc. Bobba Fett went from a feared bounty hunter to a feared protector of a city. That is some serious badassery. You don’t need to hunt up Baskar steel to suit up against hostile takeovers. This padded foam jumpsuit has a swashbuckling cape, helmet and boot covers. All for under $100. Courtesy of Halloween Costumes

10. Deadpool

There are some new rumors that one of the funniest superheroes around is coming back in 2024. Yup, Deadpool. Not a rumor. It’s back on September 6, 2024 if you want to save the date. Want to dress up like the sarcastic, twisted mutant, you’re in luck. This full Deadpool costume is under $100. It’s high-quality and fits very well (although you should have some safety pins on deck, just in case).

11. Wolverine

Why have we placed Wolverine right next to Deadpool? Because the two are starring in Deadpool 3. Uh, correction Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are together in a sarcastic, crazy action movie, and we cannot wait until opening day. Thought that Wolverine ended with Logan in 2017? According to Jackman and Reynolds, the upcoming movie is set somewhere in time before the third Wolverine movie. This old-school Wolverine look can’t go unrecognized. The classic electric yellow and royal blue mixture exudes serious comic book energy that we just can’t pass up. Because Wolverine is generally a lesser-worn costume most of the time, you’ll definitely stand out from the crowd in this superhero choice.

12. Superman

Superman might not necessarily be in the spotlight right now, but he’s too iconic to forget when picking a superhero costume. If you decide to go with the most classic superhero, we recommend the most classic of them all. It fits well, looks great and stands out in any crowd. And best of all? This costume is truly timeless.

13. Aquaman

With a new Aquaman movie on the horizon in 2023, there’s no better time than now to rock the classic scale-covered costume. With a golden top and a green bottom, this costume totally mimics what you’re going to be seeing in the newest flick. All you’ll need is a trident.

14. Green Lantern

Despite the fact that the Green Lantern movie from 2011 with Ryan Reynolds wasn’t exactly a masterpiece, the actual superhero Green Lantern is still a badass. This costume almost does him justice, complete with a muscle chest jumpsuit with boot tops attached and an eye mask.

15. The Flash

This is a super affordable option for a superhero costume that’ll come just in time for Halloween. One size fits most, but it also comes in an XL option for those who don’t fall into the standard size category. It’s modeled after Barry Allen’s iconic look from The Flash TV series. It’ll help you break the speed barrier and look like you’re moving faster than the eye can see.

16. Daredevil

Be as wily, smart and cunning as Daredevil this Halloween. Just as he pops in and out of Marvel movies and TV shows, you can do the same while doing the round of Halloween parties. No need to follow Charlie Cox’s workout routine, this superhero costume has its own (foam padded) muscles. This official licensed costume comes complete with helmet and boot covers.

17. Star-Lord

For a slightly less typical superhero costume, try going to the party as Star-Lord. Most people will still recognize the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy played by Chris Pratt, but it’s not as obvious as Iron Man or Batman. This costume comes with a mask and jumpsuit, but you can also pick up Star-Lord’s pistol to really complete the look.

18. Thor

Loki’s big brother Thor has many personas; peace loving, meditative Thor under a tree, dad bod Thor, nattily dressed in tweed Thor. His costumes, sorry, armor, are different in all four solo and Avengers movies. When it comes to a Thor Halloween costume, there are a dazzlingly array of choices. Look like you finished the battle of New York in this red-caped costume. Not only do you get flowing blond locks, the foam padded jumpsuit comes with belt and polyfoam armor. Mjolnir hammer sold separately.

19. Beast Boy

If you were a fan of Teen Titans growing up, you’ll absolutely know who Beast Boy is. Though the character hasn’t had really any break out at all aside from the cartoon, he’s still a stellar and fun to watch superhero who deserves recognition in a Halloween costume. You’re going to need to get yourself some green skin paint separately though, and we can’t promise any shapeshifting powers come with this costume. Unless you have a hidden power yourself, that is.

20. Spiderman

Here’s a bit of trivia for you, did you know that Spidey’s costume in Spiderman: No Way Home was a nod to the previous two Spidermen? Buyers really liked the quality of the spidey suit, but did suggest sizing up. After all, you need to be flexible when climbing up buildings, navigating the multiverse or dancing with you Halloween date.

21. Black Adam

He started out as Shazam’s antagonist, and now with the movie releasing on October 21, it looks like Black Adam is now the hero. Which mimics Black Adam in the comic realm. As a member of the Marvel universe, he was a super villain, when DC acquired the character, he became a wronged hero looking to clear his name. This is a seriousl deluxe looking costume. The only things missing are footwear and the ability to fly.

22. The Hulk

Bruce Banner has been through it all. From being a world renowned scientist to a gladiator, to a cool cousin, the Green Goliath is a superhero with a deadpan sense of humor. If you want to go as Dr. Banner’s alter ego, you won’t have to paint yourself green. This costume does it all. From the green face mask to the muscled jumpsuit and gloves, you’re totally green. Now all you have to do is practice the phrase “Hulk smash!”

