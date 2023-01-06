Happy National Cuddle Up Day: Here Are 7 Items You Need If You’re Celebrating Solo

Happy National Cuddle Up Day, folks!
As the weather gets colder and colder, the need for a good cuddle becomes stronger and stronger. On a personal level, I’m sadly extremely cuddle-deprived this January due to the single life — and I’m sure a lot of you out understand what I mean. Sure, I bet some of you have pets to snuggle up with, but I’m pet-free. I’ve got plants, but they’re not exactly cuddle-friendly.
For National Cuddle Up Day, I’m finding new ways to snug like a bug in a rug even if I’m the only bug in that rug. Cuddling up is just as much of a solo sport as it is a team sport. You just need the right things to cozy on up with.
So, to celebrate National Cuddle Up Day in 2023, I’m inspiring other single people across the globe to celebrate solo. We need no one except for ourselves! Okay? Okay!
From snuggly weighted blankets to adorable Pillow Pets, see everything you might need below for the perfect solo cuddle up sesh that National Cuddle Up Day never saw comin’.
Quility Weighted Blanket
I’m not sure there is any better feeling on this planet than being smushed by, like, a liiiiittle bit of body weight. Since we’re cuddling solo this year, this weighted blanket with a number of varying weight intervals will absolutely do the job. Plus, it’s 71% off — can’t beat that!
Bearaby Cuddler
It might be pricy, but the Bearaby Cuddler changed my life. It has single-handedly changed my view on body pillows and I sleep every single night without it. Trust me when I say no human can cuddle you quite as nicely.
Brooklinen Super Plush Robe
When it comes to deliciously cozy robes, nobody is currently doing it the way Brooklinen is. We’ve named the Super Plush Robe one of the best robes time and time again because it’s simple — it is.
The Boyfriend Pillow
Last but not least, let’s talk about The Boyfriend Pillow. It might be ridiculous, but it absolutely gets the job done. And, hey, it makes for a hilarious gag gift.