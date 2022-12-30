The Countdown Is On: These Products Will Help You Instantly Get The New Year’s Eve Party Started In Style

The new year is a little over a week away, and there are, undoubtedly, lots of plans to bring it in big. If you plan to host a New Year’s Eve gathering this year, we’ve got a few items to put on your radar that’ll instantly make things more festive.

While champagne and party hats are must-haves for any News Year’s Eve party, other tidbits such as champagne shooters and confetti poppers help make the evening just a bit more fun.

Whether you’re having friends over to watch the ball drop on TV or having a large party with free-flowing drinks, these products are sure to be a hit with your guests.

From champagne shooters to confetti poppers, your party will immediately feel upgraded. All you have to do is send out the invites and get ready for the fun to ensue.

The best part is that all of these products are less than $30, in stock, and ready to ship in time for the NYE holiday if ordered now. That said, be sure to act quickly because New Year’s Eve is quickly approaching.

$18.99 $30.00 Get ready to pop these babies when the clock strikes midnight on January 1. They’re amazing props for friends and family to bring in the new year in a rain of confetti fun. However, you should be mindful of the mess they may leave behind.

$29.99 Ring in the new year with a shot of champagne. This champagne shooter will be tons of fun for guests as they’re able to take shots of champagne straight from the bottle. This can create a big mess so it may be better suited for outdoor use unless you don’t mind cleaning up a champagne mess after the party is over.