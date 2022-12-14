Playboy Is Going Hard With New Luxe Lingerie Collections, and That’s Just the Start

On December 12, Playboy launched The Essentials Collection, a new lingerie line that’s part of a larger rebrand that has the company focusing less and less on men. While straight men will certainly appreciate the new collection, Playboy isn’t just for men anymore.

It’s no secret that over the past few years, Playboy has completely reinvented itself. As SPY reported earlier this year, Playboy now makes the majority of its money from merchandise and apparel, with more than half of that revenue coming from women. Gone are the musty, misogynistic days of Hugh Hefner’s antiquated marketing; today, Playboy is marketing itself as a platform of empowerment and sexual wellness for both men and women.

This famous brand is making interesting moves in the retail space, and recent launches include more lingerie collections and the first Playboy denim line. SPY can also reveal that Playboy has some exciting new releases planned for December and January (more to come on that news soon). If you want to know where Playboy is going in 2023 and beyond, remember that last year the company acquired the sexual retail chain Lovers as well as the Australian lingerie and sex toy retailer Honey Birdette.

Today, most Playboy revenue comes from consumer merch like hats, bathing suits, and accessories rather than magazine subscriptions. Back in 2020, the brand stopped publishing the nudie magazine entirely. While some people aren’t too excited about the new directions the brand is headed in, we think they’ll have more than bunny gear and mansion robes for sale on their site soon. With the acquisition of Honey Birdette, we think that Playboy sex toys and retail shops will be coming in 2023. And with Cardi B as the first-ever creative director in residence, we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Honey Birdette is known for its sexy bondage gear, push-up bras, and sleek, satiny essentials that would look killer with some subtle Playboy logos on them. The Hustler brand has had success with retails stores and lingerie, and there’s a huge market already for Playboy-branded t-shirts, hats and hoodies. Until then, you can check out the Playboy site and the new The Essentials Collection.

Playboy lingerie first launched in November 2021, with The Icon Collection featuring the classic rabbit logo with a focus on mesh. That’s been followed by the Covers and Essentials collections. Essentials is the ultimate comfort pick, focusing on Calvin Klein-inspired, sporty-chic everyday underwear that’s still sophisticated. The Covers Collection, on the other hand, is a retro shout-out to vintage Playboy magazine covers.

Read more to see the most luxe Playboy lingerie picks that can help you restock on undies or find a spicy gift for bae this holiday season.

$30.00 We’re calling it — these October 1996 Cover boxer briefs for men will be one of the best undercover style statements for men this year. Featuring historic Playboy model Penny James, these boxer briefs are an attractive orange hue with a brushed ivory waistband. This print is also available for women.

$35.00 Available in several colors, The Rib triangle bralette is a sporty soft cup bralette from Playboy that doesn’t overtly feature their logo, and it pairs well with the thongs, boxer briefs and Rib briefs from the same collection. A piece that will make her feel confident, comfortable and sexy.

$65.00 Also available in pink and white, the Essentials Rib Bodysuit features a scoop neckline and a seductive high cutout that gives serious “Baywatch” vibes. It features a small leatherette half bunny patch and a fine-ribbed design for a timeless look.

$40.00 Whether she decides to mix and match with matching bottoms or a solid color, this scoop neck bra is perfect for a queen who appreciates her Playboy history. It also makes more of a statement than the Essentials collection. An excellent matching set for couples to rock, this limited edition scoop neck bra contrasts nicely with a white band.

$50.00 The ultimate lingerie gift that’s not as intimidating as a bra and panties, this bodysuit isn’t cut as high as the Rib bodysuit but still has a low scoop and thong back with plenty of sex appeal. With a cotton-lined gusset and subtle Playboy branding on thick shoulder straps, this is an essential that any woman will appreciate.