Meet the Official CBD of… Major League Baseball? MLB Signs Groundbreaking Partnership Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the years, elite athletes across various industries have been shamed and penalized for using cannabis – over a decade ago, we saw it with athletes like Michael Phelps, and just in 2021, we saw it with Sha’Carri Richardson. Major sports figures who drink certainly aren’t subjected to the same scrutiny, which is due to the stigma and lack of education surrounding the cannabis industry.

CBD, in particular, the non-psychoactive component of cannabis that reduces pain and inflammation but doesn’t get you stoned, can be immensely helpful to athletes. Topical products like CBD massage oil and ingestible supplements can act as a safe, reliable holistic medicine that can aid in sleep cycles and support recovery without relying heavily on therapies and prescription meds that can sometimes pose the risk of addiction.

Prime Day, The Sequel %title% List Price:%original_price% Price:%price% You Save:%discount_amount% (%discount_percent%) Shop NowCoupon Code: %coupon_code% SPY may receive a commission.

Today, the sports world is breaking new ground as Major League Baseball and cannabis company Charlotte’s Web Holdings just announced a multi-year partnership. As of October 12, 2022, Charlotte’s Web is now the first “Official CBD of Major League Baseball.”

MLB today announced a groundbreaking partnership w/@charlottesweb, designating the pioneering brand with an @NSF_Intl approved product the first Official CBD of MLB. More details here: https://t.co/jNweLRxmTF pic.twitter.com/CcAJLxvcFP — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 12, 2022

In the joint statement released, MLB Chief Revenue officer Noah Garden comments, ”As a leader in the CBD category, with products that provide health and wellness benefits, Charlotte’s Web is a welcome addition to the MLB family, representing a landmark partnership in baseball and sports. While individual athletes have endorsed CBD products, this is the first of the four major U.S. professional sports leagues to sign with a CBD company.”

“Charlotte’s Web products which receive the NSF Certified for Sport designation, have met the highest safety standards and can be promoted across MLB events and media platforms. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership offers as CBD becomes a more widely adopted part of our players’ and fans’ health and wellness regimen.”

With this partnership comes the much-anticipated launch of Charlotte’s WebTM SPORT – Daily Edge. This is the first broad-spectrum hemp tincture fully Certified for Sport by NSF. The product will feature MLB’s signature batter logo. The line will also include topicals, gummies and oral sprays. In 2023, we hope that the Major Baseball League acts as a role model to other team sports, and we can see CBD being introduced across the board in basketball, football and more.

Courtesy of Charlotte's Web

Courtesy of Charlotte's Web

With all the benefits CBD offers, it’s a no-brainer that this miracle compound can help athletes all over in terms of staying calm before a big game, performing their best, and consuming safe, natural remedies when injured. Jared Stanley, Co-Founder, COO Charlotte’s Web shared a statement that reads:

“Nature is the most intelligent and advanced technology system in our world, and when we work with nature for health and innovate through the lens of community care, we can truly redefine what it means to be well as an athlete.”

With MLB making a huge first move in merging the worlds of professional sports and CBD, we can’t wait to see what comes next.

8 Pain Relief Creams for Sore Muscles, Aches & Pains