Last Chance: Prime Members Can Get $487 of Free & Discounted Amazon Subscriptions During Prime Day

Prime Day is known for unbeatable discounts on tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, fitness equipment and, of course, Amazon devices. However, the savings don’t stop at Echo speakers or a new OLED TV. For Prime Day 2022, Amazon subscriptions are also majorly discounted for Prime members right now. In total, Prime Members can sign up for $549 worth of Amazon subscriptions for free. Be warned: most of these offers end tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT.

What kind of subscriptions are available? First up, try Amazon Music Unlimited for four months at absolutely no cost (non Prime Members can also sign up for this deal). There’s also a great Prime Video deal that gives you access to streaming platforms like Paramount+ and Showtime for just $0.99. And there are plenty more ways to save on digital subscriptions during Prime Day.

We’ve made a list of all the Amazon subscriptions Prime members can save on during Prime Day and tallied up the savings. The total number? If you take advantage of every Amazon subscription deal currently available — six, to be exact — you’d gain access to $487 of free and discounted subscriptions. Keep reading to find out how to sign up.

Subscription 1: One Free Year of Grubhub+

Prime members can now get a full year of Grubhub+ for free, which gives you $0 delivery fees on eligible orders from your go-to restaurants as well as exclusive member savings and donation matching when applicable.

Grubhub+ normally costs $9.99/month, making the total savings for a free year $119.88.

Subscription 2: Prime Day Video Channels for Just $0.99

Prime members can also sign up for the whole lineup of Prime Video channels for just $0.99 per channel per month for the first 2 months of service. The regular monthly membership fees vary, but we tallied that if you signed up for every Prime Video channel through this deal, you’d save just about $220 off the first 2 months of service.

This deal gives you access to award-winning content on platforms like Paramount+, Showtime and STARZ for a fraction of the price. This is a limited time offer available only to Prime members over Prime Day, so move fast.

Subscription 3: Get 4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free

During Prime Day, Prime members also get exclusive access to three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. This free trial is a $40 value, and it gives you ad-free on-demand music, unlimited access to any song, the ability to listen offline, and lossless audio. You can even listen to your favorite podcasts.

Subscription 4: Get 3 Months of Audible Premium Plus Free

Audible Premium Plus takes Amazon’s standard Audible service to the next level, with the additional perk of choosing one title per month from Audible’s catalog of bestsellers and newly released material that’s yours to keep. Instead of just being able to stream it or download it for a limited time, you can keep it without an additional charge.

This service is typically $14.95 per month, so three months free brings your total savings to just under $45.

Subscription 5: Get 2 Months of Kindle Unlimited for $4.99

Kindle Unlimited gives you access to, you guessed it, unlimited reading and listening to audiobooks on any device, and now you can save 25% off your first two months with Amazon Prime. Pay $4.99 for two months rather than $19.98, and enjoy the Kindle library of just over 2 million titles as well as magazine subscriptions, e-books and more.

If you’re new to Kindle Unlimited you can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial, which brings your total to three months of service for just $5.00. If you own a Kindle or plan to buy one over Prime Day, make sure you take advantage of this deal as well.

Don’t own a Kindle? Right now you can buy the new Kindle Paperwhite and enjoy three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

Subscription 6: Save 50% on an MLB.TV Season Subscription

MLB.tv is also available on Amazon’s Prime Video channels, and right now you can save 50% on a season subscription, and gain unlimited access to some of the toughest matchups in the league. Instead of paying almost $100 for access to their exclusive MLB content you’re paying just under $50, for a total savings of $47.00.

It’s easy for Prime Members to sign up on Amazon’s website and instantly start keeping up with their favorite teams and players, now through the end of the season.

