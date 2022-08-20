NFL+ Is Here: What Football Fans Need to Know About the New Streaming Service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The NFL has officially joined the ranks of the MLB and NHL and gone all-in on a streaming service. NFL+ launched earlier this summer ahead of the new season; not surprisingly, fans have quite a few questions. Read on to learn everything you need to know about this new streaming service and whether you should invest before the new football season kicks off this fall.

What Is NFL+?

NFL+ is the new streaming service from the National Football League. It replaces NFL Game Pass and is available in two tiers: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium.

NFL+ includes:

Live local and primetime games — including the Super Bowl — on mobile and tablet devices

Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices

Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season

NFL library programming on-demand, ad-free

NFL+ Premium includes:

All features of NFL+

Full game replays across devices (ad-free)

Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)

Coaches Film (ad-free)

What Kind of NFL Library Programming Is Available on NFL+?

There is a comprehensive library of on-demand content already available on NFL+:

Mic’dUp/SoundFx

America’s Game

Game Day All Access

NFL Explained

Super Bowl Classic Games

NFL 360

Undrafted

NFL Film Session

NFL Going Global

NFL Game Re-Airs

NFL Game of the Week

Hard Knocks

All or Nothing

A Football Life

NFL 100 All-Time Team

NFL 100 Greatest

Top 100 Greatest Players

NFL Top 100

NFL Turning Point

NFL Top 10

The Timeline

NFL Films Presents

Caught in the Draft

Baldy’s Breakdown

NFL Throwback Originals

Good Morning Football

NFL Fantasy

NFL Total Access

How Much Is NFL+?

A regular NFL+ subscription is available for $4.99 per month or $39.99 for the entire year. An NFL+ Premium subscription will cost you $9.99 per month or $79.99 for the entire year.

Does NFL+ Offer a Free Trial?

Yes, like many streaming services with free trials, you can take NFL+ out for a spin before purchasing. NFL+ comes with a free, seven-day trial. After that, you will be charged with your first monthly bill.

What If I Was an NFL Game Pass Subscriber?

If you had an active NFL Game Pass, you were automatically transitioned to an NFL+ Premium subscription when the service launched. If your subscription was monthly, the price doesn’t change. If you had an annual NFL Game Pass subscription, the price dropped by about $20 when it renewed on Aug. 1.

When Did NFL+ Launch?

The service officially went live on July 25. “Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a release. “We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games.”

Do I Need NFL+ to Watch My Local Football Games?

No, you don’t — at least not yet. The NFL has local broadcast deals for the next seven to 11 years, so any local games you access with your regular cable or streaming service subscription (Peacock, Paramount+) will remain available to you for some time.

If viewership habits change significantly or it’s worth it, the NFL will reconsider offering exclusive games to NFL+ subscribers.

When Does the NFL Season Kick Off?

The 2022 NFL regular season begins Sept. 8. Games will be split across Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, Prime Video and the NFL Network.

Which Devices Can I Watch NFL+ On?

NFL+ is available on a web browser and via the NFL App (which you can also access on Amazon Fire TV). So far, the following devices have been tested and optimized with NFL+:

iOS 13+ phone

iOS 13+ tablet

Android 10+ phone

Android 710+ tablet

Apple TV

FireTV

AndroidTV

Roku (Domestic Only)

Can I Watch NFL+ On My TV?

Yes and no. At the time of launch, most NFL+ content is only available on a device, and you won’t be able to access it on your TV. Furthermore, Chromecast, AirPlay, mirroring and HDMI adapters will not work. Some NFL+ content, such as game replays, live game audio and on-demand programming, is available through your TV or connected device from the NFL App.

How Many Concurrent Streams Does NFL+ Offer?

There is no limit to how many concurrent streams you can have with an NFL+ subscription.

Does NFL+ Come With DVR Functionality?

It does not. However, a Premium subscription allows you access to replays of every game of the season.

Will NFL+ Offer a Sunday Ticket Package?

Unfortunately, no. The NFL is currently shopping around its Sunday Ticket package (in which viewers can access all out-of-market games on Sundays). Traditionally the package costs about $300 per year. It was available on DirecTV.

According to CNBC, the NFL plans on moving to a streaming service and will choose its partner for that package by the fall. “I believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service,” Goodell told the outlet. “I think that’s best for consumers at this stage.”

So far, Apple, Amazon and Disney have put in bids.

Is NFL+ Worth It?

If you’re a true football fanatic and don’t mind watching games on your device, then the streaming service seems worth it. The included library is also impressive, whether you want to learn more about the game, get access to insider perspectives or even improve your fantasy team skills.

However, the high yearly subscription cost rivals many other streaming services, which seems a bit pricey considering you cannot watch games on the big screen.

