Relive the Halcyon Days of the Nintendo 64 and Play ‘Goldeneye 007’ on Nintendo Switch This Month

This image shows the low-poly models for Natalya and James Bond
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nintendo

If you’re a big fan of retro games on the Nintendo Switch, you’re in for a treat because Goldeneye 007, the classic FPS game, is coming to the console. There are a couple of caveats here, but it’s definitely an exciting time for everyone over the age of about 25 because the game slaps harder than the slappers only game mode.

We’ve got a few questions about how it will feel to play, but before we get into that, let’s dive into exactly how the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch because it’s not something you can buy on its own. Well, not really.

Goldeneye 007 Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

For those that don’t know, you can gain access to a small library of Nintendo 64 games, along with a few other benefits, if you’re a subscriber to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. It’s a clunky name, but along with N64 games, you also get some free DLC courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and some Sega Genesis games as well.

Goldeneye 007 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch as part of this N64 games library on January 27, which means current subscribers will gain access to it then, and if you’re looking to subscribe because of this new addition, now’s a good time to start looking for a code.

It’s also not all that pricey, with it sitting at $49.99, which is $30 more than the standard online membership, but if you’re going to be playing a few retro games and want the extra little bonuses that come with it, then it’s certainly worth it.

With plenty of excellent games in the N64 library, including the recently added Mario Party titles, it actually feels like a far better deal if you’re someone who lives with other people who play games. There are a surprisingly large number of excellent multiplayer titles in the expansion pack that you can’t play otherwise, and being able to play them on the go is always a nice bonus too.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership – [Digital Code]

$49.99
Buy Now On Amazon

