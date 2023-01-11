Blast Off Sale: Nerf Guns Are Marked Down Like Never Before

There are two things we love at SPY. One is a sale, and the other is a sale on some of our favorite pastimes, including NERF guns. And if you’re like us and enjoy a little nostalgia every once in a while, get in on this action: Amazon is running a remarkable sale on variations of the popular 90s Hasbro toy. And to your delight, we’ve never seen the price tags drop this low.

Shoppers have an opportunity to receive more than 60% off on select blasters and revel in markdowns on refill canisters. Over the years, we’ve seen Nerf roll out dozens of exciting new toys, and offer fresh takes on previous iterations. Most recently, they collaborated with Youtube sensation, MrBeast, for a limited-edition version slated for a spring release.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro using the foam-ammo guns for around-the-house warfare or backyard battles with friends, here is your shot at embracing your inner child. That said, grab your wallets, select which Nerf gun tickles your fancy and prepare for blast off. But we suggest you hurry before all the other adults (or teens) beat you to the punch.

Since there are lots of variants to choose from in this sale, so we decided to take the load off and round up our top picks.

$25.49 $66.99 62% off If you like the sound of customizing your weapon to the situation or opponent you’re facing, definitely consider the Nerf Modulus Regulator. This fully customizable, battery-powered blaster comes with several attachments, including a swivel handle, a storage stock, and two different barrel scopes, allowing you to fit your gun to your needs. It also offers three firing modes: single fire, burst fire, and continuous fire. It’s also supplied with two 12-dart clips and 24 Modulus Elite darts and handily includes a built-in indicator light to let you know when your clip is empty.

Courtesy of Amazon $49.95 $89.99 44% off It may be intimidating at first glance, but The Nerf Rival Phantom Corps Hades XVIII-6000 is a large-capacity shooter that’s ideal for backyard battling, easily making it one of the best Nerf guns for adults. And while it doesn’t feature a motorized firing mechanism, you will find an ergonomically designed pump-action handle that lets you fire, pump, and reload in a near-instant action. Add this to the impressive 60-round capacity, and you’ll have plenty of say on the battlefield. And get this; it comes with two indicator flags to ensure you can always tell friend from foe when the heat is on.

$39.99 $71.99 44% off If your priority when choosing your weapon is firing speed, the Nerf Ultra Speed Blaster is what you want to get your hands on. Made for users over the age of eight, this fully motorized gun can fire up to seven darts every second, making it the fastest-firing weapon in the entire Nerf range. To provide longer-lasting ammo supplies, the surprisingly compact gun can accommodate two individual 12-dart clips, meaning you have a total of 24 Nerf AccuStrike Ultra darts to work through before you need to reload.

Courtesy of Amazon $11.60 $15.99 27% off The Strongarm blaster packs plenty of punch inside its rotating barrel. It can fire six darts in a row and shoot them up to 90 feet in front of you. You can slam-fire all of them in a blasting wave at targets by moving the slide back and forth while holding down the trigger. The package it comes in is designed to be easy to open and recyclable, and it comes with six darts so you can get started immediately.