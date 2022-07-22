Get in Here: These Pool Float Sales from Amazon, Funboy & Frontgate Are the Perfect Way To Celebrate Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re in the heat of summer right now — and we mean it when we say heat. We’re seeing record-breaking temperatures across the globe this season, so if you don’t have access to a body of water, we’re most certainly sorry. You’re going to need to find one ASAP. We haven’t even hit the dog days of summer yet.

Those of you with a body of water nearby probably get a little bored of the back floating. We get it, it does become a little mundane. That’s when the best pool floats come in handy for all-day lounging, sipping and altogether fun in the sun. Here’s the kicker, though: pool floats can get pricy. Luckily, some of our favorite brands are currently offering some insane pool float deals on their very best options so you don’t have to miss out this season.

Right now, we’re seeing bizarre price drops on almost every pool float available at FUNBOY, Frontgate and Amazon. These brands have quintessentially nailed the modern pool float, whether you like a giant pool float or a tiny one. We know what you’re thinking, though: “aren’t pool floats just for my kids?” The answer is simple. Absolutely not. All of the pool floats available at these brands are pool floats made with adults in mind. Because adults deserve to float, too.

That all said, it’s time to get in on this summer’s savings with FUNBOY, Frontgate and Amazon. Check out all of our favorite picks from both brands we’re seeing on sale right now and enjoy the rest of your summer the right way.

1. FUNBOY Giant Cabana Dayclub

The Giant Cabana Dayclub is easily one of our favorite pool floats of all time, and right now, FUNBOY is offering it at $80 off traditional asking price. This massive pool float can fit you plus three more of your pals for all-day fun in the sun. It comes with a mesh shade that you can remove if you desire, comfortable backrests for lounging and extra strong materials so it won’t rip. Each dayclub has mesh foot baths and a cooler area for sipping.

Courtesy of FUNBOY

2. Frontgate Lazy Day Pool Noodle

The pool noodle from your past has put on some weight. This sturdy-as-ever pool noodle is ideal for all-day hangs in the water. It’s made with a mesh fabric and filled with floating beads that maximize comfort when lounging on top. Supporting up to 250 lbs in total, this pool noodle is exactly what you need for casual fun in the pool or lake — so get it right now from Frontgate while it’s still on sale.

Courtesy of Frontgate

3. Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Pool Float

A hammock made for the water? Sounds comfortable. With 4.5 stars and almost 20,000 reviews in total, we can assure you it is. You can currently pick up this hammock pool float on Amazon for just $13 at 24% off for some effortless summer fun. There are a number of fun colors and patterns available so you can lounge in style, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float

In honor of the highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling coming to theatres in 2023, we simply had to throw the FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float in your direction. This two-person pool float is made for lounging in style, coming with a removable fringe-lined shade to keep you sun-free if you please. Each is complete with handles to tether and two cup holders for sipping.

Courtesy of FUNBOY

5. Frontgate Resort Collection Pool Float

This type of pool float is a classic. If you had a swimming pool growing up, you can probably picture your mother laid up on one of these pool floats with a good read in her hands. It’s a simple classic. Frontgate’s version of this pool staple is a buoyant beauty made from high quality marine-grade closed-cell foam to keep you floating for as long as you please. It fully resists cracks and peels due to a triple-dipped vinyl coating and is even available in a number of gorgeous colors.

Courtesy of Frontgate

6. OBUBY Inflatable Avocado Pool Float

The avocado pool float is a summertime essential for every millennial or zoomer floating away in the swimming pool. Like, come on. Just look at it. It’s a must. This uber-fun pool float is the ultimate summer lounger for one person. It comes with a removable pit that allows users to place their butt or feet inside to cool down and uses a super thick PVC to stay afloat for years to come.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. FUNBOY Super Clear Leisure Chair

The Super Clear Leisure Chair from FUNBOY is one of the brand’s newest designs taking over their incredible line of large pool floats. It’s designed to cradle your body upright instead of the classic, flat float design you might be used to. It’s a visual art piece that will look stellar sitting in your pool solo just as well as it will with you lounging on top of it.

Courtesy of FUNBOY

8. Frontgate Aqua Beach Wave Floating Party Mat

We’ve become obsessed with floating mats this summer. They’re ideal for any lake goers looking to keep wet and dry at the same time when hopping off the boat. Floating mats aren’t necessarily pool floats, but they do float. Multiple people can fit on top and lounge soundly no matter where you take it. Tons of fun is to be had on this mat, whether you’re sipping with your friends, play fighting with your buddies or simply catching a sun tan.

Courtesy of Frontgate

9. Intex King Kool Lounge Swimming Pool Lounger

A two for one? We’ll take it. Right now, you can get two swimming pool loungers from Intex for $26 total, making them $13 a piece right now. They’re super forward, so much so that you’ve probably seen these exact models in swimming pools before. Each lounger has a backrest and a spot you can dip your toes when you’re feeling a little hot.