Pete Davidson’s New Rom Com ‘Meet Cute’ is Available Now on Peacock: Will It Save The Genre?

Fresh off a 9-month long foray into the Kardashian matrix, Pete Davidson has a brand new romantic comedy come out called Meet Cute, a highly-anticipated new streaming release, now available to watch this weekend on Peacock. Can Pete’s indy-boy charisma save this dying genre? You be the judge.

Watch 'Meet Cute' Online Now

We miss the rom com. The light, fluffy, tear-jerking flick you’d go to on a first date, binge post-breakup with your girlfriends or accidentally watch awkwardly with your parents (surprise sex scene, anyone?) It’s been a while since a good rom com has captured the hearts and minds of the nation, and we’re in desperate need of a good one. We believe in Pete, and his Flight Attendant co-star Kaley Cuoco. Their characters, Sheila and Gary, have, you guessed it, a meet cute. But the story doesn’t unfold in as conventional a way as its idyllic predecessors. It also involves a time machine. According to Peacock’s film synopsis: “When Sheila and Gary meet, it’s love at first sight — until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all,” “Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.” Meet Cute officially premiered on Peacock on September 21st and is now available to stream anytime. Here’s how to sign up for Peacock and watch it this weekend.

How to Watch Meet Cute Online This Weekend

Meet Cute is an original movie from NBCUniversal, available only on Peacock, NBC’s streaming network. In order to watch it you need to have a Peacock subscription.

Peacock does have a free option for its streaming subscription, but its original content is only available via Peacock Premium and Peacock Plus plans.

Right now, they’re running a limited-time promotion where you can access Peacock Premium for only $1.99 per month for 12 months, a 60% savings over the usual $4.99/month price.

Can I Watch Meet Cute Online For Free?

Unfortunately, no. There’s no way to watch Meet Cute online for free, since you need some sort of paid subscription to watch it via Peacock, the only streaming service currently showing it.

However, a Peacock Premium subscription opens up their extensive library of original content, fan-favorite shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation and Sunday Night Football as well.

