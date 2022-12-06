MrBeast’s Ridiculous New Nerf Blaster Is Officially Available for Pre-Order

MrBeast, the insanely popular YouTube creator who has become famous for elaborate stunts and expensive giveaways, is putting his own spin on the widely popular 90s Nerf gun.

During his recent online competition, in which $500,000 was up for grabs, MrBeast teased viewers with a sneak peek of his very own version of the Hasbro toy. Now, MrBeast and Hasbro have officially announced the launch of his limited-edition Nerf gun, which is available for pre-order now. And like everything MrBeast does, the new MrBeast Nerf gun is all about excess in the name of fun.

What do we mean by excess? This colorful Nerf gun comes with 20,000 projectiles (yes, really).

Decked out in blue and hot pink, the special edition Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic blaster features 20,000 dehydrated polymer projectiles, which must be added to water to hydrate for usage. The absorbent ammo fires at a high velocity and bursts upon hitting a target. Using either of the semi-auto or full-auto modes, the blaster is set to fire up to 10 rounds per second.

The newest blaster can go for 300 rounds and has other elements including an extendable stock, removable barrel, protective eyewear, and a USB-A to USB-C charging cable.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to get your hands on this as a Christmas gift for a MrBeast fan, you’re out of luck. Currently, we don’t expect this Nerf gun to start shipping until April 15, 2023.

We’ve said it before and it continues to be proven true: retro toys are going to be one of the top gifting trends this holiday season. While many kids will be eager to get their hands on the YouTuber’s newest piece of merchandise, Nerf guns for adults are also popular. Along with the collaboration from MrBeast, retailers can bet on a 90s comeback with new iterations and re-releases of beloved retro toys from the iconic era.

From the best Nerf guns for adults to modern renditions of Bop It! and Lite-Brite, SPY can assure some of the best Christmas gifts of 2022 will be a flashback to the good ole days. Whether you want to relieve the times when things were a bit more simpler or introduce your kids to piece of your childhood, the NERF Pro Gelfire offers a true sense of nostalgia and will engage the younger generation today.

Available now for pre-order, The NERF Pro Gelfire X MrBeast Full Blaster is retailing for $70 USD via Hasbro Pulse, Target, Amazon and other select retailers.