Happy National Cuddle Up Day: Here Are 7 Items You Need If You’re Celebrating Solo

Happy National Cuddle Up Day, folks!

As the weather gets colder and colder, the need for a good cuddle becomes stronger and stronger. On a personal level, I’m sadly extremely cuddle-deprived this January due to the single life — and I’m sure a lot of you out understand what I mean. Sure, I bet some of you have pets to snuggle up with, but I’m pet-free. I’ve got plants, but they’re not exactly cuddle-friendly.

For National Cuddle Up Day, I’m finding new ways to snug like a bug in a rug even if I’m the only bug in that rug. Cuddling up is just as much of a solo sport as it is a team sport. You just need the right things to cozy on up with.

So, to celebrate National Cuddle Up Day in 2023, I’m inspiring other single people across the globe to celebrate solo. We need no one except for ourselves! Okay? Okay!

From snuggly weighted blankets to adorable Pillow Pets, see everything you might need below for the perfect solo cuddle up sesh that National Cuddle Up Day never saw comin’.

Courtesy of Amazon $37.32 $129.70 71% off I’m not sure there is any better feeling on this planet than being smushed by, like, a liiiiittle bit of body weight. Since we’re cuddling solo this year, this weighted blanket with a number of varying weight intervals will absolutely do the job. Plus, it’s 71% off — can’t beat that!

Courtesy of Bearaby $328.00 It might be pricy, but the Bearaby Cuddler changed my life. It has single-handedly changed my view on body pillows and I sleep every single night without it. Trust me when I say no human can cuddle you quite as nicely.

Courtesy of Amazon $31.99 $34.99 9% off Yes, Pillow Pets are still around and they deserve all of your love and cuddles. At the ripe age of 26 years old, I still have one that I sleep with every night — and he’s a fantastic cuddler.

Courtesy of Amazon $13.99 $19.99 30% off So, your cuddle sesh is turning into a quick snooze, huh? Well, block the light out with one of these side sleep masks. I personally sleep on my side and lose every sleep mask I ever own, so this 3-pack is ideal if you’re like me.

Courtesy of Amazon $25.99 $35.99 28% off Set the scene the best way you can by lulling yourself to today’s nap with this affordable oil diffuser that creates ambient light you’ll surely love.

Courtesy of Brooklinen $89.10 $99.00 10% off When it comes to deliciously cozy robes, nobody is currently doing it the way Brooklinen is. We’ve named the Super Plush Robe one of the best robes time and time again because it’s simple — it is.