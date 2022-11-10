Pre-Black Friday Sales Are the Perfect Time To Buy Christmas Trees — Save Up To 48% Now

If you’re feeling torn between buying a live Christmas tree or an artificial fir, we can’t make that decision for you. However, we can tell you that an artificial Christmas tree involves quite a bit less work. You probably already have enough on your plate as the holidays approach and time runs out to find the best gifts for family and friends.

For anyone that does need a new artificial Christmas tree for the holidays, pre-Black Friday sales are actually the perfect time to deck the halls and pick out a tree.

Now that the most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us, Amazon is running blowout deals on the best artificial Christmas trees, with up to 52% off popular artificial tree brands. In fact, some of Amazon’s steepest pre-Black Friday discounts are for artificial Christmas trees.

To help you get in the Christmas spirit, we’ve rounded up a few on-sale picks for faux trees. All of these artificial trees look incredibly lifelike and will help illuminate your living room for Santa’s big delivery day — while saving you hundreds of dollars in the process.

SALE ENDS SOON $454.10 $879.99 48% off Looking for the most realistic artificial Christmas tree? Not only is this tree pre-lit with 1,000 white lights, but it’s also 48% off right now.

38% OFF $158.61 Puleo’s 6.5′ Aspen Fir is packed with 500 lights, super easy to assemble for one person alone and of course — doesn’t need a drop of water to remain in place. This option ranked as the #1 best seller in Amazon’s category of Christmas trees based on its durability (which is accompanied by a convenient metal stand), sturdiness to hang heavy ornaments and inexpensive value — which is nearly 40% off.



48% Savings $206.65 $399.99 48% off In our guide to the best LED Christmas trees, we featured many products from the National Tree Company. Similar products from this company can be priced between $700-$1,000, but this pre-lit tree is on sale for just over $200 as part of Amazon’s pre-Black Friday Sale.

Under $100 $61.95 $104.99 41% off Looking for a smaller tree that won’t take up too much space? This pencil Christmas tree is skinny enough to fit in tight corners, and the 4.5-foot height is perfect for apartments and smaller homes. To save even more, click the on-page “coupon” and save an extra $6.

50% OFF $110.56 $219.99 50% off You don’t necessarily need snow on the ground to have a White Christmas. This unique, Kingswood Fir tree is half off the original price tag, which is a steal for those who want a winter wonderland feel. Also, it has a slender profile for those with limited space, features pre-attached, hinged branches for convenient storage and includes 300 white lights that remain lit even when a bulb dies.

52% off $159.27 $329.99 52% off This 7.5′ Dunhill Fir from National Tree Company has a remarkable deal, discounted at 52% off. From its crush-resistant branch tips molded from real tree branches to options of pre-lit multi-color or clear lights, this may be the best deal we’ve seen yet on artificial Christmas trees.

WALMART ROLLBACK $119.99 $149.99 20% off Walmart is hosting a truly insane Pre-Black Friday Sale, which includes this 6-foot pre-lit Christmas Tree for under $150. With easy storage and hundreds of built-in lights, it’s an affordable way to make your home merry and bright.

Why Buy Artificial Christmas Trees?

One of the biggest perks of purchasing artificial trees for Christmas? They can be reused year after year. However, there are other features to be on the lookout for when shopping around.

First and foremost, it’s important to find artificial trees that require minimal space in your home or apartment. You’ll also want something with an easy assembly. Nowadays, many of us have busy, high-energy lifestyles and time-consuming responsibilities, so we suggest opting for a prelit artificial Christmas tree to save time and money.

Did we mention that artificial Christmas trees let you avoid the hassle of vacuuming up fallen pine needles? Or that their branches are both hypo-allergenic and fire-resistant?

If you’re still looking for more Christmas decor ideas, be sure to check out SPY’s guides to the best Christmas lights and the best LED Christmas trees.